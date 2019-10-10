Conference standings
MSAC standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|Rating
|1. Cabell Midland
|6-0
|6-0
|14.17
|2. Spring Valley
|4-1
|5-1
|10.83
|3. Huntington
|3-1
|3-2
|8.20
|4. Riverside
|2-2
|3-2
|8.00
|5. Parkersburg
|1-2
|3-2
|7.60
|6. Capital
|3-2
|3-3
|6.67
|6. George Washington
|3-2
|3-3
|6.67
|8. Hurricane
|1-4
|2-4
|4.33
|9. South Charleston
|1-3
|1-4
|3.00
|10. Woodrow Wilson
|0-4
|1-4
|2.80
|11. St. Albans
|0-3
|0-6
|0.00
Cardinal standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Poca
|5-0
|6-0
|2. Winfield
|4-0
|4-1
|3. Mingo Central
|3-1
|3-2
|3. Sissonville
|4-2
|4-2
|5. Chapmanville
|3-3
|3-3
|6. Herbert Hoover
|2-3
|2-4
|6. Nitro
|2-3
|3-3
|8. Scott
|1-3
|1-4
|9. Wayne
|0-4
|0-5
|10. Logan
|0-5
|0-6
Other schools standings: Class AAA
|School
|Record
|Parkersburg South
|6-0
|Greenbrier East
|3-2
|Ripley
|3-3
Other schools standings: Class AA
|School
|Record
|Man
|6-0
|Nicholas County
|4-2
|Clay County
|3-2
|Roane County
|2-2
|Point Pleasant
|1-2
|Braxton County
|0-6
Other schools standings: Class A
|School
|Record
|Tolsia
|4-2
|Buffalo
|3-2
|Tug Valley
|3-3
|Webster County
|3-3
|Ravenswood
|2-3
|Van
|2-3
|Wahama
|2-4
|Sherman
|0-6
Conference leaders
MSAC rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Jakob Caudill, Mid.
|119
|875
|7.4
|8
|Caden Easterling, Riv.
|92
|846
|9.2
|8
|Christian Hill, Hurr.
|115
|641
|5.6
|7
|J.J. Roberts, Mid.
|49
|637
|13.0
|9
|Brocton Blair, Hunt.
|75
|595
|7.9
|6
|Bryson Singer, Park.
|81
|532
|6.6
|2
|Luke Christopher, SV
|77
|439
|5.7
|4
|Tay Calloway, Cap.
|56
|394
|7.0
|6
|David Livingston, SV
|49
|373
|7.6
|4
|Devin Jackson, Hunt.
|39
|322
|8.3
|2
MSAC passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|A. Womack, Hurr.
|81-149
|1272
|15
|5
|R.T. Alexander, GW
|82-137
|1022
|13
|5
|Evan Landers, Cap.
|71-122
|943
|9
|9
|Trey Dunn, SC
|59-102
|837
|5
|7
|Bryson Singer, Park.
|39-85
|712
|6
|4
|Ta' Blackwell, Hunt.
|40-83
|681
|6
|3
|Javante Elzy, River.
|12-31
|366
|2
|2
|Caden McCoy, SA
|27-60
|350
|2
|4
|M. McMillen, WW
|44-75
|349
|3
|5
|Nate Ellis, SV
|15-36
|281
|5
|2
MSAC receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|B. McCallister, GW
|29
|450
|15.5
|3
|Braeden Mason, Par.
|28
|428
|15.3
|1
|Ryan Moses, Hurr.
|23
|365
|15.9
|5
|Alex Mazelon, GW
|24
|336
|14.0
|5
|Kerion Martin, Cap.
|13
|317
|24.4
|4
|Chase Hager, Hurr.
|21
|310
|14.8
|4
|A. Cunningham, Hurr.
|19
|309
|16.3
|3
|K.J. Taylor, Capital
|21
|298
|14.2
|2
|Noah Waynick, Hunt.
|13
|277
|21.3
|2
|Nate Barham, Hurr.
|11
|253
|23.0
|3
|Corbin Page, SV
|9
|251
|27.9
|5
MSAC scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|Caden Easterling, Riv.
|9
|0
|3
|60
|J.J. Roberts, Midland
|9
|0
|0
|54
|Jakob Caudill, Mid.
|8
|0
|0
|48
|Tay Calloway, Capital
|7
|0
|0
|42
|Romeo Dunham, SC
|7
|0
|0
|42
|Christian Hill, Hurr.
|7
|0
|0
|42
|Zane Porter, SV
|2
|1
|25
|40
|Brocton Blair, Hunt.
|6
|0
|1
|38
|Sam Potts, Parkers.
|4
|1
|4
|38
Cardinal rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Ethan Payne, Poca
|106
|1444
|13.6
|24
|Trevor Lowe, Nitro
|112
|786
|7.0
|14
|Cam Foster, Nitro
|94
|693
|7.4
|6
|Nick Vance, Win.
|67
|664
|9.9
|8
|Dylan Griffith, Siss.
|94
|605
|6.4
|7
|John Covert, Win.
|108
|576
|5.3
|10
|Chase Berry, Chap.
