Conference standings

MSAC standings

Pos--School Conf All Rating
1. Huntington 8-0 9-0 15.78
2. Cabell Midland 6-1 8-1 13.44
3. Spring Valley 5-2 6-2 10.50
4. George Wash. 3-3 5-3 9.25
4. So. Charleston 4-3 5-3 9.25
6. Hurricane 3-3 5-3 8.63
7. Parkersburg 2-5 3-5 5.25
8. Riverside 2-5 2-6 3.75
9. St. Albans 0-6 2-6 2.88
10. Capital 1-6 1-7 1.75

Note: MSAC champion determined by SSAC rating points. Cardinal standings Pos--School Conf All 1. Herbert Hoover 6-0 8-0 1. Poca 6-0 7-0 3. Logan 5-2 6-3 3. Winfield 5-2 5-3 5. Scott 3-3 5-3 6. Sissonville 2-5 2-6 7. Chapmanville 2-6 2-6 8. Wayne 1-6 2-7 9. Nitro 0-6 1-7 Other schools standings (Class AA) School Record Point Pleasant 7-1 Nicholas County 6-2 Roane County 6-2 Clay County 4-4 Mingo Central 3-5 Braxton County 2-6 Other schools standings (Class A) School Record Sherman 5-3 Van 4-3 Wahama 4-4 Buffalo 3-4 Tug Valley 3-4 Man 3-5 Tolsia 0-7 Webster County 0-7 Ravenswood 0-9 Conference leaders MSAC rushing Player, School Att Yards Average TD Jackson Fetty, CM 191 1264 6.6 11 Mason Moran, CM 72 800 11.1 10 Gavin Lochow, Hnt. 94 704 7.5 13 Andrew Baria, Riv. 141 698 5.0 4 C. Schmidt, CM 77 635 8.3 17 Bryson Singer, Prk. 117 596 5.1 9 Elijah Rivera, Hurr. 81 593 7.3 6 Jace Caldwell, SV 69 531 7.7 6 Mondrell Dean, SC 72 513 7.1 4 MSAC passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int Trey Dunn, SC 111-206 1888 19 10 I. Borrero, Hurr. 105-165 1783 15 6 J. Long, Cap. 110-203 1438 9 7 Abe Fenwick, GW 89-171 1441 17 9 Dalton Fouch, SV 79-137 1367 21 4 G. Lochow, Hunt. 75-133 1263 13 4 D. Parsons, Park. 74-130 824 6 5 Jake Walker, Riv. 69-158 738 5 9 MSAC receiving Player, School Rec Yards Average TD Wayne Harris, SC 41 632 15.4 7 Noah Waynick, Hnt. 28 624 22.3 4 Ty Bartrum, SV 30 590 19.7 10 Chase Hager, Hurr. 31 585 18.9 4 T. Fitzpatrick, GW 26 486 18.7 7 Shawn James, Cap. 31 460 14.8 5 C. McCorkle, SC 21 455 21.7 5 Trenton Tiggle, Cap. 28 432 15.4 2 Ben Turner, SV 17 334 19.7 3 MSAC scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Chandler Schmidt, CM 21 0 0 126 Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 14 0 0 84 Ty Bartrum, SV 13 0 2 82 Bryson Singer, Park. 12 0 0 72 Jackson Fetty, CM 11 0 0 66 Jonny Aya-ay, Hunt. 0 5 45 60 Jace Caldwell, SV 10 0 0 60 Amari Felder, Hunt. 10 0 0 60 Shawn James, Cap. 10 0 0 60 Mason Moran, CM 10 0 0 60 Cardinal rushing Player, School Att Yards Average TD Bryson Tate, Win. 139 1012 7.3 12 Cooper Martin, Sct. 166 857 5.2 9 Wood.