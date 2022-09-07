Things haven’t gone as planned in the first two weeks of the season for Riverside and St. Albans.
The Warriors and Red Dragons are both 0-2 but one of them will have to come away with its first win of the season as they face off at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Riverside High.
St. Albans hasn’t beaten Riverside since the Red Dragons downed the Warriors 21-17 in 2017.
St. Albans had a tough opening matchup against Parkersburg before losing in Week 2 to a notably improved Nitro team. St. Albans coach Willie Washington said that although both teams have the same record, he’s expecting Riverside to be strong.
“What I’ve seen from Riverside, they’re not a bad football team,” Washington said. “They’re somebody we’re going to have to take seriously. Even though our records are the same, we have to take them seriously because they can beat you. That’s a solid program. They’ve had a couple tough games to start as well.”
Riverside coach Alex Daugherty said the matchup between the schools is always important.
“Every time we play them it’s the Equipment Classic,” Daugherty said. “[Washington] is obviously phenomenal. He’s a great guy and great coach from our area. Anytime we play it’s always a special game for the community. The past couple of years they’ve played us tough. We’re just looking forward to getting our kids back on track.”
After dropping the season opener 52-0 to Parkersburg, Nitro was outscored 37-13 by Nitro a week later. Washington wants to see more out of the offense.
“What I’ve noticed from the Nitro game is we had some good moments,” Washington said. “We moved the ball a little bit and played, in my opinion, decent defense. We just have to take advantage of when we get the ball and put it in the end zone. We just have to start scoring.”
Though Riverside lost, the Warriors played much better against Parkersburg, losing by just eight points in a 35-28 final.
“They did score against Parkersburg and they moved the ball pretty well,” Washington said. “They almost won the game.”
Daugherty said there are a number of things the Warriors need to improve upon.
“This week we’re focused on ourselves and eliminating our mistakes,” Daugherty said. “We’re working our fundamentals extra hard. We’re working on eliminating all the mistakes we’re making on special teams. It’s mainly just doing what we can do to better ourselves.”
Washington said the Red Dragons need to do a better job with the run game in order to be more successful. Junior quarterback Eli Samples is in his first year as a quarterback and he is showing flashes. He completed 21 0f 28 passes for 84 yards. He also rushed four times for 30 yards and a touchdown.
“We have to run the ball,” Washington said. “In order to do that we have to have a successful passing game. What we’re trying to do is put a combination together so we can finish drives.
“Eli hasn’t done bad. He’s a first-year quarterback and he’s still trying to read the defenses. He’s taking care of the ball better than what we thought. He’s only thrown two interceptions, one each game. We ran him a little bit Friday night. He did well running the ball. We have to find out the best way to utilize him and I’m leaning towards having him run the ball.”
Riverside’s offense, led by senior quarterback Jake Walker, averages 28 points per game. Last week against Parkersburg, Walker completed 15 of 30 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns. Michael Terrell led the Warriors in receiving with two catches for 85 yards and a touchdown.