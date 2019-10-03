Conference standings
MSAC standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|Rating
|1. Cabell Midland
|5-0
|5-0
|13.80
|2. Huntington
|3-1
|3-1
|10.25
|3. Spring Valley
|3-1
|4-1
|9.80
|4. Riverside
|2-1
|3-1
|9.75
|5. Capital
|3-1
|3-2
|8.00
|6. Parkersburg
|1-2
|3-2
|7.60
|7. George Washington
|2-2
|2-3
|5.40
|8. Hurricane
|1-3
|2-3
|5.20
|9. South Charleston
|1-3
|1-4
|2.80
|9. Woodrow Wilson
|0-4
|1-4
|2.80
|11. St. Albans
|0-3
|0-5
|0.00
Cardinal Conference standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Poca
|4-0
|5-0
|1. Winfield
|4-0
|4-1
|3. Sissonville
|4-1
|4-1
|4. Mingo Central
|3-1
|3-2
|5. Herbert Hoover
|2-2
|2-3
|6. Chapmanville
|2-3
|2-3
|7. Nitro
|1-3
|2-3
|8. Scott
|0-3
|0-4
|8. Wayne
|0-3
|0-4
|10. Logan
|0-4
|0-5
Other schools standings: Class AAA
|School
|Record
|Parkersburg South
|5-0
|Greenbrier East
|3-2
|Ripley
|2-3
Other schools standings: Class AA
|School
|Record
|Man
|5-0
|Clay County
|3-1
|Nicholas County
|3-2
|Roane County
|2-1
|Point Pleasant
|1-1
|Braxton County
|0-5
Other schools standings: Class A
|School
|Record
|Tolsia
|4-1
|Buffalo
|3-2
|Tug Valley
|3-2
|Webster County
|3-2
|Ravenswood
|2-2
|Wahama
|2-3
|Van
|1-3
|Sherman
|0-5
Conference leaders
MSAC rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|C. Easterling, River.
|79
|788
|10.0
|8
|Jakob Caudill, Mid.
|107
|727
|6.8
|5
|J.J. Roberts, Mid.
|38
|572
|15.1
|10
|Bryson Singer, Park.
|81
|532
|6.6
|2
|Christian Hill, Hurr.
|93
|521
|5.6
|5
|Brocton Blair, Hunt.
|59
|464
|7.9
|4
|Tay Calloway, Cap.
|56
|394
|7.0
|6
|L. Christopher, SV
|55
|354
|6.4
|3
|David Livingston, SV
|40
|311
|7.8
|4
|Devin Jackson, Hunt.
|32
|303
|9.5
|2
MSAC passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|A. Womack, Hurr.
|74-131
|1183
|14
|3
|Evan Landers, Cap.
|63-104
|899
|9
|4
|Trey Dunn, S. Chas.
|59-102
|837
|5
|7
|R.T. Alexander, GW
|64-111
|750
|9
|4
|Bryson Singer, Park.
|39-85
|712
|6
|4
|Ta’ Blackwell, Hunt.
|19-51
|488
|6
|1
|Caden McCoy, SA
|27-60
|350
|2
|4
|Javante Elzy, River.
|10-22
|324
|2
|1
|M. McMillen, WW
|44-75
|349
|3
|5
|Nate Ellis, SV
|13-31
|220
|5
|2
MSAC receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Braeden Mason, Par.
|28
|428
|15.3
|1
|Ryan Moses, Hurr.
|22
|359
|16.3
|5
|Kerion Martin, Cap.
|12
|314
|26.2
|4
|Chase Hager, Hurr.
|20
|296
|14.8
|4
|B. McCallister, GW
|19
|295
|15.5
|2
|Alex Mazelon, GW
|20
|280
|14.0
|3
|K.J. Taylor, Capital
|18
|263
|14.6
|2
|A. Cunningham, Hurr.
|16
|262
|16.4
|4
|Corbin Page, SV
|9
|251
|27.9
|5
|Sam Potts, Parkers.
|7
|234
|33.4
|3
|Nate Barham, Hurr.
|9
|231
|25.7
|2
|Chance Knox, Cap.
|19
|213
|11.2
|2
MSAC scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|J.J. Roberts, Midland
|10
|0
|0
|60
|Caden Easterling, Riv.
|9
|0
|2
|58
|Tay Calloway, Cap.
|7
|0
|0
|42
|Romeo Dunham, SC
|7
|0
|0
|42
|Sam Potts, Parkers.
|4
|1
|11
|38
|Corbin Page, SV
|6
|0
|0
|36
|Zane Porter, SV
|2
|1
|20
|35
|Six tied at 30
Cardinal rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Ethan Payne, Poca
|80
|1268
|15.9
|20
|Nick Vance, Win.
|67
|664
|9.9
|8
|Trevor Lowe, Nitro
|91
|591
|6.5
|9
|John Covert, Win.
|108
|576
|5.3
|10
|Cam Foster, Nitro
|79
|539
|6.8
|5
|Dylan Griffith, Siss.
