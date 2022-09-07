Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Michael Terrell Riverside

Riverside’s Michael Terrell (9) looks for running room after making a catch last Friday against Parkersburg.

 DUANE WEST | For the Gazette-Mail

Things haven’t gone as planned in the first two weeks of the season for Riverside and St. Albans.

The Warriors and Red Dragons are both 0-2 but one of them will have to come away with its first win of the season as they face off at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Riverside High.

