Conference standings

MSAC standings

Pos--School Conf All Rating
1. Huntington 3-0 3-0 13.0
2. George Wash. 2-0 3-0 12.3
3. South Charleston 2-0 3-0 12.0
4. Cabell Midland 2-1 2-1 8.7
5. Spring Valley 2-1 2-1 8.3
6. Parkersburg 1-2 1-2 4.0
7. Hurricane 0-2 1-2 3.3
8. St. Albans 0-2 1-2 3.0
9. Capital 0-2 0-3 0.0
9. Riverside 0-2 0-3 0.0

Note: MSAC champion determined by SSAC rating points.

Cardinal standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Herbert Hoover 3-0 3-0
2. Logan 2-0 3-0
2. Poca 2-0 2-0
4. Scott 2-1 2-1
5. Winfield 1-1 1-2
6. Sissonville 1-2 1-2
7. Nitro 0-2 0-3
7. Wayne 0-2 1-2
9. Chapmanville 0-3 0-3

Other schools standings (Class AAA)

School Record
Greenbrier East 2-1
Lincoln County 2-1
Parkersburg South 2-1
Ripley 1-2
Woodrow Wilson 1-2

Other schools standings (Class AA)

School Record
Nicholas County 2-0
Clay County 1-0
Point Pleasant 2-1
Mingo Central 1-1
Roane County 1-1
Braxton County 1-2

Other schools standings (Class A)

School Record
Sherman 3-0
Buffalo 1-0
Man 1-1
Van 1-1
Tolsia 0-2
Wahama 0-2
Webster County 0-2
Ravenswood 0-3
Tug Valley 0-3

Conference leaders

MSAC rushing

Player, School Att Yards Average TD
Jackson Fetty, CM 83 408 4.9 2
Mason Moran, CM 21 331 15.8 2
Jace Caldwell, SV 32 288 9.0 4
Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 36 285 7.9 3
Trey Dunn, SC 30 270 9.0 4
Bryson Singer, Park. 49 242 4.9 4
Elijah Rivera, Hurr. 32 229 7.2 2
Amari Felder, Hunt. 19 217 11.4 3

MSAC passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Trey Dunn, SC 47-78 835 13 3
Abe Fenwick, GW 38-77 730 9 3
JacQai Long, Cap. 47-87 717 5 3
Ismael Borrero, Hur. 48-71 607 2 4
Dalton Fouch, SV 33-54 519 6 0
Gavin Lochow, Hnt. 25-43 487 5 1
Jake Walker, River. 29-65 293 1 5
Ryan Wolfe, CM 7-13 239 3 1
David Parsons, Park. 19-29 210 1 3

MSAC receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
Chris McCorkle, SC 10 273 27.3 4
Shawn James, Cap. 12 262 21.8 3
Wayne Harris, SC 17 250 14.7 4
Ty Bartrum, SV 12 243 20.3 3
Noah Waynick, Hunt. 7 245 35.0 2
Taran Fitzpatrick, GW 12 242 20.2 4
Chase Hager, Hurr. 19 208 11.0 1
Trenton Tiggle, Cap. 12 183 15.3 0
JT James, Hurr. 13 182 14.0 1

MSAC scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Jace Caldwell, SV 6 0 0 36
Amari Felder, Hunt. 5 0 0 30
Taran Fitzpatrick, GW 5 0 0 30
Shawn James, Cap. 5 0 0 30
Chandler Schmidt, CM 5 0 0 30
Ty Bartrum, SV 4 0 1 26
Trey Dunn, SC 4 0 0 24
Wayne Harris, SC 4 0 0 24
Chris McCorkle, SC 4 0 0 24
Bryson Singer, Park. 4 0 0 24
Johnny Aya-Ay, Hunt. 0 3 13 22

Cardinal rushing

Player, School Att Yards Average TD
Dane Hatfield, HH 37 300 8.1 5
Brody Dalton, Chap. 40 281 7.0 4
Kobe Vanhoose, Way. 40 274 6.9 4
Woodard-Jones, Poc. 29 253 8.7 3
Hunter Bartley, HH 42 233 5.6 3
Bryson Tate, Win. 44 222 5.1 3

Cardinal passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Jordan Hayes, Log. 40-66 719 8 3
B. Thompson, Siss. 45-72 531 4 3
Dane Hatfield, HH 34-52 480 4 2
Brycen Brown, Win. 31-53 401 4 5
Jordan Wolfe, Poca 18-33 289 4 1
Brody Dalton, Chap. 27-58 233 2 0

Cardinal receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
Carson Kirk, Logan 11 291 26.5 4
Aiden Slack, Logan 16 250 15.6 3
Brayden Perdue, Sis. 13 224 17.2 1
Toby Payne, Poca 11 217 19.7 4
Devin Hatfield, HH 13 205 15.8 2
Carter Perry, Win. 12 174 14.5 3
Jacob Burns, HH 10 154 15.4 1

Cardinal scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Brody Dalton, Chap. 5 0 1 32
Toby Payne, Poca 5 0 0 30
Kobe Vanhoose, Way. 5 0 0 30
Aiden Slack, Logan 3 0 8 26
Dane Hatfield, HH 4 0 0 24
Carson Kirk, Logan 4 0 0 24
Levi Paxton, HH 0 3 14 23

Other schools rushing

Player, School Att Yards Average TD
Gavin Jeffers, PP 43 454 10.6 4
Brady Green, Van 59 400 6.8 5
Isaiah Smith, LC 42 376 9.0 2
N. Kennedy, MC 55 358 6.5 8
Kaleb Clark, Nich. 56 321 5.7 4
Ian Cline, GE 83 320 3.9 2
Isaiah Casto, Rav. 55 319 5.8 1
Robert Shockey, PS 49 298 6.1 4
Evan Roach, PP 50 295 5.9 8
C.J. Winnell, Sher. 40 294 7.4 5
Skyler Delk, Roane 43 274 6.4 2
Aidyn Cooke, South 46 253 5.5 3

Other schools passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Robert Shockey, PS 41-64 588 6 2
M. McMillen, WW 39-69 493 3 3
Jacob Bowling, Rav. 18-37 413 4 4
I. Canterbury, Man 25-40 374 4 1
Gabe Bates, LC 25-38 369 7 1
TJ Hager, Sherm. 18-36 369 4 2
Monq. Davis, GE 18-34 285 5 1
Evan Roach, Point 15-22 226 2 0

Other schools receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
Cyrus Traugh, South 31 395 12.7 3
Elijah Redfern, WW 12 188 15.7 2
Jeremiah Harless, Man 11 167 15.2 3
Cody Schultz, PP 7 167 23.9 2
Isaiah Smith, LC 6 160 36.7 3

Other schools scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Evan Roach, Point 9 0 0 54
Norm Kennedy, MC 8 0 1 50
Andrew Pritt, Brax. 5 0 5 40
Isaiah Smith, LC 6 0 0 36
Cyrus Traugh, South 6 0 0 36
B. Anderson, Rip. 5 0 1 32
Kaleb Clark, Nich. 5 0 1 32
Brady Green, Van 5 0 1 32
C.J. Winnell, Sher. 5 0 1 32