Peyton Brown had a pretty good freshman year at St. Albans. It’s left folks wondering what he can do for an encore.
In football, Brown helped the Red Dragons get off to their first 2-0 start since 2007 and threw a pair of touchdown passes in a landmark 12-6 victory against Capital — the first time SA had ever beaten the Cougars in 20 tries. He was selected as the Kanawha Valley Rookie of the Year as he passed for 614 yards and TDs as COVID-19 limited SA (2-4) to a six-game schedule.
Then in basketball, he averaged 9.9 points and earned a starting position by season’s end. Postseason honors there included a spot on the Gazette-Mail Kanawha Valley All-Rookie team.
So what’s in store for the 6-foot, 170-pound Brown as he gets ready for his sophomore season in football?
“He’s had a really good off-season,’’ said St. Albans coach Nick Watts. “He was with us all spring in the weight room. and he’s gotten a lot stronger and gotten bigger.
“He’s working a lot of his progression reads, and it’s just things where you don’t really throw a ton on a freshman, but now that he’s got some game experience, we’re going to start fine-tuning parts of his game — where to look, where to go with the football, stuff like that. I only expect him to get better.’’
Brown loses his top two receivers from last season in Jaimelle Claytor and Bones Johnson, meaning he’ll have to get acquainted with several new and youthful wideouts. Watts doesn’t think that will hold back the Red Dragons’ passing game.
“We’re going to be young at a lot of the skill spots,’’ Watts said, “and I think that’s going to be good for [Brown] as well. All these guys can learn and grow together and have time to play the next three, four years together to get that cohesiveness and bond you want out of your skill guys.
“Through the three-week period, [Brown’s] been really sharp, and he’s started to become a vocal leader for us, which is what you want out of your quarterback. We’re real pleased with him and excited about where he’s going to go in the future.’’
Brown was able to avoid a bushel of negative plays as a freshman, throwing just seven interceptions — five in one game against Class AAA champion South Charleston — and finishing with negative rushing yards just once, again versus SC. He projected as a 1,000-yard passer had SA played a typical 10-game regular season. However, his completion percentage lagged at 42.5%.
“You come in as a freshman,’’ Watts said, “and not to make excuses, but with the COVID deal, it was not knowing week to week what we were doing, who we were playing or what to game plan for. We weren’t putting a ton on him as far as reading coverages and spotting routes, stuff like that, being where he was in the playbook and coming in a freshman.
“There were times when his decision-making was what you’d expect out of a freshman, and there were times we got into games where we had to throw a lot, and any time you do that with a young quarterback, you’re putting him in a situation where ... we stressed a lot of, ‘If it’s not there, don’t force it. Throw it out of bounds. The coach is always open on the sidelines.’
“We were pleased with him coming in as a freshman and doing what we was able to do, and improving our passing game tremendously from the year before.’’
St. Albans averaged less than 52 yards per game passing in the 2019 season.