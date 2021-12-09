HUNTINGTON -- Ty Bartrum and Hudson Clement can attest to how good each other is.
Spring Valley cornerback Bartrum captains the defense and Martinsburg wide receiver Clement the offense on the West Virginia Sports Writers Association Class AAA All-State high school football team.
Bartrum, a senior and the son of former Marshall University All-American tight end and 13-year NFL veteran Mike Bartrum, made 77 tackles and nine interceptions this season to lead the Timberwolves to a 9-3 record and the second round of the playoffs, where they lost to Clement and eventual state champion Martinsburg 35-6. In a regular-season 35-30 victory over the Bulldogs, Bartrum scored five touchdowns and picked off two passes. One of those interceptions was in front of Clement, who caught four passes for 109 yards and two TDs in that game.
"Yeah, he's pretty good," Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess said of Bartrum, who committed to Harvard and owns 14 FBS or FCS scholarship offers. "He's a great player and kid who helped change our offense. We've been run heavy, but I'm not so hard-headed as not to throw the ball to someone like him."
Clement, a senior, scored a state title-game-record eight touchdowns -- four rushing, four receiving -- in a 62-21 triumph over Huntington High. Clement caught 79 passes for 1,543 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also ran 11 times for 134 yards.
"He's a great player, a tremendous player," Martinsburg coach Britt Sherman said of Clement. "He's one of the best I've ever coached. He has the best hands I've ever seen. He's a competitor and his football IQ is extremely high."
Three Kanawha Valley athletes earned first-team recognition: George Washington offensive lineman Layth Graham on offense and linebackers Brogan Brown (Hurricane) and Mondrell Dean (South Charleston) on defense.
Clement is joined on the first-team offense by his brother, Murphy, at utility player and teammate Jake Zittle on the offensive line. Murphy Clement was one of two quarterbacks Martinsburg used before he suffered a season-ending foot injury in the playoff quarterfinals.
The Huntington area is well represented on the team. First-teamers include Huntington offensive lineman and Dartmouth recruit Max Wentz, quarterback Gavin Lochow, kicker Jonathan Aya-Ay, offensive utility player Noah Waynick, linebacker Tyrees Smith, defensive back Zah Zah Jackson; Cabell Midland running back Jackson Fetty and defensive lineman Nemo Roberts; and Spring Valley defensive lineman Corbin Page and linebacker Cody Shy.
Also named to the first-team offensive line are Tate Jordan of Bridgeport and Eli Campbell of Princeton.
Lochow, who completed 125 of 207 passes for 1,952 yards and 19 touchdowns, is the first-team quarterback. Lochow also carried 140 times for 1,052 yards, becoming the first player in the Highlanders program to pass and rush for more than 1,000 yards in the same season.
Fetty, a 1,847-yard rusher, Greenbrier East's Ian Cline and Oak Hill's Leonard Farrow are the first-unit running backs. Cyrus Traugh, who caught 106 passes for 1,122 yards and 10 touchdowns, joins Hudson Clement at wide receiver. Aya-Ay, who made 10 of 13 field goals, with a long of 46 yards, and 66 of 68 extra point attempts, is the kicker. Waynick, who caught 42 passes for 843 yards and eight touchdowns and ran once for 37 yards and a TD, is an offensive utility player, along with Bridgeport's Cam Cole. Waynick also made 75 tackles and five interceptions, returning two for touchdowns on defense. On special teams, Waynick returned two punts and one kickoff for touchdowns.
Joining Bartrum on the first-team defense are teammates Page, committed to West Virginia University, on the defensive line and linebacker Shy. Cabell Midland's Roberts and Aydin Fleming of Martinsburg are first-team defensive linemen. Smith, Brown, Dean and University's Donald Brandel join Shy at linebacker. Brown led the state with 159 tackles.
Jackson, the lone freshman on the All-State first or second team, and Woodrow Wilson's Kenyon Cook make up the rest of the first-team secondary. Landyn Reppert of Bridgeport, Colt Thomas of Wheeling Park and kick return star Daminn Cunningham of University are the utility players. Grant Cochran of Princeton is the punter.
Kanawha Valley players named to the second-team offense are South Charleston's Trey Dunn (utility, named second-team captain), Wayne Harris (wide receiver) and Xavier Bausley (offensive line); George Washington's Brace Mullett (offensive line); and Capital's Shawn James (utility).
South Charleston junior quarterback Dunn surpassed the 6,000-yard career passing mark this season.
Named to the second-team defense from the Kanawha Valley were Hurricane linebacker Lucas Rippetoe and GW defensive back Taran Fitzpatrick.
Sammy Roberts of Jefferson is the second-team quarterback. He completed 181 of 300 passes for 2,782 yards and 34 touchdowns, with seven interceptions. Roberts' teammate Spencer Powell and Harris of South Charleston are the receivers. Moran, who carried 92 times for 1,013 yards and 12 touchdowns, Collin McBee of University and Evan Tewell of Jefferson are the running backs.
The second-team offensive line features Hutchison, Bausley, Eli Starhara of Morgantown, Mullett and Jacob Wickline of Greenbrier East. Taylor Thomas of Bridgeport is the kicker.
Versatile utility man Bryson Singer of Parkersburg is captain of the second-team defense. Scott, Christian Slack of Martinsburg and Grant Neiswonger of John Marshall are the defensive linemen. The linebackers are Shimp, Rippetoe, Lewis and Phil Reed of Bridgeport.
Nate Shelek of Wheeling Park, Aiden Paulsen of Bridgeport and Fitzpatrick are the defensive backs. Joining Singer as utility players are Schmidt, who carreid 110 times for 1,069 yards and 30 touchdowns, Jacob Barrick of Martinsburg and Hayden Pack of Spring Mills.