It’s one thing to agree to play four-time defending Class AAA champion Martinsburg, which has won a state-record 57 straight games over five seasons.
But to make the long, long trip to the other end of the state to play in the lair of the lion? The Bulldogs have taken 65 games in a row against West Virginia schools at their home base, Cobourn Field, and haven’t lost such a game there in nearly 13 years. Scheduling in the days of COVID-19 has prompted some strange twists this year.
“The best ability is availability,’’ said Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess of the matchup, which was just added to the schedule a few days ago. “Both of us were available to play and it was one of those things we juggled around. You get a lot of questions and what-ifs, but they wanted to play and we wanted to play, so we went ahead and did it.’’
The Timberwolves are located about 350 miles and six hours from Martinsburg, but the two programs know each other, having met three straight times in the AAA state finals from 2016-18 — with the Bulldogs capturing victories by scores of 49-7 (in 2016), 44-16 (in 2017) and 31-7 (in 2018). Martinsburg also won two other playoff meetings in 2002 and 2013.
Both schools are 1-0 this season, with Martinsburg outgunning Musselman 51-33 last week and Spring Valley downing Parkersburg 42-7 on Sept. 4. The 33 points allowed by the Bulldogs a week ago was the most they’ve permitted to a West Virginia team since a 35-30 loss at Capital in the 2015 playoff quarterfinals.
“A lot of that had to do with Musselman, because they’re very good, too,’’ Dingess said. “[Martinsburg] didn’t have a scrimmage and didn’t get to play Week 1; they had to sit out some things. And it was a rivalry game, too, so you can’t really look at that stuff too hard.’’
Wheeling Park (1-1) at Huntington (0-2): The fate of this game was up in the air Thursday after a Cabell Midland player tested positive for COVID-19 and the Highlanders program was shut down for contact tracing, since Huntington played Midland last Friday. But later on Thursday, the Highlanders were cleared to play Park. The Patriots and Highlanders last met in the 2013 playoffs, with Huntington taking a 34-21 victory.
Lewis County (1-1) at Ripley (2-0): In what’s becoming a theme around West Virginia this season, these two programs have never met. The Minutemen got their victory this season by virtue of a forfeit as Braxton County didn’t have enough players to suit up. The Vikings, who seek their first 3-0 start since 2009, have given up just seven points in two games.
Oak Hill (0-0) at Chapmanville (0-0): Another game where the teams involved have never met in football, and neither has played a game so far this year. The Red Devils were 3-7 last season, and the Tigers 5-5. Logan County teams didn’t start practice until Aug. 24 due to high COVID-19 numbers.
Logan (0-0) at Tug Valley (1-0): The Wildcats are led by quarterback Jordan Hayes, who threw for 2,090 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. The Panthers opened two weeks ago with a 22-20 win against Sherman as Zack Savage ran for two touchdowns and Joby Sorrell threw for 124 yards.
Hedgesville (0-2) at Clay County (2-0): Another first-time matchup of programs, these more than 250 miles and 41/2 hours of country roads apart. The Class AAA Eagles have fallen to Brooke 40-7 and Wheeling Park 49-0. The Panthers rely on the passing of Grant Krajeski, who has thrown for 507 yards and five TDs.
Man (0-0) at Mingo Central (0-0): These teams split a pair of games during the 2011-12 seasons. Both are coming off Class AA playoff appearances, as the Miners went 9-3 and reached the quarterfinals, while the Hillbillies went 8-3 and fell to Bluefield in the first round. Man dropped to Class A this season.
Wayne (1-0) at Tolsia (1-0): These Wayne County rivals have played 29 times, with the Pioneers leading the series 18-11. Each prevailed in its opener two weeks ago, with Wayne edging Scott 12-6 and the Rebels blanking Richwood 32-0.
Ravenswood (0-2) at Roane County (0-2): Two teams seeking their first victory of the season. The Red Devils have won 20 of 28 meetings in the series, but Roane has taken the last two games.