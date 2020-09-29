Familiar faces sit atop the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Association football ratings this week.
In the newest ratings released Tuesday, Spring Valley is at No. 1 in Class AAA, while Bluefield is No. 1 in Class AA and St. Marys and Doddridge County are tied for No. 1 in Class A.
The Timberwolves were Class AAA runners-up for three straight years before losing in the state semifinals in 2019. The Beavers won the 2017 state title and were runners-up the last two seasons. St. Marys won the 2016 state title and was runner-up in 2014 and 2017, while Doddridge County was last season's runner-up.
Cabell Midland, last season's Class AAA runner-up, was at No. 2 in Class AAA, followed by Hurricane at No. 3 and Bridgeport at No. 4. In Class AA, Oak Glen was No. 2 with Frankfort at No. 3. Chapmanville was No. 5, Poca was tied for eighth and Wayne was tied for 19th.
In Class A, Tug Valley was tied for No. 3, Buffalo was tied for No. 8 and Tolsia was tied for No. 11. Putnam County teams finally will get a chance to climb their respective ratings this weekend. Putnam went yellow this past Saturday on the West Virginia Department of Education COVID-19 map, which allows its teams to compete.
This Friday, Poca hosts Cabell Midland while Winfield hosts Fairmont Senior, Hurricane hosts Parkersburg and Buffalo hosts Tyler Consolidated.