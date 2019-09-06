HURRICANE — Some wondered if Spring Valley would try to stop Hurricane’s running game or its passing attack.
The Timberwolves opted to do both.
Spring Valley (2-0) held the homestanding Redskins (1-1) to 105 total yards — about 400 fewer than they had last week in a victory over Winfield — Friday night in a 28-7 victory at Redskins Stadium.
Hurricane gained 16 yards on 11 rushing attempts and 89 yards via the air.
“We used different coverages and moved people around to try to confuse them,” Spring Valley safety David Livingston said. “We watched a lot of film and prepared for what they do.”
Spring Valley quickly established its dominance, scoring on its third play when Luke Christopher burst 32 yards through the middle for a touchdown with 8:50 left in the first quarter. Zane Porter kicked the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
The Timberwolves needed a bit longer to boost their lead to 14-0, driving 64 yards in 10 plays, taking 5:16 off the clock, with Christopher skirting left end for the TD. The key play was a Nate Ellis 2-yard sneak on fourth-and-1 at the 37.
After stopping Hurricane on a three-and-out for the third time in as many possessions, Spring Valley made it 21-0 as Christopher raced 33 yards up the middle for a touchdown.
The Timberwolves gained 242 yards, all rushing, in the first half and 355 yards on 47 carries for the game. Christopher accounted for 163 yards on 19 attempts.
Spring Valley’s defense stymied the Redskins offense, limiting it to 4 yards and no points in the first two quarters. That marked the second consecutive week Spring Valley held a foe to less than 5 yards in the first half.
Any hopes Hurricane had of mounting a second-half comeback were dashed 14 seconds into the third quarter when Brody Brumfield returned the second-half kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown to make it 28-0.
The Redskins broke up the shutout with 3:21 left in the game when Austin Womack threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Abel Cunningham.
“We played well,” Timberwolves coach Brad Dingess said. “A lot of people underestimate us on some things. We lost a lot from last year, but we’re still a good football team.”