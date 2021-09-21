The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Note: Top 16 in each class qualify for the postseason; top eight in each class get choice of approved home field in first round

Class AAA

Pos--School W-L Rating
1. Huntington 4-0 1.400
2. Martinsburg 4-0 13.50
3. Jefferson 4-0 13.00
3. University 4-0 13.00
5. South Charleston 3-0 12.67
6. Bridgeport 3-0 11.67
6. Princeton 3-0 11.67
8. Cabell Midland 3-1 9.75
9. George Washington 3-1 9.50
9. Spring Valley 3-1 9.50
11. Greenbrier East 3-1 9.25
12. Lincoln County 3-1 8.75
13. John Marshall 3-1 7.75
14. Brooke 2-1 7.33
15. Parkersburg 2-2 6.75
15. Spring Mills 2-2 6.75
17. Parkersburg South 2-2 6.50
18. Hampshire 2-2 6.00
19. Hedgesville 2-2 5.00
20. Morgantown 1-2 4.00
20. Wheeling Park 1-2 4.00
20. Woodrow Wilson 1-2 4.00

Class AA

Pos--School W-L Rating
1. Frankfort 4-0 11.25
2. Keyser 2-0 10.50
3. Herbert Hoover 4-0 10.25
4. Lincoln 3-0 10.00
5. Independence 2-0 9.50
5. Poca 2-0 9.50
7. Clay County 2-0 9.00
8. Point Pleasant 3-1 7.75
9. Robert C. Byrd 2-1 7.67
10. Nicholas County 2-1 7.00
10. Scott 3-1 7.00
12. Logan 3-1 6.75
13. Roane County 2-1 5.67
14. Liberty Raleigh 1-1 5.50
14. North Marion 1-1 5.50
16. Fairmont Senior 2-2 5.00
16. Oak Glen 1-1 5.00
18. East Fairmont 2-2 4.75
18. Winfield 2-2 4.75
20. Liberty Harrison 2-2 4.50

Class A

Pos--School W-L Rating
1. East Hardy 4-0 8.25
2. Cameron 3-0 8.00
3. Doddridge County 2-0 7.50
4. Madonna 4-0 7.50
5. Ritchie County 3-0 7.00
6. Man 2-1 6.33
7. Trinity Christian 1-0 6.00
8. Williamstown 3-1 5.50
9. Moorefield 2-1 5.33
10. Gilmer County 3-1 5.25
10. Greenbrier West 3-1 5.25
12. Sherman 3-1 5.00
12. Wirt County 3-1 5.00
14. Clay-Battelle 3-1 4.75
14. Wheeling Central 2-2 4.75
16. Mount View 2-1 4.67
16. Pocahontas County 2-1 4.67
18. Buffalo 1-1 4.50
18. Van 1-1 4.50
20. Midland Trail 2-1 4.33
20. Montcalm 2-1 4.33