MSAC standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. South Charleston
|3-0
|3-0
|2. Cabell Midland
|2-0
|4-0
|3. Hurricane
|2-1
|2-2
|3. Spring Valley
|1-0
|3-1
|5. St. Albans
|1-1
|2-1
|5. George Washington
|1-1
|1-1
|7. Capital
|1-2
|1-2
|7. Parkersburg
|1-2
|4-2
|9. Riverside
|0-2
|0-3
|10. Huntington
|0-3
|2-4
NOTE: MSAC will not crown a champion this season.
Cardinal standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Poca
|2-0
|4-1
|1. Sissonville
|2-0
|3-0
|1. Wayne
|2-0
|2-4
|4. Herbert Hoover
|2-1
|3-1
|5. Chapmanville
|1-1
|1-3
|6. Logan
|0-1
|0-2
|6. Winfield
|0-1
|0-3
|8. Nitro
|0-2
|0-3
|9. Scott
|0-3
|1-8
Other schools standings (Class AAA)
|School
|Record
|Greenbrier East
|5-2
|Ripley
|4-2
|Lincoln County
|3-2
|Woodrow Wilson
|1-5
|Parkersburg South
|1-6
Other schools standings (Class AA)
|School
|Record
|Clay County
|5-1
|Braxton County
|4-2
|Point Pleasant
|3-2
|Roane County
|2-3
|Mingo Central
|1-2
|Nicholas County
|2-4
Other schools standings (Class A)
|School
|Record
|Buffalo
|4-1
|Tug Valley
|3-0
|Sherman
|4-2
|Tolsia
|3-2
|Wahama
|3-4
|Van
|2-3
|Man
|1-3
|Ravenswood
|0-7
|Webster County
|0-7
MSAC rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|Bryson Singer, Park.
|127
|901
|7.1
|12
|Jakob Caudill, Mid.
|80
|608
|7.6
|8
|Jaydyn Johnson, Mid.
|42
|450
|10.7
|5
|Gavin Lochow, Hunt.
|51
|403
|7.9
|6
|Cole Diamond, SV
|47
|344
|7.3
|2
MSAC passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|Gavin Lochow, Hunt.
|64-131
|821
|3
|5
|Trey Dunn, SC
|51-74
|773
|10
|4
|Ismael Borrero, Hurr.
|45-74
|663
|11
|3
|Jack Roy, SV
|30-59
|471
|5
|3
|Bryson Singer, Park.
|37-89
|408
|7
|3
|RT Alexander, GW
|16-36
|329
|6
|3
MSAC receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|Chase Hager, Hurr.
|19
|294
|15.5
|6
|Devin Jackson, Hunt.
|14
|279
|19.9
|2
|Noay Waynick, Hunt.
|15
|209
|13.9
|0
|Jah'den Estep, SC
|11
|203
|18.5
|1
MSAC scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|Bryson Singer, Park.
|12
|0
|0
|72
|Jakob Caudill, Midland
|8
|0
|0
|48
|Chase Hager, Hurr.
|6
|0
|0
|36
|Carter King, Park.
|6
|0
|0
|36
|Gavin Lochow, Hunt.
|6
|0
|0
|36
Cardinal rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|Ethan Payne, Poca
|93
|781
|8.4
|10
|Ethan Bowens, Way.
|94
|503
|5.4
|6
|Dylan Griffith, Siss.
|70
|439
|6.3
|8
|Hunter Bartley, HH
|41
|380
|9.3
|5
|John Covert, Win.
|58
|291
|5.0
|3
Cardinal passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|Jackson Foster, Siss.
|32-52
|694
|7
|2
|Jay Cook, Poca
|44-74
|599
|7
|2
|Nick Grayam, HH
|44-71
|568
|6
|2
|Trevor Lowe, Nitro
|34-53
|538
|3
|0
|Brody Dalton, Chap.
|34-66
|468
|2
|4
|Jordan Hayes, Log.
|34-51
|350
|0
|3
Cardinal receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|Joseph Udoh, Nitro
|14
|335
|23.9
|0
|Nick Haning, Sisson.
|15
|307
|20.5
|2
|Toby Payne, Poca
|16
|259
|16.2
|3
|Dylan Griffith, Siss.
|7
|201
|28.7
|2
|Devin Hatfield, HH
|14
|186
|13.3
|3
Cardinal scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|Ethan Payne, Poca
|12
|0
|0
|72
|Dylan Griffith, Siss.
|10
|0
|0
|60
|Ethan Bowens, Wayne
|8
|0
|1
|50
Other schools rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|C.J. Winnell, Sherm.
|127
|810
|6.4
|10
|Colby Piner, GE
|92
|784
|8.5
|11
|Isaiah Smith, LC
|101
|774
|7.7
|7
|Quentin Wilson, GE
|65
|644
|9.9
|4
Other schools passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|Grant Krajeski, Clay
|98-164
|1363
|16
|5
|Hunter Bush, Point
|93-118
|990
|7
|3
|M. McMillen, WW
|69-128
|940
|8
|8
|Jett Cogar, Braxton
|40-93
|773
|10
|4
|Davy Jarrell, Sher.
|41-79
|698
|4
|4
|Jackson England, Buff.
|45-77
|693
|9
|4
|Joby Sorrell, TV
|48-93
|660
|8
|6
Other schools receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|Andrew Adkins, Clay
|21
|462
|22.0
|4
|Caleb Atha, Clay
|35
|457
|13.1
|6
|Tyler Cox, Braxton
|21
|422
|20.1
|7
|Colby Piner, GE
|18
|414
|23.0
|4
Other schools scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|Colby Piner, GE
|18
|0
|3
|114
|Joey Ramsey, Rip.
|12
|0
|0
|72
|Kase Stewart, Wah.
|10
|0
|5
|70
|C.J. Winnell, Sherm.
|10
|0
|1
|62
|Andrew Roush, Wah.
|8
|0
|2
|52
NOTE: Stats do not include Man, Mingo Central, Parkersburg South, Scott, Tolsia and Van, which have not provided complete reports. Figures include games through Tuesday.