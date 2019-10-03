2019 0928 midland
Buy Now

Capital quarterback Evan Landers ranks second among MSAC passing leaders with 899 yards.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

Conference standings

MSAC standings

Pos--School Conf All Rating
1. Cabell Midland 5-0 5-0 13.80
2. Huntington 3-1 3-1 10.25
3. Spring Valley 3-1 4-1 9.80
4. Riverside 2-1 3-1 9.75
5. Capital 3-1 3-2 8.00
6. Parkersburg 1-2 3-2 7.60
7. George Washington 2-2 2-3 5.40
8. Hurricane 1-3 2-3 5.20
9. South Charleston 1-3 1-4 2.80
9. Woodrow Wilson 0-4 1-4 2.80
11. St. Albans 0-3 0-5 0.00

Cardinal Conference standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Poca 4-0 5-0
1. Winfield 4-0 4-1
3. Sissonville 4-1 4-1
4. Mingo Central 3-1 3-2
5. Herbert Hoover 2-2 2-3
6. Chapmanville 2-3 2-3
7. Nitro 1-3 2-3
8. Scott 0-3 0-4
8. Wayne 0-3 0-4
10. Logan 0-4 0-5

Other schools standings: Class AAA

School Record
Parkersburg South 5-0
Greenbrier East 3-2
Ripley 2-3

Other schools standings: Class AA

School Record
Man 5-0
Clay County 3-1
Nicholas County 3-2
Roane County 2-1
Point Pleasant 1-1
Braxton County 0-5

Other schools standings: Class A

School Record
Tolsia 4-1
Buffalo 3-2
Tug Valley 3-2
Webster County 3-2
Ravenswood 2-2
Wahama 2-3
Van 1-3
Sherman 0-5

Conference leaders

MSAC rushing

Player, School Att Yards Avg TD
C. Easterling, River. 79 788 10.0 8
Jakob Caudill, Mid. 107 727 6.8 5
J.J. Roberts, Mid. 38 572 15.1 10
Bryson Singer, Park. 81 532 6.6 2
Christian Hill, Hurr. 93 521 5.6 5
Brocton Blair, Hunt. 59 464 7.9 4
Tay Calloway, Cap. 56 394 7.0 6
L. Christopher, SV 55 354 6.4 3
David Livingston, SV 40 311 7.8 4
Devin Jackson, Hunt. 32 303 9.5 2

MSAC passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
A. Womack, Hurr. 74-131 1183 14 3
Evan Landers, Cap. 63-104 899 9 4
Trey Dunn, S. Chas. 59-102 837 5 7
R.T. Alexander, GW 64-111 750 9 4
Bryson Singer, Park. 39-85 712 6 4
Ta’ Blackwell, Hunt. 19-51 488 6 1
Caden McCoy, SA 27-60 350 2 4
Javante Elzy, River. 10-22 324 2 1
M. McMillen, WW 44-75 349 3 5
Nate Ellis, SV 13-31 220 5 2

MSAC receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Avg TD
Braeden Mason, Par. 28 428 15.3 1
Ryan Moses, Hurr. 22 359 16.3 5
Kerion Martin, Cap. 12 314 26.2 4
Chase Hager, Hurr. 20 296 14.8 4
B. McCallister, GW 19 295 15.5 2
Alex Mazelon, GW 20 280 14.0 3
K.J. Taylor, Capital 18 263 14.6 2
A. Cunningham, Hurr. 16 262 16.4 4
Corbin Page, SV 9 251 27.9 5
Sam Potts, Parkers. 7 234 33.4 3
Nate Barham, Hurr. 9 231 25.7 2
Chance Knox, Cap. 19 213 11.2 2

MSAC scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
J.J. Roberts, Midland 10 0 0 60
Caden Easterling, Riv. 9 0 2 58
Tay Calloway, Cap. 7 0 0 42
Romeo Dunham, SC 7 0 0 42
Sam Potts, Parkers. 4 1 11 38
Corbin Page, SV 6 0 0 36
Zane Porter, SV 2 1 20 35
Six tied at 30

