Conference standings

MSAC standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. South Charleston 4-0 4-0
2. Cabell Midland 2-0 4-0
3. Hurricane 2-1 3-2
3. Spring Valley 1-0 4-1
5. George Washington 1-1 2-1
6. Capital 1-2 1-2
6. Parkersburg 1-2 5-2
6. Riverside 1-2 1-3
6. St. Albans 1-2 2-2
10. Huntington 0-4 2-5

NOTE: MSAC will not crown a champion this season.

Cardinal standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Poca 2-0 4-1
1. Sissonville 2-0 4-0
1. Wayne 2-0 2-4
4. Chapmanville 2-1 2-3
4. Herbert Hoover 2-1 3-2
6. Logan 0-1 0-3
6. Winfield 0-1 0-4
8. Nitro 0-3 0-4
8. Scott 0-3 1-7

Other schools standings (Class AAA)

School Record
Ripley 5-2
Greenbrier East 5-3
Lincoln County 3-3
Parkersburg South 1-6
Woodrow Wilson 1-6

Other schools standings (Class AA)

School Record
Clay County 6-1
Braxton County 5-2
Point Pleasant 3-2
Mingo Central 1-2
Roane County 2-4
Nicholas County 2-5

Other schools standings (Class A)

School Record
Buffalo 5-1
Tug Valley 3-0
Tolsia 4-2
Sherman 4-3
Wahama 4-4
Van 2-3
Man 1-3
Ravenswood 0-8
Webster County 0-8

MSAC leaders

MSAC rushing

Player, School Att Yards Average TD
Bryson Singer, Park. 137 1125 8.2 14
Jakob Caudill, Mid. 80 608 7.6 8
Cole Diamond, SV 73 475 6.5 3
Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 62 461 7.4 7
Jaydyn Johnson, Mid. 42 450 10.7 5
D. Wright, GW 32 428 13.4 4

MSAC passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Trey Dunn, S. Chas. 65-95 1150 14 4
Ismael Borrero, Hurr. 56-93 936 13 3
Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 76-159 919 5 6
Bryson Singer, Park. 48-106 625 11 3
Jack Roy, SV 34-64 576 7 3
RT Alexander, GW 23-56 503 7 5

MSAC receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
Chase Hager, Hurr. 27 363 13.4 7
Donavin Davis, SC 15 358 23.9 7
Devin Jackson, Hunt. 15 308 20.5 3
Carter King, Park. 17 282 16.6 8
Jah'den Estep, SC 16 262 16.4 1
Shyleik Kinney, SC 12 246 20.5 4

MSAC scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Bryson Singer, Park. 14 0 0 84
Carter King, Park. 10 0 0 60
Jakob Caudill, Mid. 8 0 0 48
Donavin Davis, SC 8 0 0 48
Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 7 0 0 42

Cardinal leaders

Cardinal rushing

Player, School Att Yards Average TD
Ethan Payne, Poca 93 781 8.4 10
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 103 777 7.5 11
Ethan Bowens, Way. 94 503 5.4 6
Hunter Bartley, HH 56 443 7.9 7
John Covert, Win. 89 402 4.5 3
Jackson Foster, Siss. 47 389 8.3 4

Cardinal passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Jackson Foster, Siss. 38-69 772 8 2
Nick Grayam, HH 56-83 747 7 2
Brody Dalton, Chap. 42-79 740 3 6
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 40-68 610 3 2
Jordan Hayes, Log. 52-77 600 3 3
Jay Cook, Poca 44-74 599 7 2

Cardinal receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
Joseph Udoh, Nitro 19 386 20.3 0
Nick Haning, Siss. 18 385 21.4 2
Devin Hatfield, HH 20 292 14.6 4
Preston Smith, Chap. 13 272 20.9 2
Toby Payne, Poca 16 259 16.2 3
Aiden Slack, Logan 21 251 12.0 1

Cardinal scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 13 0 0 78
Ethan Payne, Poca 12 0 0 72
Ethan Bowens, Way. 8 0 1 50
Hunter Bartley, HH 7 0 0 42

Other schools leaders

Other schools rushing

Player, School Att Yards Average TD
Colby Piner, GE 108 984 9.1 13
Isaiah Smith, LC 122 915 7.5 9
C.J. Winnell, Sher. 143 852 6.0 10
Kadin Hall, Ripley 121 719 5.9 7
Elijah Payton, Clay 103 717 7.0 5

Other schools passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Sam Schuler, PS 173-271 1961 15 14
Grant Krajeski, Clay 110-179 1538 18 5
M. McMillen, WW 85-150 1306 12 9
Hunter Bush, Point 93-118 990 7 3
Jett Cogar, Braxton 46-103 963 13 4
Davy Jarrell, Sherm. 57-115 922 8 4
Jack. England, Buf. 54-100 752 10 4

Other schools receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
Cyrus Traugh, South 53 591 11.2 6
Caleb Atha, Clay 40 571 14.3 8
Jake Colucci, WW 27 541 20.0 7
Tyler Cox, Braxton 24 526 21.9 9
Andrew Adkins, Clay 21 462 22.0 4
Colby Piner, GE 24 454 18.9 4

Other schools scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Colby Piner, GE 22 0 4 140
Joey Ramsey, Ripley 13 0 0 78
Kase Stewart, Wah. 11 0 6 78
C.J. Winnell, Sherm. 11 0 1 68
Tyler Cox, Braxton 11 0 0 66
Isaiah Smith, LC 10 0 0 60

NOTE: Stats do not include Mingo Central, Roane County, Scott and Tolsia, which have not provided complete reports.