Conference standings MSAC standings Pos-School Conf All Rating 1. Spring Valley 4-0 5-0 13.0 2. Huntington 4-1 4-1 10.0 3. Hurricane 3-1 4-1 10.6 4. Cabell Midland 3-1 4-1 9.8 5. George Wash. 3-2 4-2 8.2 6. Parkersburg 2-2 2-3 6.3 7. Riverside 1-3 1-4 3.0 8. Capital 1-3 1-4 2.4 9. South Charleston 0-4 0-5 0.0 9. St. Albans 0-4 0-5 0.0 NOTE: MSAC champion determined by SSAC rating. Cardinal standings Pos--School Conf All 1. Scott 4-0 6-0 1. Winfield 4-0 4-1 3. Logan 4-1 5-1 4. Herbert Hoover 3-2 3-2 5. Chapmanville 3-3 3-3 6. Wayne 1-3 3-3 7. Nitro 1-4 2-4 7. Sissonville 1-4 1-5 9. Poca 0-4 1-5 Other schools standings (Class AAA) School Record Parkersburg South 5-1 Woodrow Wilson 5-1 Greenbrier East 2-3 Ripley 1-5 Lincoln County 0-6 Other schools standings (Class AA) School Record Roane County 6-0 Clay County 4-1 Nicholas County 4-1 Point Pleasant 3-3 Braxton County 1-4 Mingo Central 1-4 Other schools standings (Class A) School Record Wahama 6-0 Van 5-0 Man 5-1 Tug Valley 5-1 Ravenswood 2-4 Webster County 2-4 Buffalo 1-4 Sherman 1-4 Tolsia 0-5 Conference leaders MSAC rushing Player, School Attempts Yards Average TD Jeremiah Riffle, Hur. 81 786 9.7 9 Curtis Jones, Mid. 80 599 7.5 6 Ryan Wolfe, Mid. 68 442 6.5 10 Z.Z. Jackson, Hunt. 42 429 10.2 4 Gavin Lochow, Hnt. 39 400 10.3 4 Zaky Roberts, Mid. 39 381 9.8 3 Dalton Fouch, SV 51 344 6.8 2 Bruin Booth, SV 53 314 5.9 5 Reed Marsico, Riv. 51 282 5.5 1 Aaron Clark, SC 49 237 4.8 1 MSAC passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int Abe Fenwick, GW 101-154 1419 15 7 Jake Walker, River. 61-126 1028 12 2 Gavin Lochow, Hnt. 56-90 971 17 1 Vellaithambi, Hurr. 50-80 878 8 4 Dalton Fouch, SV 49-88 826 6 1 D. Parsons, Park. 61-111 752 9 1 F. Valdivia, Capital 28-57 254 1 8 MSAC receiving Player, School Receptions Yards Average TD Wayne Harris, Hunt. 26 499 19.2 9 Keegan Sack, GW 34 480 14.1 8 H. Hatfield, GW 27 431 16.0 3 Michael Terrell, Riv. 13 377 29.0 2 A. Valentine, GW 25 314 12.6 2 Jaylen Symns, River. 21 310 14.8 3 Kyndon Kessee, SV 15 300 20.0 3 Tyshawn Dues, Hurr. 12 296 24.7 4 J. Abercrombie, SV 13 262 20.2 2 MSAC scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Wayne Harris, Hunt. 11 0 0 66 Jeremiah Riffle, Hurr. 10 0 0 60 Ryan Wolfe, Midland 10 0 0 60 Keegan Sack, GW 9 0 0 54 Casey Stanley, Park. 3 3 14 41 Curtis Jones, Midland 6 0 0 36 Elijah Rivera, Hurr. 6 0 0 36 Jonny Aya-ay, Hunt. 0 0 31 31 Cardinal rushing Player, School Attempts Yards Average TD Kohl Farmer, Chap. 134 747 5.6 14 Dane Hatfield, HH 94 610 6.5 9 Jaxson Damron,Way. 88 533 6.1 10 Caden Beam, Win. 79 516 6.5 6 Preston Cooper, Sct. 80 515 6.4 4 Bray Boggs, Win. 59 491 8.3 7 Rocco Frye, HH 73 468 6.4 3 Jordan Wolfe, Poca 