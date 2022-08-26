Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220827 sv football 09.jpg
Buy Now

Spring Valley’s Logan Perry rushes up the field on a carry as the Timberwolves take on Huntington Friday night at Spring Valley High School in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Eighteen was worth two.

Spring Valley scored the game-winning two-point conversion on a play called “18 sweep” Friday night to edge Huntington 29-28 in the high school football opener for both teams at the Wolves Den.

Tags