Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

cabell poca6
Buy Now

Poca running back Ethan Payne has scored six touchdowns in two games.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Conference standings

MSAC standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Hurricane 2-0 2-0
2. Cabell Midland 1-0 3-0
2. George Washington 1-0 1-0
2. South Charleston 1-0 1-0
2. Spring Valley 1-0 2-0
6. St. Albans 0-0 1-0
7. Capital 0-1 0-1
7. Parkersburg 1-2 3-2
7. Riverside 0-1 0-1
10. Huntington 0-3 0-4

Cardinal standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Chapmanville 1-0 1-0
1. Sissonville 1-0 1-0
1. Wayne 1-0 1-1
4. Poca 0-0 1-1
4. Nitro 0-0 0-1
4. Winfield 0-0 0-1
7. Herbert Hoover 0-1 0-1
7. Logan 0-1 0-2
7. Scott 0-1 1-3

Other schools standings (Class AAA)

School Record
Greenbrier East 4-1
Ripley 3-1
Lincoln County 1-2
Woodrow Wilson 1-3
Parkersburg South 1-4

Other schools standings (Class AA)

School Record
Clay County 4-1
Braxton County 3-2
Point Pleasant 1-2
Mingo Central 0-2
Nicholas County 1-3
Roane County 1-3

Other schools standings (Class A)

School Record
Tug Valley 3-0
Buffalo 2-0
Tolsia 2-1
Van 2-1
Man 1-1
Sherman 2-2
Wahama 2-3
Ravenswood 0-5
Webster County 0-5

Class AAA leaders

Class AAA rushing

Player, School Att Yards Average TD
Bryson Singer, Park. 104 765 7.4 11
Colby Piner, GE 59 510 8.6 7
Jakob Caudill, Mid. 54 448 8.3 6
Quentin Wilson, GE 46 447 9.7 2
Monquelle Davis, GE 51 401 7.9 6

Class AAA passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Sam Schuler, PS 129-197 1503 10 9
Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 51-100 626 1 5
Monquelle Davis, GE 32-61 535 8 3
M. McMillen, WW 35-71 505 4 5
Ismael Borrero, Hurr. 26-40 384 8 3

Class AAA receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
Cyrus Traugh, South 46 454 9.9 4
Levi Rice, South 23 412 17.9 2
Jake Hogsett, South 22 313 14.2 1
Colby Piner, GE 13 293 22.5 3

Class AAA scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Colby Piner, GE 12 0 2 76
Bryson Singer, Park. 11 0 0 66
Joey Ramsey, Rip. 8 0 0 48

Class AA leaders

Class AA rushing

Player, School Att Yards Average TD
Elijah Payton, Clay 73 458 6.3 3
Isaiah Smith, LC 50 402 8.0 3
Ethan Payne, Poca 45 363 8.1 5

Class AA passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Grant Krajeski, Clay 74-132 1071 13 5
Jett Cogar, Braxton 34-76 704 9 4
Hunter Bush, Point 47-61 515 5 0
J. McKinney, NC 36-60 449 1 1

Class AA receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
Tyler Cox, Braxton 18 373 20.7 6
Andrew Adkins, Clay 16 358 22.4 3
Caleb Atha, Clay 25 348 13.9 4
G. Kesterson, NC 16 266 16.6 1
Zane Wamsley, PP 20 252 12.6 1

Class AA scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Tyler Cox, Braxton 7 0 0 42
Ethan Payne, Poca 6 0 0 36
Baine Cogar, Braxton 5 0 1 32

Class A leaders

Class A rushing

Player, School Att Yards Average TD
C.J. Winnell, Sherm. 79 471 6.0 7
Andrew Roush, Wah. 60 436 7.3 6
Brady Green, Van 34 365 10.7 5

Class A passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Joby Sorrell, TV 48-93 660 8 6
Davy Jarrell, Sherm. 28-60 490 3 3
I. Canterbury, Man 16-29 227 2 2

Class A receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
Caleb May, TV 15 283 18.9 5
T.J. Hager, Sherman 8 221 27.6 2
Ethan Colegrove, TV 11 154 14.0 1
Justin Grimmett, Man 9 139 15.4 1

Class A scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
C.J. Winnell, Sherman 7 0 1 44
Caleb May, TV 6 0 2 40
Kase Stewart, Wah. 6 0 2 40