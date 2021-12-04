Spring Valley senior receiver Ty Bartrum was selected as the Player of the Year and Huntington’s Billy Seals as the Coach of the Year on the All-Mountain State Athletic Conference football team.
Bartrum tied for the state lead in touchdown receptions in the regular season with 15, giving the Timberwolves a big-play component on offense. In all games, he caught 50 passes for 939 yards, an average of nearly 19 yards per reception.
He was joined on the first team by his quarterback, Dalton Fouch, who threw for 33 touchdowns in the regular season and playoffs.
Seals, in his 13th season, guided the Highlanders to a 10-0 regular season — their third such mark since 2013 — and the No. 1 seed in the Class AAA playoffs. Carrying a 13-0 record, they played Martinsburg Saturday in the state championship game.
Huntington, which also captured the MSAC championship, dominated the all-league squad by placing nine players on the first team. Those included receiver Noah Waynick, center Max Wentz, running back Amari Felder, kicker Jonny Aya-ay, defensive lineman James Scott, linebacker Tyrees Smith, defensive backs Zah Zah Jackson and Khalief Tye and punter Scout Arthur.
Among Kanawha Valley teams, George Washington had the most first-team selections with three — offensive guard Brace Mullett and defensive linemen Amari Brown and Grant Plants.