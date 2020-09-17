Conference standings
MSAC standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Cabell Midland
|1-0
|2-0
|1. Hurricane
|1-0
|1-0
|1. Spring Valley
|1-0
|1-0
|4. Capital
|0-0
|0-0
|4. George Washington
|0-0
|0-0
|4. Riverside
|0-0
|0-0
|4. St. Albans
|0-0
|0-0
|8. Parkersburg
|0-1
|1-1
|9. Huntington
|0-2
|0-2
Cardinal standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Wayne
|1-0
|1-0
|2. Poca
|0-0
|1-0
|2. Chapmanville
|0-0
|0-0
|2. Herbert Hoover
|0-0
|0-0
|2. Logan
|0-0
|0-0
|2. Nitro
|0-0
|0-0
|2. Sissonville
|0-0
|0-0
|2. Winfield
|0-0
|0-0
|9. Scott
|0-1
|1-1
Other schools (Class AAA)
|School
|Record
|Ripley
|2-0
|Greenbrier East
|1-1
|Parkersburg South
|1-1
Other schools (Class AA)
|School
|Record
|Clay County
|2-0
|Lincoln County
|1-1
|Nicholas County
|1-1
|Point Pleasant
|1-1
|Mingo Central
|0-0
|Braxton County
|0-2
|Roane County
|0-2
Other schools (Class A)
|School
|Record
|Buffalo
|1-0
|Tolsia
|1-0
|Tug Valley
|1-0
|Man
|0-0
|Sherman
|1-1
|Van
|1-1
|Ravenswood
|0-2
|Wahama
|0-2
|Webster County
|0-2
Class AAA leaders
Class AAA rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|Jakob Caudill, Mid.
|36
|323
|9.0
|6
|Quentin Wilson, GE
|27
|239
|8.9
|0
|Devin Gaines, South
|41
|208
|5.1
|3
|Kadin Hill, Ripley
|35
|191
|5.5
|3
|Jaydyn Johnson, Mid.
|18
|188
|10.4
|2
Class AAA passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|Sam Schuler, South
|60-82
|732
|7
|2
|Monq. Davis, GE
|15-33
|272
|4
|2
|Gavin Lochow, Hunt.
|22-40
|250
|0
|1
|Jack Roy, SV
|13-26
|158
|3
|1
Class AAA receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|Cyrus Traugh, South
|21
|256
|12.2
|2
|Levi Rice, South
|11
|205
|18.6
|2
|L. Francisco, South
|14
|172
|12.3
|1
|Colby Piner, GE
|7
|171
|24.4
|2
Class AAA scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|Jakob Caudill, Midland
|6
|0
|0
|36
|Colby Piner, GE
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Joey Ramsey, Ripley
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Isaiah Vaughn, Mid.
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Nate Baker, GE
|3
|0
|2
|22
Class AA leaders
Class AA rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|Klay Matthews, Scott
|47
|319
|6.8
|4
|Isaiah Smith, LC
|30
|317
|10.6
|3
|Ethan Payne, Poca
|27
|208
|7.7
|3
|Jordan McKinney, NC
|33
|186
|5.6
|3
|Elijah Payton, Clay
|34
|168
|4.9
|1
Class AA passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|Grant Krajeski, Clay
|30-58
|507
|5
|2
|Hunter Bush, PP
|29-38
|387
|4
|0
|Gabe Bates, LC
|21-32
|211
|2
|2
|Jordan McKinney, NC
|18-27
|201
|0
|0
|Jay Cook, Poca
|20-27
|195
|2
|0
Class AA receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|Zane Wamsley, PP
|11
|175
|15.9
|0
|Caleb Atha, Clay
|9
|173
|19.2
|3
|Andrew Adkins, Clay
|6
|162
|27.0
|1
|G. Kesterson, NC
|8
|138
|17.3
|0
Class AA scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|Ethan Payne, Poca
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Caleb Atha, Clay
|3
|0
|1
|20
|Klay Matthews, Scott
|3
|0
|1
|20
Class A leaders
Class A rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|C.J. Winnell, Sherm.
|43
|309
|7.2
|5
|Connor Bell, Webster
|35
|252
|7.2
|2
|Kase Stewart, Wah.
|23
|153
|6.7
|2
|Andrew Roush, Wah.
|34
|147
|4.3
|1
|John Wilson, Tolsia
|23
|128
|5.6
|3
Class A passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|Davy Jarrell, Sherm.
|15-28
|229
|1
|2
|Joby Sorrell, TV
|14-26
|124
|0
|2
Class A receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|T.J. Hager, Sherm.
|3
|100
|33.3
|1
|Alex Kirk, Sherm.
|7
|91
|13.0
|0
Class A scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|C.J. Winnell, Sherm.
|5
|0
|0
|30
|John Wilson, Tolsia
|3
|0
|1
|20