73 438 6.0 6 Matt Frye, Scott 35 412 11.8 4 Mikey Toscano, Nit. 85 384 4.5 3 Cardinal passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int Matt Frye, Scott 94-158 1569 21 3 Ethan Taylor, Sis. 123-214 1383 13 10 Jaxon Cogar, Log. 85-138 1063 11 4 B. Dalton, Chap. 78-131 978 8 5 J. Wolfe, Poca 57-102 846 10 4 Dane Hatfield, HH 37-67 582 6 8 Derek Lowe, Nitro 30-71 564 6 3 Cardinal receiving Player, School Receptions Yards Average TD Jake Wiseman, Siss. 48 643 13.4 8 Adam Mullins, Chap. 36 507 14.1 4 Jayden Sharps. Scott 31 465 15.0 6 Rashaun Robbins, Nit. 24 383 16.0 2 Aiden Slack, Logan 27 383 14.2 4 Brayden Clark, Scott 19 380 20.0 5 Isaiah Bush, Scott 15 367 24.5 6 G. Williamson, Logan 28 333 11.9 3 Carson Brinegar, Sct. 19 316 16.6 4 Cardinal scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Kohl Farmer, Chap. 14 0 0 84 Aiden Slack, Logan 8 4 20 80 Jaxson Damron, Way. 10 0 1 62 Dane Hatfield, HH 9 0 1 56 Isaiah Bush, Scott 9 0 0 54 Bray Boggs, Win. 8 0 0 48 Jake Wiseman, Siss. 8 0 0 48 Levi Paxton, HH 4 0 21 45 Other schools rushing Player, School Attempts Yards Average TD Evan Roach, Point 116 881 7.6 13 S. VanMatre, Wah. 71 830 11.7 18 Briar Begler, Roane 114 827 7.3 11 Kaleb Clark, Nich. 121 814 6.7 9 Skyler Delk, Roane 82 719 8.8 13 TJ Hager, Sher. 76 632 8.3 7 Matt Moore, WW 77 604 7.8 4 Brady Green, Van 70 566 8.1 8 Gage Wright, South 40 564 14.1 11 Adam Slone, TV 80 563 7.0 6 Tyler Cox, Braxton 46 562 12.2 5 R. Shockey, South 58 552 9.5 5 Bryson Eli, TV 88 546 6.2 5 Other schools passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int Josh Moody, Buff. 58-115 970 8 7 Noah Collins, Clay 64-99 823 5 2 Monq. Davis, GE 28-49 435 1 1 J. Brumfield, Man 24-45 429 4 4 R. Shockey, South 83-121 1435 19 4 Elijah Fluty, TV 58-96 667 9 2 S. VanMatre,Wah. 25-41 668 9 0 Other schools receiving Player, School Receptions Yards Average TD Cyrus Traugh, South 29 493 17.0 10 BJ Williams, Clay 38 493 13.0 4 Wyatt Cobb, Buffalo 22 427 19.4 5 Brad Harris, Buffalo 19 333 17.5 5 T. Garretson, South 13 319 24.5 1 Mason Reams, PS 18 300 16.7 6 Kase Stewart, Wah. 9 279 31.0 4 Other schools scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points S. VanMatre, Wah. 18 0 0 108 Cyrus Traugh, South 15 0 0 90 Briar Begler, Roane 11 0 11 88 Skyler Delk, Roane 14 0 2 88 Evan Roach, Point 13 0 0 78 Tyler Cox, Braxton 12 0 1 74 Brady Green, Van 10 0 6 72 Brad Harris, Buffalo 12 0 0 72 Gage Wright, South 12 0 0 72 BJ Williams, Clay 10 0 4 68 NOTE: Does not include Lincoln County, Mingo Central, Tolsia and Webster County, which have not provided reports. Reach Rick Ryan at rickryan@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RickRyanWV on Twitter. 