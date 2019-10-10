gw hurricane ftbl4
George Washington quarterback R.T. Alexander ranks second in the MSAC with 1,022 passing yards.

 CHRIS DORST | Charleston Gazette-Mail

Conference standings

MSAC standings

Pos--School Conf All Rating
1. Cabell Midland 6-0 6-0 14.17
2. Spring Valley 4-1 5-1 10.83
3. Huntington 3-1 3-2 8.20
4. Riverside 2-2 3-2 8.00
5. Parkersburg 1-2 3-2 7.60
6. Capital 3-2 3-3 6.67
6. George Washington 3-2 3-3 6.67
8. Hurricane 1-4 2-4 4.33
9. South Charleston 1-3 1-4 3.00
10. Woodrow Wilson 0-4 1-4 2.80
11. St. Albans 0-3 0-6 0.00

Cardinal standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Poca 5-0 6-0
2. Winfield 4-0 4-1
3. Mingo Central 3-1 3-2
3. Sissonville 4-2 4-2
5. Chapmanville 3-3 3-3
6. Herbert Hoover 2-3 2-4
6. Nitro 2-3 3-3
8. Scott 1-3 1-4
9. Wayne 0-4 0-5
10. Logan 0-5 0-6

Other schools standings: Class AAA

School Record
Parkersburg South 6-0
Greenbrier East 3-2
Ripley 3-3

Other schools standings: Class AA

School Record
Man 6-0
Nicholas County 4-2
Clay County 3-2
Roane County 2-2
Point Pleasant 1-2
Braxton County 0-6

Other schools standings: Class A

School Record
Tolsia 4-2
Buffalo 3-2
Tug Valley 3-3
Webster County 3-3
Ravenswood 2-3
Van 2-3
Wahama 2-4
Sherman 0-6

Conference leaders

MSAC rushing

Player, School Att Yards Avg TD
Jakob Caudill, Mid. 119 875 7.4 8
Caden Easterling, Riv. 92 846 9.2 8
Christian Hill, Hurr. 115 641 5.6 7
J.J. Roberts, Mid. 49 637 13.0 9
Brocton Blair, Hunt. 75 595 7.9 6
Bryson Singer, Park. 81 532 6.6 2
Luke Christopher, SV 77 439 5.7 4
Tay Calloway, Cap. 56 394 7.0 6
David Livingston, SV 49 373 7.6 4
Devin Jackson, Hunt. 39 322 8.3 2

MSAC passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
A. Womack, Hurr. 81-149 1272 15 5
R.T. Alexander, GW 82-137 1022 13 5
Evan Landers, Cap. 71-122 943 9 9
Trey Dunn, SC 59-102 837 5 7
Bryson Singer, Park. 39-85 712 6 4
Ta' Blackwell, Hunt. 40-83 681 6 3
Javante Elzy, River. 12-31 366 2 2
Caden McCoy, SA 27-60 350 2 4
M. McMillen, WW 44-75 349 3 5
Nate Ellis, SV 15-36 281 5 2

MSAC receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Avg TD
B. McCallister, GW 29 450 15.5 3
Braeden Mason, Par. 28 428 15.3 1
Ryan Moses, Hurr. 23 365 15.9 5
Alex Mazelon, GW 24 336 14.0 5
Kerion Martin, Cap. 13 317 24.4 4
Chase Hager, Hurr. 21 310 14.8 4
A. Cunningham, Hurr. 19 309 16.3 3
K.J. Taylor, Capital 21 298 14.2 2
Noah Waynick, Hunt. 13 277 21.3 2
Nate Barham, Hurr. 11 253 23.0 3
Corbin Page, SV 9 251 27.9 5

MSAC scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Caden Easterling, Riv. 9 0 3 60
J.J. Roberts, Midland 9 0 0 54
Jakob Caudill, Mid. 8 0 0 48
Tay Calloway, Capital 7 0 0 42
Romeo Dunham, SC 7 0 0 42
Christian Hill, Hurr. 7 0 0 42
Zane Porter, SV 2 1 25 40
Brocton Blair, Hunt. 6 0 1 38
Sam Potts, Parkers. 4 1 4 38