|79
|535
|6.8
|6
|Jackson Foster, Sis.
|49
|401
|8.2
|3
|Chase Berry, Chap.
|67
|394
|5.9
|4
|Daylin Goad, MC
|56
|388
|6.9
|6
Cardinal passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|Daylin Goad, MC
|81-130
|1329
|13
|4
|Nick Vance, Win.
|49-77
|732
|5
|1
|Chase Berry, Chap.
|61-95
|667
|4
|1
|P. Shamblin, Siss.
|45-88
|658
|6
|1
|Jordan Hayes, Log.
|43-86
|592
|5
|8
|Trevor Lowe, Nitro
|45-76
|583
|6
|2
|Jay Cook, Poca
|36-60
|575
|9
|2
|Nick Grayam, HH
|14-34
|387
|4
|1
Cardinal receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Drew Hatfield, MC
|48
|831
|17.3
|11
|W. Hensley, Chap.
|27
|371
|13.7
|2
|Nathan Harper, HH
|11
|319
|29.0
|4
|C. Townsend, Log.
|20
|314
|15.7
|2
|Toby Payne, Poca
|13
|266
|20.5
|4
|Aiden Slack, Logan
|15
|252
|16.8
|4
|Nick Haning, Siss.
|13
|251
|19.3
|2
|Devin Hatfield, MC
|15
|241
|16.1
|2
|Hunter Morris, Win.
|13
|223
|17.2
|0
|Brody Dalton, Chap.
|22
|218
|9.9
|2
Cardinal scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|Ethan Payne, Poca
|21
|0
|0
|126
|Drew Hatfield, MC
|11
|0
|1
|68
|John Covert, Win.
|10
|0
|2
|64
|Trevor Lowe, Nitro
|9
|0
|4
|62
|Daylin Goad, MC
|6
|0
|11
|50
|Nick Vance, Winf.
|8
|0
|0
|48
|Cam Foster, Nitro
|7
|0
|1
|44
|Chase Berry, Chap.
|6
|0
|3
|42
|Nick Grayam, HH
|7
|0
|0
|42
|Dylan Griffith, Siss.
|7
|0
|0
|42
|Jon Chinn, Wayne
|4
|0
|7
|38
Other schools rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Reece Nutter, Web.
|88
|898
|10.2
|11
|Brandon Penn, PS
|64
|759
|11.9
|9
|Elijah Payton, Clay
|84
|614
|7.3
|3
|Tanner Copley, Tol.
|97
|583
|6.0
|7
|Devin Gaines, South
|86
|583
|6.8
|8
|John Wilson, Tolsia
|70
|518
|7.4
|7
|Kyle King, GE
|55
|464
|8.4
|7
|Cam Ramsey, Rip.
|64
|454
|7.1
|1
|Dawson Tharp, Web.
|56
|413
|7.4
|7
|Eli Brock, Buffalo
|71
|363
|5.1
|3
|Dalton Myers, Rip.
|59
|358
|6.1
|5
|Jacob Anthony, Rav.
|56
|337
|6.0
|4
|Marion Lawson, GE
|71
|337
|4.8
|4
|Josh Moody, Man
|23
|336
|14.6
|7
Other schools passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|Ethan Varney, TV
|74-130
|1334
|17
|3
|G. Krajeski, Clay
|84-121
|991
|13
|10
|Brandon Penn, PS
|56-94
|989
|13
|1
|Caleb Milton, Man
|26-49
|648
|7
|2
|Skylar Wine, Brax.
|25-62
|320
|0
|11
|Timmy Baker, Nich.
|17-32
|281
|4
|1
|J. England, Buff.
|22-46
|276
|4
|5
|Austin Kile, Buffalo
|7-17
|272
|4
|1
|Monquelle Davis, GE
|9-16
|241
|2
|2
Other schools receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Caleb May, TV
|40
|681
|17.0
|8
|Logan Vance, Clay
|28
|502
|17.9
|11
|Dylan Day, South
|25
|475
|19.0
|5
|Tanner Kirk, TV
|21
|298
|14.2
|4
|Baine Cogar, Brax.
|22
|291
|13.2
|0
|Quentin Moody, Man
|8
|270
|33.8
|4
|Ethan Colegrove, TV
|9
|246
|27.3
|3
|Dawson Tharp, Web.
|9
|243
|27.0
|3
|Sam Milton, Man
|8
|230
|28.8
|2
|Kyle King, GE
|8
|229
|28.6
|2
Other schools scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|Logan Vance, Clay
|11
|0
|3
|72
|Reece Nutter, Web.
|10
|0
|4
|68
|Brandon Penn, PS
|10
|0
|0
|60
|Dawson Tharp, Web.
|9
|0
|3
|59
|Kyle King, GE
|9
|0
|1
|56
|Caleb May, TV
|8
|0
|3
|54
|Josh Moody, Man
|9
|0
|0
|54
|Devin Gaines, South
|8
|0
|0
|48
|Tanner Copley , To..
|7
|0
|0
|42