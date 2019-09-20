HUNTINGTON — The Spring Valley Timberwolves football team has not lost two consecutive games since October 2015.
Spring Valley took advantage of good field position, explosive plays and physical play to maintain that streak with a 33-6 win over visiting South Charleston Friday night.
“We made it physical tonight and got back to playing football how we’re used to,” Timberwolves coach Brad Dingess said. “I still think we could have played better at moments, but I’m proud of our kids. It’s tough to come back from a tough loss [like last week’s to No. 1 Cabell Midland] but they came to play tonight.”
It took Dingess’ team longer than he would have liked to get things rolling. In the first quarter, the Timberwolves (3-1) had a touchdown wiped off the board due to a holding penalty and would eventually turn the ball over on downs at the South Charleston 4-yard line.
After a short punt — 9 yards to be exact — from the Black Eagles, Spring Valley’s Cole Diamond scored from 21 yards, earning his first career touchdown and giving Spring Valley a 7-0 lead with 1:44 remaining in the first quarter.
If there’s one thing Spring Valley struggled with in the win, it was ball security, having turned it over three different times (two fumbles, one interception), but the Black Eagles were held in check on the offensive side of the ball and couldn’t capitalize on the extra possessions. The Wolves defense held the Black Eagles to 120 yards of total offense, compared to 418 yards produced by Spring Valley’s offense.
The second quarter was highlighted by a pair of long touchdown passes from the Timberwolves’ David Livingston to Corbin Page, from 50 and 41 yards, to extend their lead over South Charleston to 20-0. Diamond tacked on his second touchdown to give Spring Valley a 26-point lead at halftime.
A third quarter littered with penalties, namely personal foul calls, yielded one score for the visitors — their only touchdown of the night when Romeo Dunham carried the ball into the end zone from 9 yards out, making the score 26-6. Zeiqui Lawton was ejected for slamming Spring Valley’s Tyrus Baumgardner into the ground.
Both teams struggled to find any sense of rhythm in the quarter as penalties disrupted the flow. The third quarter included a stretch of eight consecutive plays in which referees threw a flag, but the Timberwolves wasted no time after the clock reset for the fourth quarter.
On the first play from scrimmage in the fourth frame, quarterback Nate Ellis connected with Zane Porter for a 28-yard touchdown pass to set the final score at 33-6. It was the third consecutive loss for South Charleston (1-3).