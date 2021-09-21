Prep football: SSAC playoff ratings -- Sept. 21 Sep 21, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Note: Top 16 in each class qualify for the postseason; top eight in each class get choice of approved home field in first round Class AAA Pos--School W-L Rating 1. Huntington 4-0 1.400 2. Martinsburg 4-0 13.50 3. Jefferson 4-0 13.00 3. University 4-0 13.00 5. South Charleston 3-0 12.67 6. Bridgeport 3-0 11.67 6. Princeton 3-0 11.67 8. Cabell Midland 3-1 9.75 9. George Washington 3-1 9.50 9. Spring Valley 3-1 9.50 11. Greenbrier East 3-1 9.25 12. Lincoln County 3-1 8.75 13. John Marshall 3-1 7.75 14. Brooke 2-1 7.33 15. Parkersburg 2-2 6.75 15. Spring Mills 2-2 6.75 17. Parkersburg South 2-2 6.50 18. Hampshire 2-2 6.00 19. Hedgesville 2-2 5.00 20. Morgantown 1-2 4.00 20. Wheeling Park 1-2 4.00 20. Woodrow Wilson 1-2 4.00 Class AA Pos--School W-L Rating 1. Frankfort 4-0 11.25 2. Keyser 2-0 10.50 3. Herbert Hoover 4-0 10.25 4. Lincoln 3-0 10.00 5. Independence 2-0 9.50 5. Poca 2-0 9.50 7. Clay County 2-0 9.00 8. Point Pleasant 3-1 7.75 9. Robert C. Byrd 2-1 7.67 10. Nicholas County 2-1 7.00 10. Scott 3-1 7.00 12. Logan 3-1 6.75 13. Roane County 2-1 5.67 14. Liberty Raleigh 1-1 5.50 14. North Marion 1-1 5.50 16. Fairmont Senior 2-2 5.00 16. Oak Glen 1-1 5.00 18. East Fairmont 2-2 4.75 18. Winfield 2-2 4.75 20. Liberty Harrison 2-2 4.50 Class A Pos--School W-L Rating 1. East Hardy 4-0 8.25 2. Cameron 3-0 8.00 3. Doddridge County 2-0 7.50 4. Madonna 4-0 7.50 5. Ritchie County 3-0 7.00 6. Man 2-1 6.33 7. Trinity Christian 1-0 6.00 8. Williamstown 3-1 5.50 9. Moorefield 2-1 5.33 10. Gilmer County 3-1 5.25 10. Greenbrier West 3-1 5.25 12. Sherman 3-1 5.00 12. Wirt County 3-1 5.00 14. Clay-Battelle 3-1 4.75 14. Wheeling Central 2-2 4.75 16. Mount View 2-1 4.67 16. Pocahontas County 2-1 4.67 18. Buffalo 1-1 4.50 18. Van 1-1 4.50 20. Midland Trail 2-1 4.33 20. Montcalm 2-1 4.33 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesState officials: COVID-19 surge is peaking, but worst is yet to comeChuck Landon: Why is Marshall's football attendance so low?Tom Crouser: The truth about Mrs. Fauci (Opinion)Federal judge: $53.5 million settlement precludes Ritchie County royalty claimsWVU football notebook: Penalty added to late drama vs. Virginia TechGazette-Mail editorial: Cause for hope, continued cautionBoys prep soccer statsPublic Service Commission to hold public comment hearing Friday on increasing WV cost burden for proposed coal-fired plant upgradesRebecca McPhail: Utility monopoly hurts ratepayers (opinion)Boone BOE moves to sell property where Boy Scouts meet Upcoming Events