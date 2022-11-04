Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

In closing out the regular season, Class AAA No. 5 Spring Valley rolled over St. Albans 50-7 on the Red Dragons’ senior night Friday at Crawford Field.

Spring Valley (8-2) was able to control the action on defense and keep the chains moving  on offense as the Timberwolves amassed 410 yards against a very young St. Albans team that is in program rebuilding mode. The Timberwolves used a host of running backs in the win as they reverted to their junior varsity players throughout much of the game.