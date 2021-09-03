The Battle of the Bridge is always a big deal for St. Albans and Nitro, but it was a costly one for each on Friday night as both the Wildcats and Red Dragons lost their starting quarterbacks to injury.
Both offenses struggled but in the end, the Red Dragons scored a touchdown late in the game to earn a 6-3 victory over Nitro in a defensive battle at Crawford Field in St. Albans.
Nitro standout quarterback-linebacker Austin Lowe was hit hard by the St. Albans defense late in the second quarter on a passing play, resulting in a roughing the passer being called. The senior played a few plays afterward but then left the game, and did not return.
“When seven [Lowe] went down, that was a big hit for us,” Nitro coach James “Boom’’ McKinney said. “We had to change up our offense on the fly. He has a shoulder injury. We aren’t sure how bad it is. He is going to get an X-ray.”
Also late in the second quarter, Red Dragon quarterback-defensive back Peyton Brown scrambled along the Red Dragons sideline and also got injured, and the sophomore was out for the remainder of the game.
“It’s a hip injury,” St. Albans coach Nick Watts said. “We really aren’t sure. He had some tingling in the legs. We are hoping and praying that everything is going to come out OK. It was non-contact. He planted to avoid the defender and said he felt a pop in his hip.”
Both offenses struggled mightily and Nitro was still clinging to a 3-0 lead midway through the fourth quarter when St. Albans got the ball after a defensive stop at the Wildcat 33-yard line to begin the drive with 6:13 remaining.
The Red Dragons (1-1) reached the Wildcats 14 and faced third and 4. Running back Jace Withrow took his first carry of the game and rumbled up the middle for a touchdown to give St. Albans the game winner at 6-3 with 4:33 remaining.
Nitro (0-2) had one more chance but lost a fumble around midfield with just over two minutes left. It marked the fourth turnover of the game for the Wildcats (three lost fumbles, interception).
Watts was proud of the way his Red Dragons battled and pulled out the dramatic victory.
“Both teams lost their starting quarterback, and that’s tough,” Watts said. “At that point, it’s just guts and want to. You throw the records out the window on this one. It basically comes down to who wants it more. We rallied around the backup quarterback, and the defenses were lights out from the start.
“The comeback was great. You are down with your backup quarterback in, and you’re just not sure if you can get it in. But we had the faith in the guys, told them we have time, play your game and it’s going to work out. I couldn’t be more proud of the effort.’’
St. Albans took the opening kickoff and marched right down the field. Brown completed a 24-yard pass to Michael Hindman to the Nitro 1-yard line, but fumbled through the end zone for a touchback.
On Nitro’s first possession, the Wildcats also took the ball all the way down the field, marching 66 yards on 13 plays before settling for a Tony Toledo 31-yard field goal and 3-0 lead with 4:10 left in the first quarter.
It was all defense after that, though, as both teams combined for seven offensive possessions without a point with Nitro taking a 3-0 lead into halftime. Through the first two quarters, the Wildcats and St. Albans combined for 195 yards and 150 penalty yards.
With both teams having to play backup quarterbacks in the second half, the offenses continued to struggle. Justice Warner took over for Brown for the Red Dragons and Caden Hill led the Wildcat offense.
Despite the tough loss, McKinney was proud of the effort from his Wildcats.
“Guys really stepped up,” McKinney said. “I couldn’t be more proud of my guys and I couldn’t ask for any more. The defense played great again. Our defense is night and day from last year.”
Braxton Smith led Nitro with 67 yards on 16 carries. Lowe was 6 for 8 for 62 yards before suffering his injury.
For St. Albans, Brown was 6 of 13 passing for 46 yards and churned out 84 yards on 10 carries, most of which were scramble plays while attempting to pass. Elijah Edge had 43 yards on 13 attempts.