Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Conference standings

MSAC standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. South Charleston 3-0 3-0
2. Cabell Midland 2-0 4-0
3. Hurricane 2-1 2-2
3. Spring Valley 1-0 3-1
5. St. Albans 1-1 2-1
5. George Washington 1-1 1-1
7. Capital 1-2 1-2
7. Parkersburg 1-2 4-2
9. Riverside 0-2 0-3
10. Huntington 0-3 2-4

NOTE: MSAC will not crown a champion this season.

Cardinal standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Poca 2-0 4-1
1. Sissonville 2-0 3-0
1. Wayne 2-0 2-4
4. Herbert Hoover 2-1 3-1
5. Chapmanville 1-1 1-3
6. Logan 0-1 0-2
6. Winfield 0-1 0-3
8. Nitro 0-2 0-3
9. Scott 0-3 1-8

Other schools standings (Class AAA)

School Record
Greenbrier East 5-2
Ripley 4-2
Lincoln County 3-2
Woodrow Wilson 1-5
Parkersburg South 1-6

Other schools standings (Class AA)

School Record
Clay County 5-1
Braxton County 4-2
Point Pleasant 3-2
Roane County 2-3
Mingo Central 1-2
Nicholas County 2-4

Other schools standings (Class A)

School Record
Buffalo 4-1
Tug Valley 3-0
Sherman 4-2
Tolsia 3-2
Wahama 3-4
Van 2-3
Man 1-3
Ravenswood 0-7
Webster County 0-7

MSAC leaders

MSAC rushing

Player, School Att Yards Average TD
Bryson Singer, Park. 127 901 7.1 12
Jakob Caudill, Mid. 80 608 7.6 8
Jaydyn Johnson, Mid. 42 450 10.7 5
Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 51 403 7.9 6
Cole Diamond, SV 47 344 7.3 2

MSAC passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 64-131 821 3 5
Trey Dunn, SC 51-74 773 10 4
Ismael Borrero, Hurr. 45-74 663 11 3
Jack Roy, SV 30-59 471 5 3
Bryson Singer, Park. 37-89 408 7 3
RT Alexander, GW 16-36 329 6 3

MSAC receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
Chase Hager, Hurr. 19 294 15.5 6
Devin Jackson, Hunt. 14 279 19.9 2
Noay Waynick, Hunt. 15 209 13.9 0
Jah'den Estep, SC 11 203 18.5 1

MSAC scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Bryson Singer, Park. 12 0 0 72
Jakob Caudill, Midland 8 0 0 48
Chase Hager, Hurr. 6 0 0 36
Carter King, Park. 6 0 0 36
Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 6 0 0 36

Cardinal leaders

Cardinal rushing

Player, School Att Yards Average TD
Ethan Payne, Poca 93 781 8.4 10
Ethan Bowens, Way. 94 503 5.4 6
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 70 439 6.3 8
Hunter Bartley, HH 41 380 9.3 5
John Covert, Win. 58 291 5.0 3

Cardinal passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Jackson Foster, Siss. 32-52 694 7 2
Jay Cook, Poca 44-74 599 7 2
Nick Grayam, HH 44-71 568 6 2
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 34-53 538 3 0
Brody Dalton, Chap. 34-66 468 2 4
Jordan Hayes, Log. 34-51 350 0 3

Cardinal receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
Joseph Udoh, Nitro 14 335 23.9 0
Nick Haning, Sisson. 15 307 20.5 2
Toby Payne, Poca 16 259 16.2 3
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 7 201 28.7 2
Devin Hatfield, HH 14 186 13.3 3

Cardinal scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Ethan Payne, Poca 12 0 0 72
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 10 0 0 60
Ethan Bowens, Wayne 8 0 1 50

Other schools leaders

Other schools rushing

Player, School Att Yards Average TD
C.J. Winnell, Sherm. 127 810 6.4 10
Colby Piner, GE 92 784 8.5 11
Isaiah Smith, LC 101 774 7.7 7
Quentin Wilson, GE 65 644 9.9 4

Other schools passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Grant Krajeski, Clay 98-164 1363 16 5
Hunter Bush, Point 93-118 990 7 3
M. McMillen, WW 69-128 940 8 8
Jett Cogar, Braxton 40-93 773 10 4
Davy Jarrell, Sher. 41-79 698 4 4
Jackson England, Buff. 45-77 693 9 4
Joby Sorrell, TV 48-93 660 8 6

Other schools receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
Andrew Adkins, Clay 21 462 22.0 4
Caleb Atha, Clay 35 457 13.1 6
Tyler Cox, Braxton 21 422 20.1 7
Colby Piner, GE 18 414 23.0 4

Other schools scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Colby Piner, GE 18 0 3 114
Joey Ramsey, Rip. 12 0 0 72
Kase Stewart, Wah. 10 0 5 70
C.J. Winnell, Sherm. 10 0 1 62
Andrew Roush, Wah. 8 0 2 52

NOTE: Stats do not include Man, Mingo Central, Parkersburg South, Scott, Tolsia and Van, which have not provided complete reports. Figures include games through Tuesday.