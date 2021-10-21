Prep football: Standings, statistics -- Oct. 21 Oct 21, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Conference standings MSAC standings Pos--School Conf All Rating 1. Huntington 7-0 8-0 15.13 2. Cabell Midland 6-1 7-1 12.88 3. South Charleston 4-2 5-2 10.14 3. Spring Valley 5-2 5-2 10.14 5. George Wash. 3-3 4-3 8.29 6. Hurricane 2-3 4-3 7.71 7. Riverside 2-4 2-5 4.29 8. Parkersburg 1-5 2-5 4.00 9. St. Albans 0-6 2-6 2.88 10. Capital 1-5 1-6 2.00 Note: MSAC champion determined by SSAC rating points. Cardinal standings Pos--School Conf All 1. Herbert Hoover 6-0 7-0 2. Poca 5-0 6-0 3. Logan 4-2 5-3 3. Winfield 4-2 4-3 5. Scott 3-2 5-2 6. Chapmanville 2-5 2-5 7. Sissonville 1-5 1-6 7. Wayne 1-5 2-6 9. Nitro 0-5 1-6 Other schools standings (Class AAA) School Record Greenbrier East 5-2 Lincoln County 4-4 Parkersburg South 3-3 Woodrow Wilson 2-4 Ripley 1-6 Other schools standings (Class AA) School Record Nicholas County 6-1 Point Pleasant 6-1 Roane County 6-1 Clay County 3-3 Mingo Central 3-4 Braxton County 1-6 Other schools standings (Class A) School Record Sherman 5-2 Van 4-3 Man 3-4 Wahama 3-4 Buffalo 2-4 Tug Valley 2-4 Tolsia 0-6 Webster County 0-6 Ravenswood 0-8 Conference leaders MSAC rushing Player, School Att Yards Average TD Jackson Fetty, CM 176 1083 6.2 8 Mason Moran, CM 68 697 10.3 8 Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 84 620 7.4 8 Andrew Baria, Riv. 120 604 5.0 4 C. Schmidt, CM 68 545 8.0 14 Elijah Rivera, Hurr. 71 471 6.6 4 Bryson Singer, Prk. 100 460 4.6 7 Jace Caldwell, SV 59 458 7.8 5 Trey Dunn, SC 68 417 6.1 6 Mondrell Dean, SC 53 413 7.8 3 MSAC passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int Trey Dunn, SC 97-186 1677 18 8 I. Borrero, Hurr. 93-146 1543 12 6 Abe Fenwick, GW 84-158 1386 17 7 JacQai Long, Cap. 95-170 1321 9 7 Dalton Fouch, SV 69-116 1184 19 2 G. Lochow, Hunt. 68-120 1123 13 3 D. Parsons, Park. 73-127 825 6 5 Jake Walker, Riv. 65-141 716 5 6 MSAC receiving Player, School Rec Yards Average TD Wayne Harris, SC 35 530 15.1 6 Chase Hager, Hurr. 28 524 18.7 4 Ty Bartrum, SV 26 504 19.4 9 Noah Waynick, Hnt. 23 501 21.8 4 T. Fitzpatrick, GW 25 478 19.1 7 Shawn James, Cap. 27 429 15.9 5 C. McCorkle, SC 19 412 21.7 5 Trenton Tiggle, Cap. 25 386 15.4 2 Bryson Singer, Par. 25 319 12.8 3 Mondrell Dean, SC 13 300 23.1 2 MSAC scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Chandler Schmidt, CM 18 0 0 108 Ty Bartrum, SV 12 0 2 76 Shawn James, Cap. 10 0 0 60 Bryson Singer, Park. 10 0 0 60 Jace Caldwell, SV 9 0 0 54 Amari Felder, Hunt. 9 0 0 54 Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 9 0 0 54 Jonny Aya-Ay, Hunt. 0 4 38 50 Cardinal rushing Player, School Att Yards Average TD Bryson Tate, Win. 114 841 7.4 11 Cooper Martin, Sct. 145 776 5.4 9 Woodard-Jones, Poc. 99 709 7.2 7 