Being a football coach in Kanawha County these days, you’d better have a calendar handy because you’re never quite sure which days you’re practicing and which days you’re playing.
Capital (0-1) and St. Albans (1-0) get in a little Monday night football this week when they tangle in a 7 p.m. kickoff at Crawford Field. It’s the first game for the Red Dragons on their new FieldTurf playing surface.
The normal routine for high school teams is full practice Monday through Wednesday, a walk-through on Thursday and play on Friday, with Saturday and Sunday being days off. That’s not the case this year, however, as Kanawha teams — which sat idle for five weekends due to high COVID-19 numbers — devised a schedule that could wedge six games into a five-week period. However, it calls for playing on days other than Friday, and some teams are even taking advantage of practices permissible on Sunday.
“You would kind of think it would be [confusing],’’ said SA coach Nick Watts, “but our kids have just been resilient in all this. Having not played football for the amount of time they did, it helps put into perspective now what it means to be able to play again.
“We pretty much have our normal week, outside of the weekend days off that you’re used to. We had a light walk-through Thursday [after playing last Wednesday], then worked on offense Friday and defense [Saturday]. We’ll have another walk-through [Sunday]. It’s all about being resilient and working through adversity, and I think we’ve done a good job of that.’’
St. Albans won its opener Wednesday at Nitro 26-13, while Capital fell 47-14 at South Charleston. Watts was pleased with the level at which his team competed in its first game.
“The biggest surprise for me was the level of physicality,’’ Watts said, “because we have more depth and better players, and we’re able to practice against better players and I think it’s showing right now. If you want to survive practice and make it to Friday night, you have to be physical and aggressive, and I think that kind of showed. We were as aggressive [Wednesday] as we have been since I took over at St. Albans.’’
The remainder of Kanawha County’s football games this week are all set for 7 p.m. Tuesday — South Charleston at George Washington, Riverside at Sissonville and Herbert Hoover at Nitro.