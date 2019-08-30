WAYNE — Spring Valley football may not be the well-oiled machine of the past couple of seasons, but the parts are still stout.
The Timberwolves held Wayne to negative yardage through three quarters while wearing down the Pioneer defense en route to a 38-0 victory in front of a standing-room-only crowd Friday night at Pioneer Field.
Spring Valley used balance within the running game, with seven ball-carriers tallying a total of 279 yards rushing. Wayne did not run an offensive play from inside the Timberwolves’ 35-yard line. A defensive line featuring Wyatt Milum, Corbin Page, Zane Brumfield and Evan Ferguson proved to be an impenetrable wall.
Of Wayne’s 19 rush attempts in the first half, 11 went for no gain or negative yards.
Nate Ellis led the charge offensively for the Timberwolves. The senior quarterback ran for 95 yards and a touchdown while throwing for the final two scores.
Spring Valley led 3-0 after Zane Porter connected on a 43-yard field goal on the opening possession of the game. David Livingston scored on a QB power run from a yard out early in the second period to put the Timberwolves up 10-0. An Ellis 37-yard scramble for a TD pushed the lead to 17-0 at halftime.
Wayne could never get footing offensively, ending the first half with minus-8 yards of offense.
The Pioneers did keep the game close into the second half, getting a pair of defensive fumble recoveries from Jon Chinn. But Spring Valley pulled away late in the third quarter. Livingston, again on a QB power run, scored from 22 yards out to give the Timberwolves a 24-0 lead with 1:16 left in the third.
Garrett Hall intercepted Wayne quarterback Gunner Harmon on the next play, putting the Timberwolves in excellent field position.
Two plays later, Ellis lofted a 21-yard scoring pass to Tyrus Baumgardner from 21 yards out with 32 seconds left in the third quarter to extend the lead to 31-0. The final score of the night came on a 16-yard pass from Ellis to Corbin Page with 7:38 left in the contest.
The Pioneers finished with 38 yards of total offense.