Conference standings
MSAC standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Cabell Midland
|2-0
|4-0
|1. South Charleston
|2-0
|2-0
|3. Hurricane
|2-1
|2-1
|3. Spring Valley
|1-0
|2-1
|3. St. Albans
|1-0
|2-0
|6. George Washington
|1-1
|1-1
|7. Parkersburg
|1-2
|3-2
|7. Riverside
|0-1
|0-2
|9. Capital
|0-2
|0-2
|10. Huntington
|0-3
|1-4
Cardinal standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Chapmanville
|1-0
|1-1
|1. Poca
|1-0
|2-1
|1. Sissonville
|1-0
|2-0
|1. Wayne
|1-0
|1-3
|5. Herbert Hoover
|1-1
|1-1
|6. Logan
|0-1
|0-2
|6. Nitro
|0-1
|0-2
|6. Scott
|0-1
|1-3
|6. Winfield
|0-1
|0-2
Other schools standings (Class AAA)
|School
|Record
|Greenbrier East
|4-2
|Ripley
|3-1
|Lincoln County
|2-2
|Woodrow Wilson
|1-4
|Parkersburg South
|1-5
Other schools standings (Class AA)
|School
|Record
|Clay County
|5-1
|Braxton County
|4-2
|Point Pleasant
|2-2
|Mingo Central
|1-2
|Roane County
|1-3
|Nicholas County
|1-4
Other schools standings (Class A)
|School
|Record
|Buffalo
|3-0
|Tug Valley
|3-0
|Van
|2-1
|Man
|1-1
|Sherman
|2-2
|Tolsia
|2-2
|Wahama
|3-3
|Ravenswood
|0-5
|Webster County
|0-6
MSAC leaders
MSAC rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|Bryson Singer, Park.
|104
|764
|7.4
|11
|Jakob Caudill, Mid.
|80
|608
|7.6
|8
|Jaydyn Johnson, Mid.
|42
|450
|10.7
|5
|Gavin Lochow, Hunt.
|43
|301
|7.0
|4
|De'Anthony Wright, GW
|18
|277
|15.4
|2
MSAC passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|Gavin Lochow, Hunt.
|55-113
|723
|2
|5
|Trey Dunn, SC
|38-55
|673
|7
|1
|Ismael Borrero, Hurr.
|38-62
|551
|10
|2
|Jack Roy, SV
|26-50
|384
|5
|2
|RT Alexander, GW
|16-36
|329
|6
|3
|Bryson Singer, Park.
|29-73
|302
|4
|2
|Peyton Brown, SA
|15-31
|223
|2
|2
MSAC receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|Devin Jackson, Hunt.
|12
|263
|21.9
|2
|Chase Hager, Hurr.
|15
|193
|12.9
|2
|Noah Waynick, Hunt.
|12
|172
|14.3
|0
|Jah'den Estep, SC
|6
|153
|25.5
|1
MSAC scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|Bryson Singer, Park.
|11
|0
|0
|66
|Jakob Caudill, Midland
|8
|0
|0
|48
|Jaydyn Johnson, Mid.
|5
|0
|1
|32
|Jackson Fetty, Mid.
|5
|0
|0
|30
|Chase Hager, Hurr.
|5
|0
|0
|30
|Isaiah Vaughn, Mid.
|5
|0
|0
|30
Cardinal leaders
Cardinal rushing
|Player, Schoo;
|Att
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|Ethan Payne, Poca
|71
|571
|8.0
|7
|Ethan Bowens, Wayne
|62
|278
|4.5
|3
|Dylan Griffith, Siss.
|50
|263
|5.3
|4
|Hunter Bartley, HH
|20
|237
|11.9
|2
Cardinal passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|Jay Cook, Poca
|38-60
|491
|5
|1
|Nick Grayam, HH
|27-47
|420
|5
|2
|Jordan Hayes, Logan
|34-51
|350
|0
|3
|Jackson Foster, Siss.
|20-37
|344
|2
|2
Cardinal receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|Toby Payne, Poca
|13
|187
|14.4
|1
|Devin Hatfield, HH
|11
|176
|16.0
|3
|Cam Hensley, Logan
|13
|174
|13.4
|0
|Nick Haning, Siss.
|11
|153
|13.9
|0
Cardinal scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|Ethan Payne, Poca
|9
|0
|0
|54
|Ethan Bowens, Wayne
|5
|0
|0
|30
|Dylan Griffith, Siss.
|5
|0
|0
|30
Other schools leaders
Other schools rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|Colby Piner, GE
|76
|674
|8.9
|9
|Isaiah Smith, LC
|76
|590
|7.8
|5
|Devin Gaines, South
|104
|528
|5.1
|5
|Elijah Payton, Clay
|89
|518
|5.8
|2
|Andrew Roush, Wah.
|69
|516
|7.5
|8
Other schools passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|Sam Schuler, PS
|143-224
|1666
|12
|11
|Grant Krajeski, Clay
|98-164
|1363
|16
|5
|Jett Cogar, Braxton
|40-93
|773
|10
|4
|M. McMillen, WW
|61-115
|770
|6
|8
|Hunter Bush, Point
|75-94
|738
|6
|1
|Joby Sorrell, TV
|48-93
|660
|8
|6
|Monquelle Davis, GE
|33-66
|575
|8
|3
|Jordan McKinney, NC
|45-75
|513
|1
|4
Other schools receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|Cyrus Traugh, South
|53
|591
|11.2
|6
|Andrew Adkins, Clay
|21
|462
|22.0
|4
|Caleb Atha, Clay
|35
|457
|13.1
|6
|Levi Rice, South
|24
|414
|17.3
|2
|Colby Piner, GE
|16
|366
|22.9
|3
Other schools scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|Colby Piner, GE
|15
|0
|2
|94
|Kase Stewart, Wah.
|9
|0
|5
|64
|Andrew Roush, Wah.
|8
|0
|2
|52
|Tyler Cox, Braxton
|8
|0
|0
|48
|Joey Ramsey, Rip.
|8
|0
|0
|48
|C.J. Winnell, Sherm.
|7
|0
|1
|44