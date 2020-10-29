MSAC standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. South Charleston
|4-0
|4-0
|2. Cabell Midland
|2-0
|4-0
|3. Hurricane
|2-1
|3-2
|3. Spring Valley
|1-0
|4-1
|5. George Washington
|1-1
|2-1
|6. Capital
|1-2
|1-2
|6. Parkersburg
|1-2
|5-2
|6. Riverside
|1-2
|1-3
|6. St. Albans
|1-2
|2-2
|10. Huntington
|0-4
|2-5
NOTE: MSAC will not crown a champion this season.
Cardinal standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Poca
|2-0
|4-1
|1. Sissonville
|2-0
|4-0
|1. Wayne
|2-0
|2-4
|4. Chapmanville
|2-1
|2-3
|4. Herbert Hoover
|2-1
|3-2
|6. Logan
|0-1
|0-3
|6. Winfield
|0-1
|0-4
|8. Nitro
|0-3
|0-4
|8. Scott
|0-3
|1-7
Other schools standings (Class AAA)
|School
|Record
|Ripley
|5-2
|Greenbrier East
|5-3
|Lincoln County
|3-3
|Parkersburg South
|1-6
|Woodrow Wilson
|1-6
Other schools standings (Class AA)
|School
|Record
|Clay County
|6-1
|Braxton County
|5-2
|Point Pleasant
|3-2
|Mingo Central
|1-2
|Roane County
|2-4
|Nicholas County
|2-5
Other schools standings (Class A)
|School
|Record
|Buffalo
|5-1
|Tug Valley
|3-0
|Tolsia
|4-2
|Sherman
|4-3
|Wahama
|4-4
|Van
|2-3
|Man
|1-3
|Ravenswood
|0-8
|Webster County
|0-8
MSAC rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|Bryson Singer, Park.
|137
|1125
|8.2
|14
|Jakob Caudill, Mid.
|80
|608
|7.6
|8
|Cole Diamond, SV
|73
|475
|6.5
|3
|Gavin Lochow, Hunt.
|62
|461
|7.4
|7
|Jaydyn Johnson, Mid.
|42
|450
|10.7
|5
|D. Wright, GW
|32
|428
|13.4
|4
MSAC passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|Trey Dunn, S. Chas.
|65-95
|1150
|14
|4
|Ismael Borrero, Hurr.
|56-93
|936
|13
|3
|Gavin Lochow, Hunt.
|76-159
|919
|5
|6
|Bryson Singer, Park.
|48-106
|625
|11
|3
|Jack Roy, SV
|34-64
|576
|7
|3
|RT Alexander, GW
|23-56
|503
|7
|5
MSAC receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|Chase Hager, Hurr.
|27
|363
|13.4
|7
|Donavin Davis, SC
|15
|358
|23.9
|7
|Devin Jackson, Hunt.
|15
|308
|20.5
|3
|Carter King, Park.
|17
|282
|16.6
|8
|Jah'den Estep, SC
|16
|262
|16.4
|1
|Shyleik Kinney, SC
|12
|246
|20.5
|4
MSAC scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|Bryson Singer, Park.
|14
|0
|0
|84
|Carter King, Park.
|10
|0
|0
|60
|Jakob Caudill, Mid.
|8
|0
|0
|48
|Donavin Davis, SC
|8
|0
|0
|48
|Gavin Lochow, Hunt.
|7
|0
|0
|42
Cardinal rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|Ethan Payne, Poca
|93
|781
|8.4
|10
|Dylan Griffith, Siss.
|103
|777
|7.5
|11
|Ethan Bowens, Way.
|94
|503
|5.4
|6
|Hunter Bartley, HH
|56
|443
|7.9
|7
|John Covert, Win.
|89
|402
|4.5
|3
|Jackson Foster, Siss.
|47
|389
|8.3
|4
Cardinal passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|Jackson Foster, Siss.
|38-69
|772
|8
|2
|Nick Grayam, HH
|56-83
|747
|7
|2
|Brody Dalton, Chap.
|42-79
|740
|3
|6
|Trevor Lowe, Nitro
|40-68
|610
|3
|2
|Jordan Hayes, Log.
|52-77
|600
|3
|3
|Jay Cook, Poca
|44-74
|599
|7
|2
Cardinal receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|Joseph Udoh, Nitro
|19
|386
|20.3
|0
|Nick Haning, Siss.
|18
|385
|21.4
|2
|Devin Hatfield, HH
|20
|292
|14.6
|4
|Preston Smith, Chap.
|13
|272
|20.9
|2
|Toby Payne, Poca
|16
|259
|16.2
|3
|Aiden Slack, Logan
|21
|251
|12.0
|1
Cardinal scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|Dylan Griffith, Siss.
|13
|0
|0
|78
|Ethan Payne, Poca
|12
|0
|0
|72
|Ethan Bowens, Way.
|8
|0
|1
|50
|Hunter Bartley, HH
|7
|0
|0
|42
Other schools rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|Colby Piner, GE
|108
|984
|9.1
|13
|Isaiah Smith, LC
|122
|915
|7.5
|9
|C.J. Winnell, Sher.
|143
|852
|6.0
|10
|Kadin Hall, Ripley
|121
|719
|5.9
|7
|Elijah Payton, Clay
|103
|717
|7.0
|5
Other schools passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|Sam Schuler, PS
|173-271
|1961
|15
|14
|Grant Krajeski, Clay
|110-179
|1538
|18
|5
|M. McMillen, WW
|85-150
|1306
|12
|9
|Hunter Bush, Point
|93-118
|990
|7
|3
|Jett Cogar, Braxton
|46-103
|963
|13
|4
|Davy Jarrell, Sherm.
|57-115
|922
|8
|4
|Jack. England, Buf.
|54-100
|752
|10
|4
Other schools receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|Cyrus Traugh, South
|53
|591
|11.2
|6
|Caleb Atha, Clay
|40
|571
|14.3
|8
|Jake Colucci, WW
|27
|541
|20.0
|7
|Tyler Cox, Braxton
|24
|526
|21.9
|9
|Andrew Adkins, Clay
|21
|462
|22.0
|4
|Colby Piner, GE
|24
|454
|18.9
|4
Other schools scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|Colby Piner, GE
|22
|0
|4
|140
|Joey Ramsey, Ripley
|13
|0
|0
|78
|Kase Stewart, Wah.
|11
|0
|6
|78
|C.J. Winnell, Sherm.
|11
|0
|1
|68
|Tyler Cox, Braxton
|11
|0
|0
|66
|Isaiah Smith, LC
|10
|0
|0
|60
NOTE: Stats do not include Mingo Central, Roane County, Scott and Tolsia, which have not provided complete reports.