Cardinal rushing

Player, School Att Yards Avg TD
Ethan Payne, Poca 106 1444 13.6 24
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 112 786 7.0 14
Cam Foster, Nitro 94 693 7.4 6
Nick Vance, Win. 67 664 9.9 8
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 94 605 6.4 7
John Covert, Win. 108 576 5.3 10
Chase Berry, Chap. 88 512 5.8 6
Jackson Foster, Siss. 60 443 7.4 3
Ben Kee, Hoover 61 393 6.4 0
Daylin Goad, MC 56 388 6.9 6
Jon Chinn, Wayne 46 351 7.6 4

Cardinal passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Daylin Goad, MC 81-130 1329 13 4
Jordan Hayes, Log. 68-122 847 6 10
Chase Berry, Chap. 73-112 816 4 1
P. Shamblin, Siss. 52-103 785 7 2
Jay Cook, Poca 46-74 755 12 2
Nick Vance, Win. 49-77 732 5 1
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 49-82 623 6 2
Nick Grayam, HH 16-41 419 4 2

Cardinal receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Avg TD
Drew Hatfield, MC 48 831 17.3 11
C. Townsend, Log. 30 455 15.2 3
W. Hensley, Chap. 31 451 14.6 2
Toby Payne, Poca 19 401 21.1 7
Nathan Harper, HH 11 319 29.0 4
Aiden Slack, Logan 22 303 13.8 4
Brody Dalton, Chap. 27 279 10.3 2
Nick Haning, Siss. 16 277 17.3 2
Devin Hatfield, MC 15 241 16.1 2
A. Jackson, Nitro 16 233 14.6 2
Hunter Morris, Win. 13 223 17.2 0

Cardinal scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Ethan Payne, Poca 25 0 0 150
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 14 0 4 92
Drew Hatfield, MC 11 0 1 68
John Covert, Win. 10 0 2 64
Chase Berry, Chap. 8 0 3 54
Toby Payne, Poca 9 0 0 54
Cam Foster, Nitro 8 0 1 50
Daylin Goad, MC 6 0 11 50
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 8 0 0 48
Nick Vance, Win. 8 0 0 48
Jon Chinn, Wayne 5 0 7 44
Nick Grayam, HH 7 0 0 42

Other schools rushing

Player, School Att Yards Avg TD
Reece Nutter, Web. 108 1059 9.8 13
Brandon Penn, South 89 915 10.3 10
Elijah Payton, Clay 104 727 7.0 4
Tanner Copley, Tol. 109 669 6.1 7
Devin Gaines, South 106 630 5.9 10
John Wilson, Tolsia 82 573 7.0 7
Cam Ramsey, Ripley 75 558 7.4 3
Jacob Anthony, Rav. 79 538 6.8 10
Dawson Tharp, Web. 70 529 7.6 9
Kyle King, GE 55 464 8.4 7
Zach O'Dell, Nich. 57 393 6.9 3
Josh Moody, Man 31 377 12.2 7
Eli Brock, Buffalo 71 363 5.1 3

Other schools passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Ethan Varney, TV 90-163 1617 22 7
G. Krajeski, Clay 101-147 1153 13 11
Brandon Penn, PS 73-121 1145 14 2
Caleb Milton, Man 33-61 767 7 3
Skylar Wine, Brax. 25-62 320 0 11
Reece Nutter, Web. 11-20 283 4 0
Timmy Baker, Nich. 17-32 281 4 1
J. England, Buff. 22-46 276 4 5
Austin Kile, Buffalo 7-17 272 4 1
Hunter Bush, Point 28-41 259 1 0

Other schools receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Avg TD
Caleb May, TV 51 904 17.7 11
Logan Vance, Clay 36 588 16.3 11
Dylan Day, South 34 537 15.8 5
Tanner Kirk, TV 23 319 13.9 5
Baine Cogar, Brax. 24 310 12.9 0
Quentin Moody, Man 10 307 30.7 4
Sam Milton, Man 10 272 27.2 2
Dawson Tharp, Web. 11 263 23.9 3
Ethan Colegrove, TV 9 246 27.3 3

Other schools scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Caleb May, TV 12 0 5 82
Reece Nutter, Web. 12 0 4 80
Dawson Tharp, Web. 11 0 4 72
Logan Vance, Clay 11 0 3 72
Devin Gaines, South 10 0 0 60
Brandon Penn, South 10 0 0 60
Kyle King, GE 9 0 1 56
Josh Moody, Man 9 0 0 54
Tanner Copley, Tol. 8 0 0 48