Conference standings
MSAC standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Hurricane
|2-0
|2-0
|2. Cabell Midland
|1-0
|3-0
|2. George Washington
|1-0
|1-0
|2. South Charleston
|1-0
|1-0
|2. Spring Valley
|1-0
|2-0
|6. St. Albans
|0-0
|1-0
|7. Capital
|0-1
|0-1
|7. Parkersburg
|1-2
|3-2
|7. Riverside
|0-1
|0-1
|10. Huntington
|0-3
|0-4
Cardinal standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Chapmanville
|1-0
|1-0
|1. Sissonville
|1-0
|1-0
|1. Wayne
|1-0
|1-1
|4. Poca
|0-0
|1-1
|4. Nitro
|0-0
|0-1
|4. Winfield
|0-0
|0-1
|7. Herbert Hoover
|0-1
|0-1
|7. Logan
|0-1
|0-2
|7. Scott
|0-1
|1-3
Other schools standings (Class AAA)
|School
|Record
|Greenbrier East
|4-1
|Ripley
|3-1
|Lincoln County
|1-2
|Woodrow Wilson
|1-3
|Parkersburg South
|1-4
Other schools standings (Class AA)
|School
|Record
|Clay County
|4-1
|Braxton County
|3-2
|Point Pleasant
|1-2
|Mingo Central
|0-2
|Nicholas County
|1-3
|Roane County
|1-3
Other schools standings (Class A)
|School
|Record
|Tug Valley
|3-0
|Buffalo
|2-0
|Tolsia
|2-1
|Van
|2-1
|Man
|1-1
|Sherman
|2-2
|Wahama
|2-3
|Ravenswood
|0-5
|Webster County
|0-5
Class AAA leaders
Class AAA rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|Bryson Singer, Park.
|104
|765
|7.4
|11
|Colby Piner, GE
|59
|510
|8.6
|7
|Jakob Caudill, Mid.
|54
|448
|8.3
|6
|Quentin Wilson, GE
|46
|447
|9.7
|2
|Monquelle Davis, GE
|51
|401
|7.9
|6
Class AAA passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|Sam Schuler, PS
|129-197
|1503
|10
|9
|Gavin Lochow, Hunt.
|51-100
|626
|1
|5
|Monquelle Davis, GE
|32-61
|535
|8
|3
|M. McMillen, WW
|35-71
|505
|4
|5
|Ismael Borrero, Hurr.
|26-40
|384
|8
|3
Class AAA receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|Cyrus Traugh, South
|46
|454
|9.9
|4
|Levi Rice, South
|23
|412
|17.9
|2
|Jake Hogsett, South
|22
|313
|14.2
|1
|Colby Piner, GE
|13
|293
|22.5
|3
Class AAA scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|Colby Piner, GE
|12
|0
|2
|76
|Bryson Singer, Park.
|11
|0
|0
|66
|Joey Ramsey, Rip.
|8
|0
|0
|48
Class AA leaders
Class AA rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|Elijah Payton, Clay
|73
|458
|6.3
|3
|Isaiah Smith, LC
|50
|402
|8.0
|3
|Ethan Payne, Poca
|45
|363
|8.1
|5
Class AA passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|Grant Krajeski, Clay
|74-132
|1071
|13
|5
|Jett Cogar, Braxton
|34-76
|704
|9
|4
|Hunter Bush, Point
|47-61
|515
|5
|0
|J. McKinney, NC
|36-60
|449
|1
|1
Class AA receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|Tyler Cox, Braxton
|18
|373
|20.7
|6
|Andrew Adkins, Clay
|16
|358
|22.4
|3
|Caleb Atha, Clay
|25
|348
|13.9
|4
|G. Kesterson, NC
|16
|266
|16.6
|1
|Zane Wamsley, PP
|20
|252
|12.6
|1
Class AA scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|Tyler Cox, Braxton
|7
|0
|0
|42
|Ethan Payne, Poca
|6
|0
|0
|36
|Baine Cogar, Braxton
|5
|0
|1
|32
Class A leaders
Class A rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|C.J. Winnell, Sherm.
|79
|471
|6.0
|7
|Andrew Roush, Wah.
|60
|436
|7.3
|6
|Brady Green, Van
|34
|365
|10.7
|5
Class A passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|Joby Sorrell, TV
|48-93
|660
|8
|6
|Davy Jarrell, Sherm.
|28-60
|490
|3
|3
|I. Canterbury, Man
|16-29
|227
|2
|2
Class A receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|Caleb May, TV
|15
|283
|18.9
|5
|T.J. Hager, Sherman
|8
|221
|27.6
|2
|Ethan Colegrove, TV
|11
|154
|14.0
|1
|Justin Grimmett, Man
|9
|139
|15.4
|1
Class A scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|C.J. Winnell, Sherman
|7
|0
|1
|44
|Caleb May, TV
|6
|0
|2
|40
|Kase Stewart, Wah.
|6
|0
|2
|40