Conference standings MSAC standings Pos--School Conf All 1. Cabell Midland 1-0 1-0 1. George Washington 1-0 1-0 1. Huntington 1-0 1-0 4. Hurricane 0-0 1-0 4. South Charleston 0-0 1-0 6. Capital 0-0 0-1 6. Riverside 0-0 0-1 8. Parkersburg 0-1 0-1 8. Spring Valley 0-1 0-1 8. St. Albans 0-1 0-1 Note: MSAC champion determined by SSAC rating points. Cardinal standings Pos--School Conf All 1. Herbert Hoover 1-0 1-0 1. Poca 1-0 1-0 1. Sissonville 1-0 1-0 4. Logan 0-0 1-0 4. Wayne 0-0 1-0 4. Winfield 0-0 0-1 7. Chapmanville 0-1 0-1 7. Nitro 0-1 0-1 7. Scott 0-1 0-1 Other schools (Class AAA) School Record Greenbrier East 1-0 Parkersburg South 1-0 Woodrow Wilson 1-0 Lincoln County 0-1 Ripley 0-1 Other schools (Class AA) School Record Clay County 1-0 Nicholas County 1-0 Roane County 1-0 Mingo Central 0-0 Braxton County 0-1 Point Pleasant 0-1 Other schools (Class A) School Record Buffalo 1-0 Sherman 1-0 Wahama 0-0 Webster County 0-0 Man 0-1 Ravenswood 0-1 Tolsia 0-1 Tug Valley 0-1 Van 0-1 Conference leaders MSAC rushing Player, School Att Yards Average TD Elijah Rivera, Hurr. 13 190 14.6 2 Jackson Fetty, Mid. 30 150 5.0 2 Mason Moran, Mid. 5 145 29.0 1 Trey Dunn, S. Chas. 13 134 10.3 1 Jace Caldwell, SV 11 103 9.4 2 Curtis Jones, Hunt. 16 102 6.4 1 MSAC passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int JacQai Long, Cap. 21-41 330 3 2 Ismael Borrero, Hurr. 15-18 305 2 0 Trey Dunn, S. Chas. 16-32 293 5 1 Abe Fenwick, GW 8-19 254 3 0 Dalton Fouch, SV 11-23 150 0 0 Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 12-17 141 2 1 Jake Walker, River. 8-26 108 0 4 MSAC receiving Player, School Rec Yards Average TD Shawn James, Cap. 5 147 29.4 2 Chase Hager, Hurr. 6 129 21.5 1 Wayne Harris, SC 8 108 13.5 3 Chris McCorkle, SC 5 103 20.6 1 Trenton Tiggle, Cap. 6 95 15.8 0 Taran Fitzpatrick, GW 3 91 30.3 1 Tyshawn Dues, GW 3 85 26.3 1 MSAC scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Wayne Harris, SC 3 0 0 18 Jace Caldwell, SV 2 0 0 12 Amari Felder, Hunt. 2 0 0 12 Jackson Fetty, Mid. 2 0 0 12 Taran Fitzpatrick, GW 2 0 0 12 Shawn James, Cap. 2 0 0 12 Elijah Rivera, Hurr. 2 0 0 12 Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 2 0 0 12 Johnny Aya-Ay, Hunt. 0 2 5 11 Cardinal rushing Player, School Att Yards Average TD M. Woodard-Jones, Poca 18 155 8.6 2 Kobe Vanhoose, Way. 20 115 5.8 2 Brody Dalton, Chap. 10 101 10.1 1 Jordan Wolfe, Poca 15 96 6.4 1 Dylan Lucas, Sisson. 16 77 4.8 1 Cardinal passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int Jordan Hayes, Logan 8-17 166 2 0 Brody Thompson, Siss. 11-20 163 1 1 Dane Hatfield, HH 11-13 126 0 0 Brody Dalton, Chap. 9-26 107 0 0 Trevor Lowe, Nitro 14-22 105 0 1 Brycen Brown, Win. 4-12 96 1 1 Cardinal receiving Player, School Rec Yards Average TD Brayden Perdue, Siss. 4 81 20.3 0 Carson Kirk, Logan 1 57 57.0 1 Jacob Burns, Hoover 4 56 14.0 0 Devin Hatfield, HH 6 54 9.0 0 Carter Perry, Win. 2 54 27.0 1 Cardinal scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Rylen Murdock, Wayne 2 0 1 14 Hunter Bartley, HH 2 0 0 12 Kohl Farmer, Chap. 2 0 0 12 Kobe Vanhoose, Way. 2 0 0 12 Woodard-Jones, Poca 2 0 0 12 Other schools rushing Player, School Att Yards Average TD Kaleb Clark, Nich. 22 143 6.5 1 Robert Shockey, PS 20 141 7.1 0 Isaiah Smith, LC 15 102 6.8 0 Ian Cline, GE 25 101 4.2 0 Other schools passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int Robert Shockey, PS 16-23 201 2 1 Noah Collins, Clay 16-42 169 2 1 I. Canterbury, Man 13-27 166 1 1 M. McMillen, WW 12-17 156 1 0 Monquelle Davis, GE 7-10 140 3 0 Logan Bennett, Nich. 10-20 135 0 1 Other schools receiving Player, School Rec Yards Average TD Cyrus Traugh, South 11 125 11.4 1 BJ Williams, Clay 5 94 18.8 0 Ian Cline, GE 2 88 44.0 2 E. Cunningham, Brax. 4 82 20.5 0 Other schools scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Ian Cline, GE 2 0 0 12 Matteo McKinney, Clay 2 0 0 12 Darmonte Mitchell, WW 2 0 0 12 Elijah Redfern, WW 2 0 0 12