-Jones, Poca 111 769 6.9 7 Hunter Bartley, HH 97 715 7.4 17 Dane Hatfield, HH 79 714 9.0 12 K. Vanhoose, Way. 115 674 5.9 7 Brody Dalton, Chap. 91 647 7.1 9 Kohl Farmer, Chap. 134 630 4.7 6 Landon Stone, Sct. 80 484 6.1 5 Cardinal passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int J. Hayes, Logan 111-201 1682 19 8 Matt Frye, Scott 57-113 1239 11 7 Dane Hatfield, HH 69-105 1015 11 3 B. Thompson, Sis. 85-136 982 5 5 B. Brown, Win. 61-110 925 9 6 Jordan Wolfe, Poc. 56-109 866 7 5 Ethan Taylor, Siss. 52-82 690 4 3 Brody Dalton, Chap. 49-90 558 5 2 Cardinal receiving Player, School Rec Yards Average TD Carson Kirk, Logan 42 728 17.3 9 Aiden Slack, Logan 38 584 15.4 7 Jake Wiseman, Sis. 43 575 13.4 2 Brayden Perdue, Sis. 31 551 17.8 1 Toby Payne, Poca 26 467 18.0 7 Jayden Sharps, Sct. 18 381 21.2 1 Devin Hatfield, HH 25 379 15.2 5 Carter Perry, Win. 20 359 18.0 4 Landon Stone, Scott 14 337 24.1 4 Cardinal scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Hunter Bartley, HH 17 0 3 108 Dane Hatfield, HH 12 0 1 74 Bryson Tate, Win. 12 0 0 72 Brody Dalton, Chap. 10 0 1 62 Levi Paxton, HH 0 4 47 60 Toby Payne, Poca 10 0 0 60 Landon Stone, Scott 10 0 0 60 Cooper Martin, Sct. 9 0 2 58 Other schools rushing Player, School Att Yards Average TD Isaiah Smith, LC 139 1297 9.3 13 Ian Cline, GE 177 1277 7.2 13 N. Kennedy, MC 164 1128 6.9 14 Kaleb Clark, Nich. 160 1062 6.6 14 Gavin Jeffers, PP 103 1035 10.1 12 Briar Begler, Roane 128 943 7.4 11 Evan Roach, PP 122 864 7.1 21 Skyler Delk, Roane 125 803 6.4 10 Isaiah Casto, Rav. 152 779 5.1 7 Tanner Kirk, TV 101 765 7.6 7 C.J. Winnell, Sher. 120 695 5.8 7 Andrew Pritt, Brax. 95 680 7.2 10 Colby Buzzard, Sher. 83 609 7.3 4 Other schools passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int R. Shockey, South 137-198 1476 11 9 Noah Collins, Clay 88-197 1226 10 7 M. McMillen, WW 93-167 1186 9 8 I. Canterbury, Man 68-131 911 9 11 Jacob Bowling, Rav. 45-89 852 7 10 Gabe Bates, LC 59-113 761 9 4 Ty Stephens, Rip. 66-134 761 8 6 Monq. Davis, GE 54-90 751 10 3 TJ Hager, Sherm. 43-90 633 8 7 Caden Porter, MC 41-86 549 5 7 Other schools receiving Player, School Rec Yards Average TD Cyrus Traugh, South 81 951 11.7 8 Keynan Cook, WW 38 532 14.0 4 BJ Williams, Clay 29 532 18.4 4 J. Harless, Man 30 451 15.0 5 Elijah Redfern, WW 25 353 14.1 3 Shawn Banks, Rav. 18 350 19.4 2 Isaiah Smith, LC 15 307 20.5 3 Wes Hill, Ravens. 18 295 16.4 2 Other schools scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Evan Roach, PP 21 0 0 126 Isaiah Smith, LC 18 0 0 108 Kaleb Clark, Nich. 17 0 2 106 Norm Kennedy, MC 15 0 3 96 Ian Cline, GE 15 0 1 92 Briar Begler, Roane 12 0 6 84 Andrew Pritt, Braxton 11 0 11 82 Gavin Jeffers, PP 13 0 0 78 Skyler Delk, Roane 11 0 4 74 Cyrus Traugh, South 12 0 0 72 Note: Figures do not include Buffalo, Tolsia, Van or Wahama, which have not provided the Gazette-Mail with reports. 