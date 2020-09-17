Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Conference standings

MSAC standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Cabell Midland 1-0 2-0
1. Hurricane 1-0 1-0
1. Spring Valley 1-0 1-0
4. Capital 0-0 0-0
4. George Washington 0-0 0-0
4. Riverside 0-0 0-0
4. St. Albans 0-0 0-0
8. Parkersburg 0-1 1-1
9. Huntington 0-2 0-2

Cardinal standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Wayne 1-0 1-0
2. Poca 0-0 1-0
2. Chapmanville 0-0 0-0
2. Herbert Hoover 0-0 0-0
2. Logan 0-0 0-0
2. Nitro 0-0 0-0
2. Sissonville 0-0 0-0
2. Winfield 0-0 0-0
9. Scott 0-1 1-1

Other schools (Class AAA)

School Record
Ripley 2-0
Greenbrier East 1-1
Parkersburg South 1-1

Other schools (Class AA)

School Record
Clay County 2-0
Lincoln County 1-1
Nicholas County 1-1
Point Pleasant 1-1
Mingo Central 0-0
Braxton County 0-2
Roane County 0-2

Other schools (Class A)

School Record
Buffalo 1-0
Tolsia 1-0
Tug Valley 1-0
Man 0-0
Sherman 1-1
Van 1-1
Ravenswood 0-2
Wahama 0-2
Webster County 0-2

Class AAA leaders

Class AAA rushing

Player, School Att Yards Average TD
Jakob Caudill, Mid. 36 323 9.0 6
Quentin Wilson, GE 27 239 8.9 0
Devin Gaines, South 41 208 5.1 3
Kadin Hill, Ripley 35 191 5.5 3
Jaydyn Johnson, Mid. 18 188 10.4 2

Class AAA passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Sam Schuler, South 60-82 732 7 2
Monq. Davis, GE 15-33 272 4 2
Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 22-40 250 0 1
Jack Roy, SV 13-26 158 3 1

Class AAA receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
Cyrus Traugh, South 21 256 12.2 2
Levi Rice, South 11 205 18.6 2
L. Francisco, South 14 172 12.3 1
Colby Piner, GE 7 171 24.4 2

Class AAA scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Jakob Caudill, Midland 6 0 0 36
Colby Piner, GE 4 0 0 24
Joey Ramsey, Ripley 4 0 0 24
Isaiah Vaughn, Mid. 4 0 0 24
Nate Baker, GE 3 0 2 22

Class AA leaders

Class AA rushing

Player, School Att Yards Average TD
Klay Matthews, Scott 47 319 6.8 4
Isaiah Smith, LC 30 317 10.6 3
Ethan Payne, Poca 27 208 7.7 3
Jordan McKinney, NC 33 186 5.6 3
Elijah Payton, Clay 34 168 4.9 1

Class AA passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Grant Krajeski, Clay 30-58 507 5 2
Hunter Bush, PP 29-38 387 4 0
Gabe Bates, LC 21-32 211 2 2
Jordan McKinney, NC 18-27 201 0 0
Jay Cook, Poca 20-27 195 2 0

Class AA receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
Zane Wamsley, PP 11 175 15.9 0
Caleb Atha, Clay 9 173 19.2 3
Andrew Adkins, Clay 6 162 27.0 1
G. Kesterson, NC 8 138 17.3 0

Class AA scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Ethan Payne, Poca 4 0 0 24
Caleb Atha, Clay 3 0 1 20
Klay Matthews, Scott 3 0 1 20

Class A leaders

Class A rushing

Player, School Att Yards Average TD
C.J. Winnell, Sherm. 43 309 7.2 5
Connor Bell, Webster 35 252 7.2 2
Kase Stewart, Wah. 23 153 6.7 2
Andrew Roush, Wah. 34 147 4.3 1
John Wilson, Tolsia 23 128 5.6 3

Class A passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Davy Jarrell, Sherm. 15-28 229 1 2
Joby Sorrell, TV 14-26 124 0 2

Class A receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
T.J. Hager, Sherm. 3 100 33.3 1
Alex Kirk, Sherm. 7 91 13.0 0

Class A scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
C.J. Winnell, Sherm. 5 0 0 30
John Wilson, Tolsia 3 0 1 20