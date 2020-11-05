Essential reporting in volatile times.

South Charleston sophomore quarterback Trey Dunn tops the MSAC in passing yards (1,495) and touchdown throws (20).

 RYAN FISCHER | Herald-Dispatch

Conference standings

MSAC standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. South Charleston 5-0 5-0
2. Cabell Midland 2-0 4-0
3. Hurricane 2-1 3-2
3. Spring Valley 1-0 4-1
5. George Washington 1-1 3-1
6. Capital 1-2 1-2
6. Parkersburg 1-2 6-2
6. St. Albans 1-2 2-3
9. Riverside 1-3 1-4
10. Huntington 0-4 2-6

NOTE: MSAC will not crown a champion this season.

Cardinal standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Poca 2-0 4-1
1. Sissonville 2-0 5-0
1. Wayne 2-0 2-4
4. Chapmanville 2-1 2-3
4. Herbert Hoover 2-1 5-2
6. Logan 1-1 1-4
7. Winfield 0-1 0-5
8. Scott 0-3 1-7
9. Nitro 0-5 0-6

Other schools standings (Class AAA)

School Record
Ripley 5-3
Greenbrier East 5-4
Lincoln County 4-4
Parkersburg South 1-7
Woodrow Wilson 1-7

Other schools standings (Class AA)

School Record
Clay County 7-1
Braxton County 5-2
Point Pleasant 4-2
Nicholas County 3-5
Mingo Central 1-2
Roane County 2-4

Other schools standings (Class A)

School Record
Buffalo 5-1
Tug Valley 3-0
Sherman 5-3
Tolsia 4-2
Wahama 5-4
Man 3-4
Van 2-3
Ravenswood 1-8
Webster County 0-9

MSAC leaders

MSAC rushing

Player, School Att Yards Average TD
Bryson Singer, Park. 158 1235 7.8 14
Jakob Caudill, Mid. 80 608 7.6 8
Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 70 488 7.0 8
D. Wright, GW 38 488 12.8 4
Cole Diamond, SV 73 475 6.5 3
Jaydyn Johnson, Mid. 42 450 10.7 5

MSAC passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Trey Dunn, S. Chas. 79-117 1495 20 4
Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 87-181 1079 6 8
Ismael Borrero, Hurr. 56-93 936 13 3
RT Alexander, GW 37-73 817 12 5
Bryson Singer, Park. 54-123 687 11 4
Jack Roy, SV 34-64 576 7 3
Peyton Brown, SA 40-95 514 4 6

MSAC receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
Donavin Davis, SC 18 494 27.4 8
Chase Hager, Hurr. 27 363 13.4 7
Devin Jackson, Hunt. 17 342 20.1 3
Noah Waynick, Hunt. 22 329 15.0 1
Shyleik Kinney, SC 16 310 19.4 6
Jaimelle Claytor, SA 19 309 16.3 3

MSAC scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Bryson Singer, Park. 15 0 0 90
Carter King, Park. 10 0 0 60
Donavin Davis, SC 9 0 0 54
Jakob Caudill, Mid. 8 0 0 48
Shyleik Kinney, SC 8 0 0 48
Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 8 0 0 48

Cardinal leaders

Cardinal rushing

Player, School Att Yards Average TD
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 127 920 7.2 13
Ethan Payne, Poca 93 781 8.4 10
Hunter Bartley, HH 93 703 7.6 9
Ethan Bowens, Way. 94 503 5.4 6
John Covert, Win. 106 452 4.3 3
Jackson Foster, Siss. 61 444 7.3 4

Cardinal passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Nick Grayam, HH 67-104 882 7 2
Jackson Foster, Siss. 44-82 820 9 3
Jordan Hayes, Log. 72-113 777 6 8
Brody Dalton, Chap. 42-79 740 3 6
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 51-93 721 4 3
Jay Cook, Poca 44-74 599 7 2

Cardinal receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
Joseph Udoh, Nitro 23 457 19.9 1
Nick Haning, Siss. 20 403 20.2 2
Aiden Slack, Logan 28 370 13.2 3
Devin Hatfield, HH 24 342 14.3 4
Preston Smith, Chap. 13 272 20.9 2
Toby Payne, Poca 16 259 16.2 3

Cardinal scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 15 0 0 90
Ethan Payne, Poca 12 0 0 72
Hunter Bartley, HH 9 0 0 54
Ethan Bowens, Wayne 8 0 1 50
Nick Grayam, HH 8 0 0 48

Other schools leaders

Other schools rushing

Player, School Att Yards Average TD
Isaiah Smith, LC 175 1254 7.2 13
Colby Piner, GE 125 1038 8.3 14
C.J. Winnell, Sher. 178 1037 5.8 11
Elijah Payton, Clay 117 818 7.0 6
Quentin Wilson, GE 90 795 8.8 7
Kadin Hall, Ripley 133 746 5.6 7

Other schools passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Sam Schuler, PS 195-306 2182 15 16
Grant Krajeski, Clay 122-196 1698 19 7
M. McMillen, WW 92-169 1401 13 10
Hunter Bush, PP 109-138 1067 7 3
Davy Jarrell, Sher. 67-139 1001 6 6
Jett Cogar, Braxton 46-103 963 13 4
J. McKinney, Nich. 73-113 870 3 6

Other schools receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
Cyrus Traugh, South 64 733 11.5 7
Caleb Atha, Clay 45 617 13.7 8
Jace Colucci, WW 29 558 19.2 7
G. Kesterson, Nich. 35 532 15.2 3
Tyler Cox, Braxton 24 526 21.9 9

Other schools scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Colby Piner, GE 22 0 4 140
Kase Stewart, Wah. 13 0 7 92
Isaiah Smith, LC 14 0 0 84
C.J. Winnell, Sherm. 13 0 1 80
Joey Ramsey, Ripley 13 0 0 78
Tyler Cox, Braxton 11 0 0 66

NOTE: Stats do not include Mingo Central, Roane County, Scott and Tolsia, which have not provided complete reports.