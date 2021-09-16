Prep football: Standings, statistics -- Sept. 16 Sep 16, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Conference standings MSAC standings Pos--School Conf All Rating 1. Huntington 3-0 3-0 13.0 2. George Wash. 2-0 3-0 12.3 3. South Charleston 2-0 3-0 12.0 4. Cabell Midland 2-1 2-1 8.7 5. Spring Valley 2-1 2-1 8.3 6. Parkersburg 1-2 1-2 4.0 7. Hurricane 0-2 1-2 3.3 8. St. Albans 0-2 1-2 3.0 9. Capital 0-2 0-3 0.0 9. Riverside 0-2 0-3 0.0 Note: MSAC champion determined by SSAC rating points. Cardinal standings Pos--School Conf All 1. Herbert Hoover 3-0 3-0 2. Logan 2-0 3-0 2. Poca 2-0 2-0 4. Scott 2-1 2-1 5. Winfield 1-1 1-2 6. Sissonville 1-2 1-2 7. Nitro 0-2 0-3 7. Wayne 0-2 1-2 9. Chapmanville 0-3 0-3 Other schools standings (Class AAA) School Record Greenbrier East 2-1 Lincoln County 2-1 Parkersburg South 2-1 Ripley 1-2 Woodrow Wilson 1-2 Other schools standings (Class AA) School Record Nicholas County 2-0 Clay County 1-0 Point Pleasant 2-1 Mingo Central 1-1 Roane County 1-1 Braxton County 1-2 Other schools standings (Class A) School Record Sherman 3-0 Buffalo 1-0 Man 1-1 Van 1-1 Tolsia 0-2 Wahama 0-2 Webster County 0-2 Ravenswood 0-3 Tug Valley 0-3 Conference leaders MSAC rushing Player, School Att Yards Average TD Jackson Fetty, CM 83 408 4.9 2 Mason Moran, CM 21 331 15.8 2 Jace Caldwell, SV 32 288 9.0 4 Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 36 285 7.9 3 Trey Dunn, SC 30 270 9.0 4 Bryson Singer, Park. 49 242 4.9 4 Elijah Rivera, Hurr. 32 229 7.2 2 Amari Felder, Hunt. 19 217 11.4 3 MSAC passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int Trey Dunn, SC 47-78 835 13 3 Abe Fenwick, GW 38-77 730 9 3 JacQai Long, Cap. 47-87 717 5 3 Ismael Borrero, Hur. 48-71 607 2 4 Dalton Fouch, SV 33-54 519 6 0 Gavin Lochow, Hnt. 25-43 487 5 1 Jake Walker, River. 29-65 293 1 5 Ryan Wolfe, CM 7-13 239 3 1 David Parsons, Park. 19-29 210 1 3 MSAC receiving Player, School Rec Yards Average TD Chris McCorkle, SC 10 273 27.3 4 Shawn James, Cap. 12 262 21.8 3 Wayne Harris, SC 17 250 14.7 4 Ty Bartrum, SV 12 243 20.3 3 Noah Waynick, Hunt. 7 245 35.0 2 Taran Fitzpatrick, GW 12 242 20.2 4 Chase Hager, Hurr. 19 208 11.0 1 Trenton Tiggle, Cap. 12 183 15.3 0 JT James, Hurr. 13 182 14.0 1 MSAC scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Jace Caldwell, SV 6 0 0 36 Amari Felder, Hunt. 5 0 0 30 Taran Fitzpatrick, GW 5 0 0 30 Shawn James, Cap. 5 0 0 30 Chandler Schmidt, CM 5 0 0 30 Ty Bartrum, SV 4 0 1 26 Trey Dunn, SC 4 0 0 24 Wayne Harris, SC 4 0 0 24 Chris McCorkle, SC 4 0 0 24 Bryson Singer, Park. 4 0 0 24 Johnny Aya-Ay, Hunt. 0 3 13 22 Cardinal rushing Player, School Att Yards Average TD Dane Hatfield, HH 37 300 8.1 5 Brody Dalton, Chap. 40 281 7.0 4 Kobe Vanhoose, Way. 40 274 6.9 4 Woodard-Jones, Poc. 29 253 8.7 3 Hunter Bartley, HH 42 233 5.6 3 Bryson Tate, Win. 44 222 5.1 3 Cardinal passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int Jordan Hayes, Log. 40-66 719 8 3 B. Thompson, Siss. 45-72 531 4 3 Dane Hatfield, HH 34-52 480 4 2 Brycen Brown, Win. 31-53 401 4 5 Jordan Wolfe, Poca 18-33 289 4 1 Brody Dalton, Chap. 27-58 233 2 0 Cardinal receiving Player, School Rec Yards Average TD Carson Kirk, Logan 11 291 26.5 4 Aiden Slack, Logan 16 250 15.6 3 Brayden Perdue, Sis. 13 224 17.2 1 Toby Payne, Poca 11 217 19.7 4 Devin Hatfield, HH 13 205 15.8 2 Carter Perry, Win. 12 174 14.5 3 Jacob Burns, HH 10 154 15.4 1 Cardinal scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Brody Dalton, Chap. 5 0 1 32 Toby Payne, Poca 5 0 0 30 Kobe Vanhoose, Way. 5 0 0 30 Aiden Slack, Logan 3 0 8 26 Dane Hatfield, HH 4 0 0 24 Carson Kirk, Logan 4 0 0 24 Levi Paxton, HH 0 3 14 23 Other schools rushing Player, School Att Yards Average TD Gavin Jeffers, PP 43 454 10.6 4 Brady Green, Van 59 400 6.8 5 Isaiah Smith, LC 42 376 9.0 2 N. Kennedy, MC 55 358 6.5 8 Kaleb Clark, Nich. 56 321 5.7 4 Ian Cline, GE 83 320 3.9 2 Isaiah Casto, Rav. 55 319 5.8 1 Robert Shockey, PS 49 298 6.1 4 Evan Roach, PP 50 295 5.9 8 C.J. Winnell, Sher. 40 294 7.4 5 Skyler Delk, Roane 43 274 6.4 2 Aidyn Cooke, South 46 253 5.5 3 Other schools passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int Robert Shockey, PS 41-64 588 6 2 M. McMillen, WW 39-69 493 3 3 Jacob Bowling, Rav. 18-37 413 4 4 I. Canterbury, Man 25-40 374 4 1 Gabe Bates, LC 25-38 369 7 1 TJ Hager, Sherm. 18-36 369 4 2 Monq. Davis, GE 18-34 285 5 1
Evan Roach, Point 15-22 226 2 0

Other schools receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
Cyrus Traugh, South 31 395 12.7 3
Elijah Redfern, WW 12 188 15.7 2
Jeremiah Harless, Man 11 167 15.2 3
Cody Schultz, PP 7 167 23.9 2
Isaiah Smith, LC 6 160 36.7 3

Other schools scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Evan Roach, Point 9 0 0 54
Norm Kennedy, MC 8 0 1 50
Andrew Pritt, Brax. 5 0 5 40
Isaiah Smith, LC 6 0 0 36
Cyrus Traugh, South 6 0 0 36
B. Anderson, Rip. 5 0 1 32
Kaleb Clark, Nich. 5 0 1 32
Brady Green, Van 5 0 1 32
C.J. Winnell, Sher. 5 0 1 32 