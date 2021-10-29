Last season, St. Albans defeated Capital for the first time in program history after losing the previous 19 games.
On Friday night, the Red Dragons used a late defensive stand to knock off the Cougars for the second straight season with a 27-19 victory at University of Charleston Stadium.
“To come down here and be at Laidley Field, and beat one of the most storied programs in the state of West Virginia, that is huge,” St. Albans coach Nick Watts said. “I’m so proud of the guys.
“It’s been a rough year for us. We have had some trials and tribulations, and things haven’t gone our way. It’s been a tough road. Being tough is our program saying, and they were definitely that tonight.”
St. Albans (3-6) led by eight points late, with Capital having one final chance to tie and force overtime after starting a drive at its own 46-yard line with 2:10 remaining in the game.
The Cougars (1-8) converted a fourth-and-6 at midfield with an 8-yard pass from quarterback JacQai Long to Shannon Brown to keep the drive alive.
Later in the drive, Long completed a 32-yard pass to Brayden Slack down to the St. Albans 3. Slack was able to get the ball in the end zone, but the official on the right sideline signaled him out of bounds at the 3.
After a delay of game, Long connected with Shawn James on a swing pass for what appeared to be a 8-yard touchdown. However, a holding penalty at the 1 negated the would-be tying score, pushing the ball back to the 11 with 20 seconds left in the game.
Long was sacked by St. Albans defensive end Kam Wells for a 9-yard loss. A completed pass to Slack got the exact yardage back, but on third and goal from the 11, Long scrambled right and was once again sacked by Ruben Johnson to end the threat and the game.
On Capital’s previous drive, the Cougars reached the Red Dragons’ 2, needing a touchdown to tie the game, but Long was intercepted by Johnson in the end zone with 5:24 left in the game.
Capital also lost three fumbles, totaling four turnovers. The biggest came with the game tied at 13 when the Cougars fumbled into their end zone, and St. Albans’ Ethan Edge recovered it for a Red Dragons touchdown.
The defensive touchdown gave St. Albans its first lead of the game — one it wouldn’t relinquish — at 20-13 with 6:17 left in the third quarter.
“We had opportunities to score and we needed to score, but we didn’t take care of the ball,” Capital coach Mark Mason said. “It was very tough. The football gods wasn’t on our side tonight. That’s the way it ended, and I hate it for our seniors going out like this in their last game at Laidley Field.”
“Forcing those turnovers were huge,” Watts said. “We emphasize that with our defense all the time to tackle the ball, get that thing out, and get the ball back to our offense. I can’t say enough about our defense.”
St. Albans running back Eli Littlejohn did damage on the ground all game long, rushing for 174 yards on 25 carries. Red Dragons quarterback Michael Hindman added 76 yards on 10 attempts.
“Eli is just a freshman, so his ceiling is really high,” Watts said. “He is going to be a special player. Our offensive line played gritty football and we knew that was what we had to do if we wanted to win tonight, and they did that.”
Long was 20 of 28 passing for 247 yards for Capital. Slack caught nine passes for 119 yards. James ran for 84 yards on eight carries.