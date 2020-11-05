MSAC standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. South Charleston
|5-0
|5-0
|2. Cabell Midland
|2-0
|4-0
|3. Hurricane
|2-1
|3-2
|3. Spring Valley
|1-0
|4-1
|5. George Washington
|1-1
|3-1
|6. Capital
|1-2
|1-2
|6. Parkersburg
|1-2
|6-2
|6. St. Albans
|1-2
|2-3
|9. Riverside
|1-3
|1-4
|10. Huntington
|0-4
|2-6
NOTE: MSAC will not crown a champion this season.
Cardinal standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Poca
|2-0
|4-1
|1. Sissonville
|2-0
|5-0
|1. Wayne
|2-0
|2-4
|4. Chapmanville
|2-1
|2-3
|4. Herbert Hoover
|2-1
|5-2
|6. Logan
|1-1
|1-4
|7. Winfield
|0-1
|0-5
|8. Scott
|0-3
|1-7
|9. Nitro
|0-5
|0-6
Other schools standings (Class AAA)
|School
|Record
|Ripley
|5-3
|Greenbrier East
|5-4
|Lincoln County
|4-4
|Parkersburg South
|1-7
|Woodrow Wilson
|1-7
Other schools standings (Class AA)
|School
|Record
|Clay County
|7-1
|Braxton County
|5-2
|Point Pleasant
|4-2
|Nicholas County
|3-5
|Mingo Central
|1-2
|Roane County
|2-4
Other schools standings (Class A)
|School
|Record
|Buffalo
|5-1
|Tug Valley
|3-0
|Sherman
|5-3
|Tolsia
|4-2
|Wahama
|5-4
|Man
|3-4
|Van
|2-3
|Ravenswood
|1-8
|Webster County
|0-9
MSAC rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|Bryson Singer, Park.
|158
|1235
|7.8
|14
|Jakob Caudill, Mid.
|80
|608
|7.6
|8
|Gavin Lochow, Hunt.
|70
|488
|7.0
|8
|D. Wright, GW
|38
|488
|12.8
|4
|Cole Diamond, SV
|73
|475
|6.5
|3
|Jaydyn Johnson, Mid.
|42
|450
|10.7
|5
MSAC passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|Trey Dunn, S. Chas.
|79-117
|1495
|20
|4
|Gavin Lochow, Hunt.
|87-181
|1079
|6
|8
|Ismael Borrero, Hurr.
|56-93
|936
|13
|3
|RT Alexander, GW
|37-73
|817
|12
|5
|Bryson Singer, Park.
|54-123
|687
|11
|4
|Jack Roy, SV
|34-64
|576
|7
|3
|Peyton Brown, SA
|40-95
|514
|4
|6
MSAC receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|Donavin Davis, SC
|18
|494
|27.4
|8
|Chase Hager, Hurr.
|27
|363
|13.4
|7
|Devin Jackson, Hunt.
|17
|342
|20.1
|3
|Noah Waynick, Hunt.
|22
|329
|15.0
|1
|Shyleik Kinney, SC
|16
|310
|19.4
|6
|Jaimelle Claytor, SA
|19
|309
|16.3
|3
MSAC scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|Bryson Singer, Park.
|15
|0
|0
|90
|Carter King, Park.
|10
|0
|0
|60
|Donavin Davis, SC
|9
|0
|0
|54
|Jakob Caudill, Mid.
|8
|0
|0
|48
|Shyleik Kinney, SC
|8
|0
|0
|48
|Gavin Lochow, Hunt.
|8
|0
|0
|48
Cardinal rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|Dylan Griffith, Siss.
|127
|920
|7.2
|13
|Ethan Payne, Poca
|93
|781
|8.4
|10
|Hunter Bartley, HH
|93
|703
|7.6
|9
|Ethan Bowens, Way.
|94
|503
|5.4
|6
|John Covert, Win.
|106
|452
|4.3
|3
|Jackson Foster, Siss.
|61
|444
|7.3
|4
Cardinal passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|Nick Grayam, HH
|67-104
|882
|7
|2
|Jackson Foster, Siss.
|44-82
|820
|9
|3
|Jordan Hayes, Log.
|72-113
|777
|6
|8
|Brody Dalton, Chap.
|42-79
|740
|3
|6
|Trevor Lowe, Nitro
|51-93
|721
|4
|3
|Jay Cook, Poca
|44-74
|599
|7
|2
Cardinal receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|Joseph Udoh, Nitro
|23
|457
|19.9
|1
|Nick Haning, Siss.
|20
|403
|20.2
|2
|Aiden Slack, Logan
|28
|370
|13.2
|3
|Devin Hatfield, HH
|24
|342
|14.3
|4
|Preston Smith, Chap.
|13
|272
|20.9
|2
|Toby Payne, Poca
|16
|259
|16.2
|3
Cardinal scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|Dylan Griffith, Siss.
|15
|0
|0
|90
|Ethan Payne, Poca
|12
|0
|0
|72
|Hunter Bartley, HH
|9
|0
|0
|54
|Ethan Bowens, Wayne
|8
|0
|1
|50
|Nick Grayam, HH
|8
|0
|0
|48
Other schools rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|Isaiah Smith, LC
|175
|1254
|7.2
|13
|Colby Piner, GE
|125
|1038
|8.3
|14
|C.J. Winnell, Sher.
|178
|1037
|5.8
|11
|Elijah Payton, Clay
|117
|818
|7.0
|6
|Quentin Wilson, GE
|90
|795
|8.8
|7
|Kadin Hall, Ripley
|133
|746
|5.6
|7
Other schools passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|Sam Schuler, PS
|195-306
|2182
|15
|16
|Grant Krajeski, Clay
|122-196
|1698
|19
|7
|M. McMillen, WW
|92-169
|1401
|13
|10
|Hunter Bush, PP
|109-138
|1067
|7
|3
|Davy Jarrell, Sher.
|67-139
|1001
|6
|6
|Jett Cogar, Braxton
|46-103
|963
|13
|4
|J. McKinney, Nich.
|73-113
|870
|3
|6
Other schools receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|Cyrus Traugh, South
|64
|733
|11.5
|7
|Caleb Atha, Clay
|45
|617
|13.7
|8
|Jace Colucci, WW
|29
|558
|19.2
|7
|G. Kesterson, Nich.
|35
|532
|15.2
|3
|Tyler Cox, Braxton
|24
|526
|21.9
|9
Other schools scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|Colby Piner, GE
|22
|0
|4
|140
|Kase Stewart, Wah.
|13
|0
|7
|92
|Isaiah Smith, LC
|14
|0
|0
|84
|C.J. Winnell, Sherm.
|13
|0
|1
|80
|Joey Ramsey, Ripley
|13
|0
|0
|78
|Tyler Cox, Braxton
|11
|0
|0
|66
NOTE: Stats do not include Mingo Central, Roane County, Scott and Tolsia, which have not provided complete reports.