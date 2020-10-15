Essential reporting in volatile times.

Conference standings

MSAC standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Cabell Midland 2-0 4-0
1. South Charleston 2-0 2-0
3. Hurricane 2-1 2-1
3. Spring Valley 1-0 2-1
3. St. Albans 1-0 2-0
6. George Washington 1-1 1-1
7. Parkersburg 1-2 3-2
7. Riverside 0-1 0-2
9. Capital 0-2 0-2
10. Huntington 0-3 1-4

Cardinal standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Chapmanville 1-0 1-1
1. Poca 1-0 2-1
1. Sissonville 1-0 2-0
1. Wayne 1-0 1-3
5. Herbert Hoover 1-1 1-1
6. Logan 0-1 0-2
6. Nitro 0-1 0-2
6. Scott 0-1 1-3
6. Winfield 0-1 0-2

Other schools standings (Class AAA)

School Record
Greenbrier East 4-2
Ripley 3-1
Lincoln County 2-2
Woodrow Wilson 1-4
Parkersburg South 1-5

Other schools standings (Class AA)

School Record
Clay County 5-1
Braxton County 4-2
Point Pleasant 2-2
Mingo Central 1-2
Roane County 1-3
Nicholas County 1-4

Other schools standings (Class A)

School Record
Buffalo 3-0
Tug Valley 3-0
Van 2-1
Man 1-1
Sherman 2-2
Tolsia 2-2
Wahama 3-3
Ravenswood 0-5
Webster County 0-6

MSAC leaders

MSAC rushing

Player, School Att Yards Average TD
Bryson Singer, Park. 104 764 7.4 11
Jakob Caudill, Mid. 80 608 7.6 8
Jaydyn Johnson, Mid. 42 450 10.7 5
Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 43 301 7.0 4
De'Anthony Wright, GW 18 277 15.4 2

MSAC passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 55-113 723 2 5
Trey Dunn, SC 38-55 673 7 1
Ismael Borrero, Hurr. 38-62 551 10 2
Jack Roy, SV 26-50 384 5 2
RT Alexander, GW 16-36 329 6 3
Bryson Singer, Park. 29-73 302 4 2
Peyton Brown, SA 15-31 223 2 2

MSAC receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
Devin Jackson, Hunt. 12 263 21.9 2
Chase Hager, Hurr. 15 193 12.9 2
Noah Waynick, Hunt. 12 172 14.3 0
Jah'den Estep, SC 6 153 25.5 1

MSAC scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Bryson Singer, Park. 11 0 0 66
Jakob Caudill, Midland 8 0 0 48
Jaydyn Johnson, Mid. 5 0 1 32
Jackson Fetty, Mid. 5 0 0 30
Chase Hager, Hurr. 5 0 0 30
Isaiah Vaughn, Mid. 5 0 0 30

Cardinal leaders

Cardinal rushing

Player, Schoo; Att Yards Average TD
Ethan Payne, Poca 71 571 8.0 7
Ethan Bowens, Wayne 62 278 4.5 3
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 50 263 5.3 4
Hunter Bartley, HH 20 237 11.9 2

Cardinal passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Jay Cook, Poca 38-60 491 5 1
Nick Grayam, HH 27-47 420 5 2
Jordan Hayes, Logan 34-51 350 0 3
Jackson Foster, Siss. 20-37 344 2 2

Cardinal receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
Toby Payne, Poca 13 187 14.4 1
Devin Hatfield, HH 11 176 16.0 3
Cam Hensley, Logan 13 174 13.4 0
Nick Haning, Siss. 11 153 13.9 0

Cardinal scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Ethan Payne, Poca 9 0 0 54
Ethan Bowens, Wayne 5 0 0 30
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 5 0 0 30

Other schools leaders

Other schools rushing

Player, School Att Yards Average TD
Colby Piner, GE 76 674 8.9 9
Isaiah Smith, LC 76 590 7.8 5
Devin Gaines, South 104 528 5.1 5
Elijah Payton, Clay 89 518 5.8 2
Andrew Roush, Wah. 69 516 7.5 8

Other schools passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Sam Schuler, PS 143-224 1666 12 11
Grant Krajeski, Clay 98-164 1363 16 5
Jett Cogar, Braxton 40-93 773 10 4
M. McMillen, WW 61-115 770 6 8
Hunter Bush, Point 75-94 738 6 1
Joby Sorrell, TV 48-93 660 8 6
Monquelle Davis, GE 33-66 575 8 3
Jordan McKinney, NC 45-75 513 1 4

Other schools receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
Cyrus Traugh, South 53 591 11.2 6
Andrew Adkins, Clay 21 462 22.0 4
Caleb Atha, Clay 35 457 13.1 6
Levi Rice, South 24 414 17.3 2
Colby Piner, GE 16 366 22.9 3

Other schools scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Colby Piner, GE 15 0 2 94
Kase Stewart, Wah. 9 0 5 64
Andrew Roush, Wah. 8 0 2 52
Tyler Cox, Braxton 8 0 0 48
Joey Ramsey, Rip. 8 0 0 48
C.J. Winnell, Sherm. 7 0 1 44