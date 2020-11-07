The SSAC has reversed course and decided that it will not eliminate teams in COVID-19 high-risk counties from its final playoff ratings in football when those ratings are released on Saturday, in effect giving those schools another chance to become eligible to participate when the postseason opens the weekend of Nov. 13-15.
When the SSAC unveils its final ratings on Saturday evening, all schools will be included, even those in red (highest risk) and orange counties, which are barred from participation in athletics for the following week under current guidelines. The top 16 teams in each class qualify for the playoffs.
In effect, the SSAC is giving those affected schools an extra week to get their COVID-19 numbers down for the following week’s map, which is issued by the Department of Education at 5 p.m. every Saturday. In those cases, schools that are red or orange will have their first-round playoff games scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15.
“This allows the best chance for teams to play that earned the chance to play,’’ said Bernie Dolan, the SSAC’s executive director.
In previous seasons, playoff games were held either on Friday night or Saturday afternoon or evening, with the lower-seeded teams getting the choice of date and kickoff time for the game and the higher seed the choice of home field.
At one point this week, eight of the top 16 teams in Class AAA hailed from counties that were in the orange category, including four-time defending state champion Martinsburg.
If those same schools that were in red or orange counties on the Nov. 7 map remain in red or orange on the Nov. 14 map, then their scheduled opponent advances uncontested. If they improve to green (lowest risk), yellow or gold, then they can play their first-round games on Sunday, Nov. 15.
Earlier this week, Dolan said the SSAC would hold its final ratings until the WVDE released its Saturday map that details which counties around the state have high COVID-19 numbers that prevent in-person classes and school activities for the following week.
Under the SSAC’s original plan, any counties listed in red or orange would not be able to have their schools play in the postseason, and would be eliminated from the final ratings and teams that finished below them would move up into the top 16 that qualify in each class. That plan changed on Friday, however.
Dolan pointed out that delaying games to the next COVID-19 map for the benefit of orange and red county schools does not put their opponents in jeopardy.
If a team in a low-risk county sees its game against a high-risk county pushed back to Sunday, Nov. 15 to give that school another chance to improve its status, and if the high-risk county manages to go gold, yellow or green (acceptable risk) while the original low-risk county goes to orange or red, then the original low-risk county will advance and be given another week and another WVDE map to improve its status.
Dolan also pointed out that teams that finished 17th or lower in the SSAC final ratings in each class have the opportunity to schedule additional regular-season games through Nov. 28 if they did not complete their normal allotment of 10 regular-season games.