|88
|512
|5.8
|6
|Jackson Foster, Siss.
|60
|443
|7.4
|3
|Ben Kee, Hoover
|61
|393
|6.4
|0
|Daylin Goad, MC
|56
|388
|6.9
|6
|Jon Chinn, Wayne
|46
|351
|7.6
|4
Cardinal passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|Daylin Goad, MC
|81-130
|1329
|13
|4
|Jordan Hayes, Log.
|68-122
|847
|6
|10
|Chase Berry, Chap.
|73-112
|816
|4
|1
|P. Shamblin, Siss.
|52-103
|785
|7
|2
|Jay Cook, Poca
|46-74
|755
|12
|2
|Nick Vance, Win.
|49-77
|732
|5
|1
|Trevor Lowe, Nitro
|49-82
|623
|6
|2
|Nick Grayam, HH
|16-41
|419
|4
|2
Cardinal receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Drew Hatfield, MC
|48
|831
|17.3
|11
|C. Townsend, Log.
|30
|455
|15.2
|3
|W. Hensley, Chap.
|31
|451
|14.6
|2
|Toby Payne, Poca
|19
|401
|21.1
|7
|Nathan Harper, HH
|11
|319
|29.0
|4
|Aiden Slack, Logan
|22
|303
|13.8
|4
|Brody Dalton, Chap.
|27
|279
|10.3
|2
|Nick Haning, Siss.
|16
|277
|17.3
|2
|Devin Hatfield, MC
|15
|241
|16.1
|2
|A. Jackson, Nitro
|16
|233
|14.6
|2
|Hunter Morris, Win.
|13
|223
|17.2
|0
Cardinal scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|Ethan Payne, Poca
|25
|0
|0
|150
|Trevor Lowe, Nitro
|14
|0
|4
|92
|Drew Hatfield, MC
|11
|0
|1
|68
|John Covert, Win.
|10
|0
|2
|64
|Chase Berry, Chap.
|8
|0
|3
|54
|Toby Payne, Poca
|9
|0
|0
|54
|Cam Foster, Nitro
|8
|0
|1
|50
|Daylin Goad, MC
|6
|0
|11
|50
|Dylan Griffith, Siss.
|8
|0
|0
|48
|Nick Vance, Win.
|8
|0
|0
|48
|Jon Chinn, Wayne
|5
|0
|7
|44
|Nick Grayam, HH
|7
|0
|0
|42
Other schools rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Reece Nutter, Web.
|108
|1059
|9.8
|13
|Brandon Penn, South
|89
|915
|10.3
|10
|Elijah Payton, Clay
|104
|727
|7.0
|4
|Tanner Copley, Tol.
|109
|669
|6.1
|7
|Devin Gaines, South
|106
|630
|5.9
|10
|John Wilson, Tolsia
|82
|573
|7.0
|7
|Cam Ramsey, Ripley
|75
|558
|7.4
|3
|Jacob Anthony, Rav.
|79
|538
|6.8
|10
|Dawson Tharp, Web.
|70
|529
|7.6
|9
|Kyle King, GE
|55
|464
|8.4
|7
|Zach O'Dell, Nich.
|57
|393
|6.9
|3
|Josh Moody, Man
|31
|377
|12.2
|7
|Eli Brock, Buffalo
|71
|363
|5.1
|3
Other schools passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|Ethan Varney, TV
|90-163
|1617
|22
|7
|G. Krajeski, Clay
|101-147
|1153
|13
|11
|Brandon Penn, PS
|73-121
|1145
|14
|2
|Caleb Milton, Man
|33-61
|767
|7
|3
|Skylar Wine, Brax.
|25-62
|320
|0
|11
|Reece Nutter, Web.
|11-20
|283
|4
|0
|Timmy Baker, Nich.
|17-32
|281
|4
|1
|J. England, Buff.
|22-46
|276
|4
|5
|Austin Kile, Buffalo
|7-17
|272
|4
|1
|Hunter Bush, Point
|28-41
|259
|1
|0
Other schools receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Caleb May, TV
|51
|904
|17.7
|11
|Logan Vance, Clay
|36
|588
|16.3
|11
|Dylan Day, South
|34
|537
|15.8
|5
|Tanner Kirk, TV
|23
|319
|13.9
|5
|Baine Cogar, Brax.
|24
|310
|12.9
|0
|Quentin Moody, Man
|10
|307
|30.7
|4
|Sam Milton, Man
|10
|272
|27.2
|2
|Dawson Tharp, Web.
|11
|263
|23.9
|3
|Ethan Colegrove, TV
|9
|246
|27.3
|3
Other schools scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|Caleb May, TV
|12
|0
|5
|82
|Reece Nutter, Web.
|12
|0
|4
|80
|Dawson Tharp, Web.
|11
|0
|4
|72
|Logan Vance, Clay
|11
|0
|3
|72
|Devin Gaines, South
|10
|0
|0
|60
|Brandon Penn, South
|10
|0
|0
|60
|Kyle King, GE
|9
|0
|1
|56
|Josh Moody, Man
|9
|0
|0
|54
|Tanner Copley, Tol.
|8
|0
|0
|48