K. Vanhoose, Way. 110 652 5.9 7 Dane Hatfield, HH 66 634 9.6 9 Brody Dalton, Chap. 75 584 7.8 9 Hunter Bartley, HH 84 574 6.8 15 Kohl Farmer, Chap. 123 544 4.4 5 Landon Stone, Sct. 70 435 6.2 5 Cardinal passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int J. Hayes, Logan 91-176 1538 16 8 B. Thompson, Sis. 85-136 982 5 5 Matt Frye, Scott 42-87 941 8 5 Dane Hatfield, HH 55-81 856 9 3 Brycen Brown, Win. 55-95 755 8 6 Jordan Wolfe, Poca 48-94 720 6 5 Ethan Taylor, Siss. 32-60 469 1 2 Brody Dalton, Chap. 40-78 432 5 0 Cardinal receiving Player, School Rec Yards Average TD Carson Kirk, Logan 34 680 20.0 9 Aiden Slack, Logan 36 568 15.8 7 Brayden Perdue, Sis. 31 551 17.8 1 Jake Wiseman, Sis. 31 430 13.9 1 Jayden Sharps, Sct. 18 381 21.2 1 Toby Payne, Poca 23 379 16.5 6 Carter Perry, Win. 19 337 17.7 4 Jacob Burns, HH 16 310 19.4 3 Devin Hatfield, HH 17 301 17.7 4 Cardinal scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Hunter Bartley, HH 15 0 0 90 Bryson Tate, Win. 11 0 0 66 Brody Dalton, Chap. 10 0 1 62 Landon Stone, Scott 10 0 0 60 Levi Paxton, HH 0 4 46 59 Cooper Martin, Scott 9 0 2 58 Dane Hatfield, HH 9 0 0 54 Carson Kirk, Logan 9 0 0 54 Toby Payne, Poca 9 0 0 54 Aiden Slack, Logan 7 0 12 54 Other schools rushing Player, School Att Yards Average TD Isaiah Smith, LC 139 1297 9.3 13 N. Kennedy, MC 137 1016 7.4 14 Kaleb Clark, Nich. 132 945 7.2 13 Gavin Jeffers, PP 91 930 10.2 11 Ian Cline, GE 147 920 6.3 8 Briar Begler, Roane 110 832 7.6 11 Isaiah Casto, Rav. 132 743 5.6 6 Skyler Delk, Roane 117 733 6.3 9 Brady Green, Van 108 728 6.7 8 Evan Roach, PP 107 702 6.6 18 C.J. Winnell, Sher. 109 647 5.9 7 Other schools passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int R. Shockey, South 113-159 1269 10 7 M. McMillen, WW 68-124 906 7 7 Noah Collins, Clay 58-144 839 6 6 I. Canterbury, Man 53-109 775 7 10 Gabe Bates, LC 59-113 761 9 4 Monq.Davis, GE 50-84 718 9 3 Jacob Bowling, Rav. 35-73 642 5 9 TJ Hager, Sherm. 42-82 630 8 7 Ty Stephens, Rip. 56=116 582 7 4 Evan Roach, PP 26-37 477 4 1 Other schools receiving Player, School Rec Yards Average TD Cyrus Traugh, South 68 781 11.5 7 J. Harless, Man 26 412 15.9 5 BJ Williams, Clay 21 407 19.4 2 Keynan Cook, WW 25 360 14.4 3 Isaiah Smith, LC 15 307 20.5 3 Elijah Redfern, WW 19 300 15.8 2 Shawn Banks, Rav. 14 289 20.6 1 Cody Schultz, PP 13 262 20.2 4 Other schools scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Evan Roach, PP 18 0 0 108 Isaiah Smith, LC 18 0 0 108 Kaleb Clark, Nich. 16 0 2 100 Norm Kennedy, MC 15 0 3 96 Gavin Jeffers, PP 12 0 0 72 Briar Begler, Roane 10 0 5 70 Skyler Delk, Roane 10 0 4 68 Cyrus Traugh, South 11 0 0 66 Andrew Pritt, Braxton 9 0 6 65 Ina Cline, GE 10 0 1 62 Note: Statistics do not include Tolsia and Wahama, which have not provided complete reports. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesVaccine exemption bill heads to JusticeSen. 