Cardinal rushing

Player, School Att Yards Avg TD
Ethan Payne, Poca 80 1268 15.9 20
Nick Vance, Win. 67 664 9.9 8
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 91 591 6.5 9
John Covert, Win. 108 576 5.3 10
Cam Foster, Nitro 79 539 6.8 5
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 79 535 6.8 6
Jackson Foster, Sis. 49 401 8.2 3
Chase Berry, Chap. 67 394 5.9 4
Daylin Goad, MC 56 388 6.9 6

Cardinal passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Daylin Goad, MC 81-130 1329 13 4
Nick Vance, Win. 49-77 732 5 1
Chase Berry, Chap. 61-95 667 4 1
P. Shamblin, Siss. 45-88 658 6 1
Jordan Hayes, Log. 43-86 592 5 8
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 45-76 583 6 2
Jay Cook, Poca 36-60 575 9 2
Nick Grayam, HH 14-34 387 4 1

Cardinal receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Avg TD
Drew Hatfield, MC 48 831 17.3 11
W. Hensley, Chap. 27 371 13.7 2
Nathan Harper, HH 11 319 29.0 4
C. Townsend, Log. 20 314 15.7 2
Toby Payne, Poca 13 266 20.5 4
Aiden Slack, Logan 15 252 16.8 4
Nick Haning, Siss. 13 251 19.3 2
Devin Hatfield, MC 15 241 16.1 2
Hunter Morris, Win. 13 223 17.2 0
Brody Dalton, Chap. 22 218 9.9 2

Cardinal scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Ethan Payne, Poca 21 0 0 126
Drew Hatfield, MC 11 0 1 68
John Covert, Win. 10 0 2 64
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 9 0 4 62
Daylin Goad, MC 6 0 11 50
Nick Vance, Winf. 8 0 0 48
Cam Foster, Nitro 7 0 1 44
Chase Berry, Chap. 6 0 3 42
Nick Grayam, HH 7 0 0 42
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 7 0 0 42
Jon Chinn, Wayne 4 0 7 38

Other schools rushing

Player, School Att Yards Avg TD
Reece Nutter, Web. 88 898 10.2 11
Brandon Penn, PS 64 759 11.9 9
Elijah Payton, Clay 84 614 7.3 3
Tanner Copley, Tol. 97 583 6.0 7
Devin Gaines, South 86 583 6.8 8
John Wilson, Tolsia 70 518 7.4 7
Kyle King, GE 55 464 8.4 7
Cam Ramsey, Rip. 64 454 7.1 1
Dawson Tharp, Web. 56 413 7.4 7
Eli Brock, Buffalo 71 363 5.1 3
Dalton Myers, Rip. 59 358 6.1 5
Jacob Anthony, Rav. 56 337 6.0 4
Marion Lawson, GE 71 337 4.8 4
Josh Moody, Man 23 336 14.6 7

Other schools passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Ethan Varney, TV 74-130 1334 17 3
G. Krajeski, Clay 84-121 991 13 10
Brandon Penn, PS 56-94 989 13 1
Caleb Milton, Man 26-49 648 7 2
Skylar Wine, Brax. 25-62 320 0 11
Timmy Baker, Nich. 17-32 281 4 1
J. England, Buff. 22-46 276 4 5
Austin Kile, Buffalo 7-17 272 4 1
Monquelle Davis, GE 9-16 241 2 2

Other schools receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Avg TD
Caleb May, TV 40 681 17.0 8
Logan Vance, Clay 28 502 17.9 11
Dylan Day, South 25 475 19.0 5
Tanner Kirk, TV 21 298 14.2 4
Baine Cogar, Brax. 22 291 13.2 0
Quentin Moody, Man 8 270 33.8 4
Ethan Colegrove, TV 9 246 27.3 3
Dawson Tharp, Web. 9 243 27.0 3
Sam Milton, Man 8 230 28.8 2
Kyle King, GE 8 229 28.6 2

Other schools scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Logan Vance, Clay 11 0 3 72
Reece Nutter, Web. 10 0 4 68
Brandon Penn, PS 10 0 0 60
Dawson Tharp, Web. 9 0 3 59
Kyle King, GE 9 0 1 56
Caleb May, TV 8 0 3 54
Josh Moody, Man 9 0 0 54
Devin Gaines, South 8 0 0 48
Tanner Copley , To.. 7 0 0 42