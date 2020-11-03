There’s been another adjustment to the Secondary School Activities Commission playoff ratings for football.
The SSAC sent an email Tuesday morning to principals and athletic directors at state high schools saying its Board of Directors has reduced the required number of games played to qualify for the playoffs from four to three due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There’s a caveat, though, as schools playing only three of fewer games have to demonstrate that they attempted to schedule additional games when possible. The state’s weekly COVID risk-factor map that determines in-person classes and school activities has left some teams unable to play games.
That decision helps schools such as Class A Tug Valley (3-0), which is No. 1 in the latest SSAC playoff ratings but hasn’t had a game since Oct. 6 because Mingo County activities have been persistently shut down, and James Monroe (1-1), which was scheduled to play its third game Tuesday evening at home versus Man and then visit Logan on Friday.
“We did it because they were trying [to schedule games] when the color code was correct,’’ said Bernie Dolan, executive director of the SSAC. “So we want to give them every shot to make it. It’s been a crazy year and we didn’t want to penalize anybody if we can help it. If they tried to get a game and couldn’t hit the limit, we made the correction.
“Four [games] was just a number we decided everybody could hit a month ago when it looked like everybody could hit it.’’
Another Mingo County team, Mingo Central (1-2), was 24th in the latest AA ratings and its most recent game was Oct. 9. In Class AAA, the only team that hadn’t played four games was Capital (1-2), which was 23rd in the ratings but coming off a two-week quarantine for positive cases in the football program.
The Cougars were scheduled to return to practice Wednesday, but only intended to play an additional regular-season game allowed by the SSAC during the playoffs for schools that didn’t get in their full allotment of 10 games this year.
In another development involving Kanawha Valley football programs, Nitro issued a forfeit to Poca over the weekend because the neighboring schools couldn’t get together for a game for the first time since 2006.
Nitro athletic director Garrett Burdette said the forfeit was given “to be fair’’ to Poca because the Wildcats endured multiple injuries this season that reduced their roster as low as 23 available players and they weren’t ready to compete on some of the dates the schools had discussed.
“It was a contracted game,’’ Burdette said, “and we were not able to make it work in our schedule. We were holding out hope that we might be able to play them in one of the last couple of weeks if we were both in the correct color … just never worked out.’’
The move lifts the Dots record to 5-1, which also includes an earlier forfeit win from Scott, which also had a lack of available players due to injuries. Poca stands ninth in the AA ratings.
Poca coach Seth Ramsey only found out about the forfeit over the weekend and was surprised that it happened.
“It’s definitely odd,’’ Ramsey said. “I knew nothing about it. I guess it helps us if we get beat Friday [against Winfield] because we’ll probably still be in the playoffs because of that extra win. I’m glad we’re in the tournament, but I was really surprised.’’