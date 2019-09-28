HUNTINGTON — Spring Valley homecoming queen Shelby Estep probably could have gained 100 yards, even in her high heels, running behind the Timberwolves’ dominating offensive line Friday night.
Spring Valley used a pummeling running game featuring 13 ball carriers combining for 60 carries for 368 yards to defeat George Washington 41-6 in high school football at the Wolves Den.
“We took care of the football, had long drives and a lot of people carried the ball, and that’s what we wanted to do,” Timberwolves coach Brad Dingess said. “On defense, we limited big plays. That’s what you have to do against a team like [GW].”
The Timberwolves (4-1) set the tone in their initial drive, covering 70 yards in 12 plays, all on the ground, taking 6:49 off the clock. Luke Christopher capped the trek with a 1-yard touchdown run. Zane Porter’s extra point made it 7-0.
GW hurt itself on its first drive as David Livingston recovered a fumble by Luke Grimm at the visitors’ 32 on the Patriots’ third play. Five plays later, Porter scored from the 1 and added the extra point for a 14-0 Timberwolves lead.
George Washington (2-3) needed a big play and quarterback R.T. Alexander provided it, throwing a 59-yard pass to Brayden McCallister to set up a 3-yard TD run by Isaac Isabell two plays later. Spring Valley blocked the extra point, making it 14-6 at 10:44 of the second quarter. The Patriots momentum, though, was short lived.
The Timberwolves responded with another acreage-consuming drive, moving 80 yards in 13 plays, again with every play being a run. Cole Diamond finished the drive with a 1-yard touchdown plunge that Porter followed with a conversion kick for a 21-6 lead.
Spring Valley gained 255 yards in the first half, with 242 coming via the ground.
The Timberwolves continued to pound away in the second half, but became creative in scoring. Nate Ellis threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Corbin Page at 6:04 of the third quarter. Page also scooped and returned a fumble 15 yards for a score to make it 35-6.
Spring Valley’s reserves set the score on Trace Snider’s 9-yard touchdown run with 50 seconds left. The Timberwolves took a knee on the extra point.
Alexander completed 11 of 18 passes for 133 yards, but only one deep ball. Spring Valley didn’t pressure him with a three-man rush in the first half, but frequently chased him from the pocket in the second.
“We changed some things up,” Dingess said of effective blitzes off the edge.
The Timberwolves held the Patriots to minus-7 yards rushing on 10 carries. Christopher led Spring Valley with 74 yards on 15 carries, 10 of which came in the first drive.
“They gave us an odd look on defense and I thought our offensive line responded to it,” Dingess said. “All our backs ran hard. We played well.”
Spring Valley plays host to Capital at 7:30 p.m. Friday. GW visits Hurricane at 7:30 p.m. Friday.