HUNTINGTON — Spring Valley could do no wrong and Riverside couldn’t do much of anything. That combination led to the Timberwolves’ 63-26 thrashing of the Warriors Friday night at the Wolves Den.
Dalton Fouch and Ty Bartrum paced the Timberwolves (2-1) in the first half, connecting twice for passing touchdowns that helped the home team build a 43-point lead by halftime.
“That’s what we needed,” Bartrum said of the fast start. “It’s what we based our whole week of practice on.”
Bartrum, the Spring Valley newcomer, took a screen pass 39 yards for a score in the first quarter and then caught a pass in stride from Fouch, who stepped up into the pocket and delivered the ball perfectly on third and long. Bartrum caught five passes for 109 yards.
The offense also got a major lift from Jace Caldwell, who caught a touchdown pass and ran for another, a 48-yard sprint up the middle of the field. He led the Timberwolves rushing attack, racking up just shy of 80 yards on just five carries.
In the second half, he added an 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to the stat line.
“He’s a playmaker and probably one of our best receivers. He can do a lot for us and he showed that tonight,” Wolves coach Brad Dingess said of Caldwell. “He’s a special kid that we center the offense on based on what he can do.”
The Timberwolves outgained the Warriors 427 yards to 282 in total offense.
The lone score in the first half for Riverside (0-3) came on a 63-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Bryce Green in the first quarter. The extra point attempt was blocked. The Warriors turned the ball over just once, a fumble that gave the Timberwolves possession just 5 yards away from the end zone.
The Warriors had some success in the second half, scoring three times, including one scoring drive of 85 yards in the third quarter, but working against a running clock in the final frame made a full comeback nearly impossible. Jake Walker connected with seven different receivers in the loss. Morgan Jeffries caught three passes for 94 yards and a touchdown and Braxton Jones caught six for 56.
The Timberwolves travel to St. Albans next Friday and Riverside hosts Capital.