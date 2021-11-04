Prep football: Standings, statistics -- Nov. 5 Nov 4, 2021 8 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Conference standings MSAC standings Pos--School Conf All Rating 1. Huntington 8-0 9-0 16.33 2. Cabell Midland 6-1 8-1 14.00 3. Spring Valley 5-2 7-2 12.00 4. George Wash. 4-3 6-3 10.33 5. Hurricane 4-3 6-3 9.67 6. So. Charleston 4-4 5-4 8.44 7. Riverside 2-5 3-6 5.00 8. Parkersburg 2-6 3-6 4.89 9. St. Albans 1-6 3-6 4.11 10. Capital 1-7 1-8 1.67 Note: MSAC champion determined by SSAC rating points. Other schools standings (Class AAA) School Record Greenbrier East 7-2 Lincoln County 4-5 Parkersburg South 4-5 Woodrow Wilson 4-5 Ripley 1-9 Other schools standings (Class AA) School Record Point Pleasant 8-1 Nicholas County 7-2 Roane County 7-2 Clay County 5-4 Mingo Central 3-6 Braxton County 2-7 Other schools standings (Class A) School Record Sherman 5-4 Van 5-4 Wahama 5-4 Buffalo 4-4 Tug Valley 3-6 Man 4-5 Webster County 1-7 Tolsia 0-8 Ravenswood 0-10 Conference leaders MSAC rushing Player, School Att Yards Average TD Jackson Fetty, CM 191 1264 6.6 11 Mason Moran, CM 72 800 11.1 10 Elijah Rivera, Hurr. 100 761 7.6 6 Andrew Baria, Riv. 145 713 4.9 4 Gavin Lochow, Hnt. 94 704 7.5 13 Mondrell Dean, SC 88 697 7.9 5 Bryson Singer, Prk. 134 670 5.0 9 C. Schmidt, CM 77 635 8.3 17 Jace Caldwell, SV 75 546 7.3 6 MSAC passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int Trey Dunn, SC 126-230 2068 22 10 I. Borrero, Hurr. 114-179 1831 16 6 J. Long, Capital 131-232 1720 10 8 Dalton Fouch, SV 95-166 1691 25 4 Abe Fenwick, GW 89-171 1441 17 9 G. Lochow, Hunt. 75-133 1263 13 4 D. Parsons, Park. 93-168 1064 9 6 Jake Walker, Riv. 78-181 909 7 10 MSAC receiving Player, School Rec Yards Average TD Wayne Harris, SC 51 764 15.0 10 Ty Bartrum, SV 36 716 19.9 14 Noah Waynick, Hnt. 28 624 22.3 4 Chase Hager, Hurr. 32 585 18.3 4 Shawn James, Cap. 33 506 15.3 6 T. Fitzpatrick, GW 28 502 17.9 7 C. McCorkle, SC 24 477 19.9 5 Trenton Tiggle, Cap. 28 432 15.4 2 Bryson Singer, Prk. 30 408 13.6 5 Corbin Page, SV 22 376 17.1 3 MSAC scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points C. Schmidt, CM 21 0 0 126 Ty Bartrum, SV 18 0 2 112 Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 14 0 0 84 Bryson Singer, Park. 14 0 0 84 Jackson Fetty, CM 11 0 0 66 Shawn James, Cap. 11 0 0 66 Six tied at 60 Cardinal rushing Player, School Att Yards Average TD Bryson Tate, Win. 162 1106 6.8 12 Cooper Martin, Sct. 193 1014 5.3 10 Kohl Farmer, Chap. 166 831 5.0 8 Woodard-Jones, Poc. 124 813 6.6 7 Dane Hatfield, HH 96 749 7.8 13 Hunter Bartley, HH 104 727 7.0 17 Brody Dalton, Chap. 104 701 6.7 11 K. Vanhoose, Way. 115 674 5.9 7 Landon Stone, Sct. 90 533 5.9 5 Cardinal passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int J. Hayes, Logan 111-201 1682 19 8 Matt Frye, Scott 64-125 1413 14 9 Dane Hatfield, HH 91-133 1339 14 4 B. Thompson, Sis. 98-156 1130 5 6 Jordan Wolfe, Poc. 70-134 1008 7 5 B. Brown, Winfield 68-128 1001 10 8 Ethan Taylor, Siss. 59-96 778 4 3 B. Dalton, Chap. 59-106 646 5 2 Trevor Lowe, Nitro 38-60 475 4 1 Cardinal receiving Player, School Rec Yards Average TD Carson Kirk, Logan 42 728 17.3 9 Jake Wiseman, Sis. 50 677 13.5 2 Brayden Perdue, Sis. 33 584 17.7 1 Aiden Slack, Logan 38 584 15.4 7 Devin Hatfield, HH 34 575 16.9 7 Toby Payne, Poca 28 478 17.1 7 Landon Stone, Scott 16 450 28.1 5 Jacob Burns, HH 25 422 16.9 7 Jayden Sharps, Sct. 20 412 20.6 2 Carter Perry, Win. 22 378 17.2 5 Cardinal scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Hunter Bartley, HH 17 0 3 108 Dante Hatfield, HH 13 0 1 80 Brody Dalton, Chap. 12 0 1 74 Bryston Tate, Win. 12 0 0 72 Devin Hatfield, HH 11 0 0 66 Landon Stone, Scott 11 0 0 66 Cooper Martin, Scott 10 0 2 64 Levi Paxton, HH 0 4 51 64 Other schools rushing Player, School Att Yards Average TD Ian Cline, GE 213 1423 6.7 15 Isaiah Smith, LC 158 1350 8.5 13 Kaleb Clark, Nich. 189 1283 6.8 16 N. Kennedy, MC 181 1267 7.0 16 Gavin Jeffers, PP 116 1207 10.4 14 Briar Begler, Roane 153 1070 7.0 13 Tanner Kirk, TV 141 997 7.1 8 Evan Roach, PP 133 954 7.2 23 Skyler Delk, Roane 151 916 6.1 10 Isaiah Casto, Rav. 159 818 5.1 7 Brady Green, Van 123 796 6.5 9 C.J. Winnell, Sher. 143 796 5.6 8 Andrew Pritt, Brax. 104 738 7.1 11 Other schools passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int R. Shockey, PS 165-232 1692 13 9 M. McMillen, WW 102-183 1277 9 9 Noah Collins, Clay 88-195 1233 10 9 Gabe Bates, LC 75-138 882 11 4 J. Bowling, Rav. 47-96 880 7 12 Monq. Davis, GE 64-108 857 10 4 Ty Stephens, Rip. 68-141 767 8 9 TJ Hager, Sherm. 46-98 660 8 10 Other schools receiving Player, School Rec Yards Average TD Cyrus Traugh, PS 92 1021 11.1 8 Keynan Cook, WW 39 533 13.7 4 BJ Williams, Clay 30 525 17.5 4 Elijah Redfern, WW 29 407 14.0 3 Shawn Banks, Rav. 20 378 18.9 2 Shaun Booth, Van 17 336 19.8 3 Isaiah Smith, LC 18 321 17.8 3 Other schools scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Evan Roach, PP 23 0 0 138 Kaleb Clark, Nich. 19 0 2 118 Norm Kennedy, MC 17 0 3 108 Isaiah Smith, LC 18 0 0 108 Ian Cline, GE 17 0 1 104 Briar Begler, Roane 14 0 7 98 Gavin Jeffers, PP 15 0 0 90 Andrew Pritt, Braxton 12 0 11 88 Skyler Delk, Roane 11 0 4 74 Note: Stats do not include Buffalo, Man, Tolsia and Wahama, which have not provided complete reports. 