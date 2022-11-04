In closing out the regular season, Class AAA No. 5 Spring Valley rolled over St. Albans 50-7 on the Red Dragons’ senior night Friday at Crawford Field.
Spring Valley (8-2) was able to control the action on defense and keep the chains moving on offense as the Timberwolves amassed 410 yards against a very young St. Albans team that is in program rebuilding mode. The Timberwolves used a host of running backs in the win as they reverted to their junior varsity players throughout much of the game.
“I was excited for our kids. They played hard and we got a lot of good minutes in for the young guys,” said Timberwolves coach Brad Dingess. “We played well on both sides of the ball and I was happy for them.”
The Timberwolves had some big runs from the beginning as Cody Shy scored on their initial offensive play, breaking many tackles for a 31-yard touchdown. Gabe Dixon returned a punt 49 yards for another score to be followed by senior running back Logan Perry adding a 49-yard dash for a touchdown.
The Red Dragons finished the season without a win but have built for the future as they played many freshmen and sophomores all season long.
“We’re building slowly. We have a lot of young guys. I have six juniors coming back and 12 sophomores along with our 22 freshmen. It’s going to be a process,” said Red Dragons coach Willie Washington. “We play hard and they don’t quit. They give it all they got. I’ve got some big kids for next year but they’re just so young.”
St. Albans was able to put together a drive late in the game when sophomore tailback Eli Littlejohn scored around left end from 8 yards out.
The Timberwolves are hoping to stay within range of a playoff seeding that would allow them home games in both the first and second rounds of the state tournament.
”It is all about matchups," Dingess said of the impending playoffs. "I don’t look at seeds. We match up better with some people and some people we don’t. But we should be healthy. That was one of the things we wanted to do tonight. Come in here and get out of here healthy.”
For the Red Dragons, Ashton Spangler ran for 28 yards on seven carries while teammate Harley Roy finished with 32 yards on four totes.
Spring Valley now awaits the playoff pairings to be announced revealing its seeding and opponent as the Timberwolves will likely play at home in the opening round next weekend.