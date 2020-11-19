If Ohio County remains in a high-risk status on the state’s COVID-19 map, it could lose the Super Six high school football championships this year.
The Secondary School Activities Commission on Thursday discussed contingency plans for the Dec. 5-6 Super Six games if they have to be moved from Wheeling Island Stadium, which has hosted the three title games since 1994.
“If Ohio County is in orange on the Saturday after Thanksgiving [Nov. 28], we’ll have to move it somewhere,’’ said Bernie Dolan, the executive director of the SSAC. “We may move all three games to the same site or may split them up. We’ll look around and see what we have available. We’ll try to find a common ground somewhere in between if possible.’’
Ohio County has been orange the past two Saturdays on the Department of Education’s color-coded weekly map that weighs the COVID-19 risk factor in West Virginia’s 55 counties and determines whether in-person classes and school activities can be held. Counties in red (highest risk) and orange aren’t permitted to play games that following week.
Dolan said officials at Charleston (University of Charleston Stadium) and Bluefield (Mitchell Stadium) have reached out to let the SSAC know they’re interested in hosting games if necessary. Dolan said the SSAC has also talked with Marshall about possibly playing at Joan C. Edwards Stadium and plans to talk with West Virginia University officials about Milan Puskar Stadium. The Mountaineers are scheduled to play at Iowa State on Dec. 5.
Brooke High’s stadium in Wellsburg has been a Super Six backup site for several years, but Dolan thought Brooke County’s COVID numbers likely wouldn’t be much different than Ohio County’s. Local colleges with artificial turf fields such as West Liberty and Wheeling are also located in Ohio County and wouldn’t be viable replacement sites.
“Moving it farther south is probably what we’re looking at,’’ Dolan said.
The SSAC realizes that moving all three games to one site could be problematic, so it’s keeping its options open if the games need to be switched. For instance, if the Class AAA title game is between Cabell Midland and South Charleston, it would likely be played near one of those schools. If it’s Martinsburg against Musselman, then it probably moves to the Eastern Panhandle.
“It might work having three games maybe at separate places,’’ Dolan said, “because it takes a lot for someone to take all three of them on short notice.’’
If the games wind up at different sites, Dolan said the SSAC will attempt to keep “similar game times to what we have now.’’ The Class AA game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Dec. 5, the AAA game at noon Dec. 6 and the Class A game at 7 p.m. on Dec. 6.
Another option discussed, Dolan said, is playing the championship games at the higher-seeded team’s home field, much like the lower-round playoff games are contested.
“But I don’t think we want to do the higher seed,’’ he said, “because the state championship [site] ought to be somewhat neutral. But it wouldn’t hurt to be near one of the two places.’’