HUNTINGTON — The frustration in Tim George’s voice was overshadowed only by his disappointment for his school’s football players.
George, Spring Valley High School’s athletic director, said the Timberwolves will need a miracle to play their Class AAA playoff quarterfinal game at Musselman at 5 p.m. Sunday. Wayne County is red on the state’s COVID-19 map and must be gold, yellow or green by 5 p.m. Saturday to play. If the color doesn’t change for the better — and considering that’s unlikely since the county went worse, from orange to red — the game will be a no contest, the Applemen will advance and Spring Valley’s season will end.
Wayne County needed to stay under a 5 percent positivity rate for the week, but as of Wednesday night was at 8.55 percent. George said Wayne County would have to have 761 negative results and zero positive to move into the gold category.
“The whole situation is definitely frustrating,” George said. “I really feel bad for our kids.”
The source of frustration, as it has been with athletes, coaches and administrators throughout the season, is the color-coded system that has wreaked havoc on the schedule. Spring Valley is 4-1, Musselman 7-1. Meanwhile, a mere 20 miles down the Ohio River, Ironton is 11-0 and playing Kirtland in the Ohio Division V state championship game at 1:15 p.m. Saturday in Massillon.
“It’s definitely been a huge mess,” George said of the color-coded system. “I’m not sure they could have messed it up any more if they tried. Our kids are the ones suffering as a result. Very unfortunate.”
Musselman coach Brian Thomas said he sympathizes with the Timberwolves.
“It feels like every week you’re pretty much battling two opponents,” Thomas said. “You’re getting ready for who you’re going to play and battling what the color map is going to be.”
The game, if played, will feature some of the state’s premier players. Spring Valley’s Wyatt Milum is an All-American committed to West Virginia University and fellow offensive lineman Bryce Biggs is committed to Marshall. Tight end Corbin Page possesses several major college offers. Musselman running back Blake Hartman is the state’s all-time leading scorer and committed to Lehigh.
George said he’s hoping for divine intervention.
“This week isn’t over, but for now we need to pray for a miracle,” George said.
Tolsia, another Wayne County school, also needs a miracle. The Rebels (5-2) are scheduled to play at East Hardy (6-2) at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Class A playoffs.