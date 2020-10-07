For all the adversity and waiting St. Albans faced in reaching the field, the Red Dragons made the most of their season debut by capturing the Battle for the Bridge at rival Nitro’s Underwood Field on Wednesday night.
After weeks of waiting for Kanawha County’s COVID-19 numbers to allow sports contests to begin, St. Albans took to the field showing little rust in dispatching Nitro in a much-anticipated rivalry game, opening the season with a 26-13 victory. The win proved even more special for the Red Dragons’ seniors after last season’s 28-21 loss to Nitro.
“When you lose it the year before, it definitely provides a little extra motivation for those guys,” St. Albans coach Nick Watts said. “Just being a senior and saying you won the trophy game your last year and everything they had to do, everything they had to overcome just to be able to play this game, it would have been real easy for a lot of our guys to just say that’s it, I’m done.
“I couldn’t be more proud. I think we played a pretty good game.”
The Red Dragons held a 14-0 advantage at halftime and led 26-0 midway through the fourth quarter before Nitro responded with two late touchdowns. St. Albans senior Jaxon Holbert led the rushing game with 22 carries for 137 yards and one touchdown, while fellow senior Jaimelle Claytor led all receivers with five catches for 97 yards and one score, in addition to two rushing touchdowns.
“We just brought it today,” Claytor said. “We knew what we had to do. We were fighting through adversity. We were waiting. Coach kept us believing and we just believed and we got the win today.”
Nitro looked to take control early, though, as the Wildcats returned the game’s opening kickoff for a touchdown. However, the play was negated by an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty.
“Dumb penalties is the name of the game,” Nitro coach Zach Davis said. “We returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, but selfish penalties took it off the board. If we score there, it’s a different ball game.”
St. Albans’ defense managed to hold and force a punt on Nitro’s opening drive. Claytor capped the Red Dragons’ first offensive possession with a 9-yard touchdown run. Claytor later added a 1-yard scoring rush, as St. Albans led 14-0 at halftime.
Holbert took control in the second half, and despite two fumbles, St. Albans persevered.
“We just pounded the ball as a team,” Holbert said. “The offensive line was great. We made a couple of key plays down the stretch — a couple third-and-longs we completed. I, personally, coughed up the ball twice in the second half, but we got through that and kept the pedal to the floor.”
Nitro scored its first touchdown on a 27-yard pass from Trevor Lowe to Bryce Myers with 5:37 left in the game. The Wildcats added a defensive score on a 50-yard interception return by Luke Boggs in the game’s final minutes.
“It’s hard,” Davis said of the loss. “We’ve got a lot of first-year varsity players. They may be juniors and seniors, but this is their first varsity game they ever played. Hats off to Coach Watts. He had their guys ready to play. They’ve been building for this for two years and they played a heck of a game.”
St. Albans is next scheduled to host Capital on Tuesday, while Nitro is scheduled to host Herbert Hoover. Both games are set for 7 p.m. kickoff.