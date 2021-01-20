Spring Valley senior offensive lineman Wyatt Milum, a recent signee with West Virginia University, has been named the state’s football player of the year by MaxPreps.
The 6-foot-7, 280-pound Milum graded out to 95% this season and 93% for his Spring Valley career. In 1,480 plays during his time with the Timberwolves, Milum didn’t allow a sack and registered 198 knockdowns.
Milum earned the 2020 Stydahar Award, which recognizes West Virginia’s best interior lineman. He helped the Wolves go 4-1 last season, including a 22-20 victory at Martinsburg that snapped the Bulldogs’ state-record 57-game win streak.
Before signing with WVU in December, he earned offers from programs such as Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State.
Each state’s MaxPreps Player of the Year will be considered for inclusion in the MaxPreps All-America Team, which will be released Jan. 29.