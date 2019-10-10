It’s always a special night when Poca and Winfield tangle in any sport. On Friday, it’s just going to be a little bit more special.
Two teams chasing Class AA playoff glory and a possible Cardinal Conference championship collide at O.O. White Stadium in Poca, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
Not only are the unbeaten Dots (6-0) and Generals (4-1) holding high in the AA playoff ratings — Poca stands third and Winfield 11th — but they also man the top two spots in the Cardinal Conference standings, with Poca at 5-0 in the league and Winfield 4-0. The lone loss for the Generals came to Class AAA Hurricane.
On top of all that, it’s a rousing Putnam County rivalry that began in 1933, with the Dots holding a 43-31-1 series edge, though the Generals have won seven of the last 10 meetings.
So how have the coaches approached this showdown with their teams? Do they treat it like any other week or try to fire up their players by mentioning that the outcome of this game can help attain some of their goals?
“Good question,’’ said Winfield coach Craig Snyder. “It’s been a normal week of practice and their focus has been excellent, but they know these are the opportunities you look forward to when you play sports. It’s an opportunity to prove that you’re good.’’
Poca coach Seth Ramsey acknowledged that his players will likely psyche themselves up no matter how much the coaches try to downplay the rivalries, playoff ratings and league titles involved.
“You always give them the coachspeak,’’ Ramsey said, “and tell them you’ve got to approach it like any other game, but it’s all on social media. They all know the rankings and where we stand in the conference. Obviously, this game is bigger than any other game because of the information that’s out there. We try to keep them as level-headed and focused as we can.’’
Each side has players whose performances will be key tonight. For Poca, it’s running back Ethan Payne, quarterback Jay Cook and receiver Toby Payne. For the Generals, it’s running back John Covert and versatile Carson Crouch.
Ethan Payne, a returning first-team All-Stater, has run for 1,444 yards and 24 touchdowns, averaging a whopping 13.6 yards per carry. Cook has thrown for 755 yards and 12 scores and Toby Payne, Ethan’s younger brother, has grabbed 19 passes for 401 yards and seven TDs.
Vance leads the Generals on the ground (664 yards, eight TDs) and has passed for 732 yards and five TDs. The bullish Covert totes the ball 22 times per game and has rushed for 576 yards and 10 touchdowns. Crouch contributes all over with three TD catches, a scoring run against Wayne and a fumble return for a touchdown versus Chapmanville.
The most attention will be paid to the combustible Ethan Payne, who hasn’t been held under 168 yards rushing this season.
“You know what’s coming,’’ Snyder said, “because he’s real good. Someone can put up good numbers without being amazing, but his [numbers] are no accident. He’s big and fast and tough to tackle, with great vision — a Division I running back.
“We watched a play against Mingo [Central] close to the goal line and they ran a little toss to him. Mingo was in position to make the tackle and ran to the alley, but he just cut it back and put it in the end zone. It’s not the way it was drawn up, but he’s just a baller. We can be in position to make plays, but the challenge will be: can we tackle him?’’
Winfield hopes Vance, a rare quarterback with an accurate arm and elusiveness on the run, can provide just as much unscripted punch for its offense. Vance has battled ankle issues the past two seasons, but has been healthy so far this year.
“He’s a lot more explosive,’’ Ramsey said. “He has the potential to cause us a lot of problems because he’s such a gifted athlete who can extend plays. He a lot like the [Will] Hackney kid at Sissonville last year, but Vance can run a little bit better than that kid could, and he does a good job keeping his eyes downfield when he’s scrambling.
“We’ve seen a lot of times on film where he gets loose, finds someone open and hits them. We’ve definitely got our work cut out for us. If we have bad eye contact or get caught with our backs to him, he can definitely hurt us. I don’t know percentage-wise how healthy he is, but he’s healthy enough to cause problems.’’
Both teams come into the game fairly healthy, though Snyder will likely follow the game from somewhere other than the sideline as he recovers from recent Achilles surgery that’s left him less than mobile.