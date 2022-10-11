Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

capital riverside1
Capital's Sai'vion Brown carries the ball into the end zone for a fourth-quarter touchdown as Riverside's Adam Wilkinson tries to tackle him during Friday's game between the Cougars and Warriors at University of Charleston Stadium.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

For the first time this season, Spring Valley is looking to bounce back from a loss. 

The Class AAA No. 6 Timberwolves (5-1) are coming off a 21-17 loss to Cabell Midland and they will try to get back in the win column on Friday against Capital (2-4) with a 7:30 p.m. matchup at The Wolves Den.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.