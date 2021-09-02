The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Conference standings

MSAC standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Cabell Midland 1-0 1-0
1. George Washington 1-0 1-0
1. Huntington 1-0 1-0
4. Hurricane 0-0 1-0
4. South Charleston 0-0 1-0
6. Capital 0-0 0-1
6. Riverside 0-0 0-1
8. Parkersburg 0-1 0-1
8. Spring Valley 0-1 0-1
8. St. Albans 0-1 0-1

Note: MSAC champion determined by SSAC rating points.

Cardinal standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Herbert Hoover 1-0 1-0
1. Poca 1-0 1-0
1. Sissonville 1-0 1-0
4. Logan 0-0 1-0
4. Wayne 0-0 1-0
4. Winfield 0-0 0-1
7. Chapmanville 0-1 0-1
7. Nitro 0-1 0-1
7. Scott 0-1 0-1

Other schools (Class AAA)

School Record
Greenbrier East 1-0
Parkersburg South 1-0
Woodrow Wilson 1-0
Lincoln County 0-1
Ripley 0-1

Other schools (Class AA)

School Record
Clay County 1-0
Nicholas County 1-0
Roane County 1-0
Mingo Central 0-0
Braxton County 0-1
Point Pleasant 0-1

Other schools (Class A)

School Record
Buffalo 1-0
Sherman 1-0
Wahama 0-0
Webster County 0-0
Man 0-1
Ravenswood 0-1
Tolsia 0-1
Tug Valley 0-1
Van 0-1

Conference leaders

MSAC rushing

Player, School Att Yards Average TD
Elijah Rivera, Hurr. 13 190 14.6 2
Jackson Fetty, Mid. 30 150 5.0 2
Mason Moran, Mid. 5 145 29.0 1
Trey Dunn, S. Chas. 13 134 10.3 1
Jace Caldwell, SV 11 103 9.4 2
Curtis Jones, Hunt. 16 102 6.4 1

MSAC passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
JacQai Long, Cap. 21-41 330 3 2
Ismael Borrero, Hurr. 15-18 305 2 0
Trey Dunn, S. Chas. 16-32 293 5 1
Abe Fenwick, GW 8-19 254 3 0
Dalton Fouch, SV 11-23 150 0 0
Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 12-17 141 2 1
Jake Walker, River. 8-26 108 0 4

MSAC receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
Shawn James, Cap. 5 147 29.4 2
Chase Hager, Hurr. 6 129 21.5 1
Wayne Harris, SC 8 108 13.5 3
Chris McCorkle, SC 5 103 20.6 1
Trenton Tiggle, Cap. 6 95 15.8 0
Taran Fitzpatrick, GW 3 91 30.3 1
Tyshawn Dues, GW 3 85 26.3 1

MSAC scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Wayne Harris, SC 3 0 0 18
Jace Caldwell, SV 2 0 0 12
Amari Felder, Hunt. 2 0 0 12
Jackson Fetty, Mid. 2 0 0 12
Taran Fitzpatrick, GW 2 0 0 12
Shawn James, Cap. 2 0 0 12
Elijah Rivera, Hurr. 2 0 0 12
Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 2 0 0 12
Johnny Aya-Ay, Hunt. 0 2 5 11

Cardinal rushing

Player, School Att Yards Average TD
M. Woodard-Jones, Poca 18 155 8.6 2
Kobe Vanhoose, Way. 20 115 5.8 2
Brody Dalton, Chap. 10 101 10.1 1
Jordan Wolfe, Poca 15 96 6.4 1
Dylan Lucas, Sisson. 16 77 4.8 1

Cardinal passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Jordan Hayes, Logan 8-17 166 2 0
Brody Thompson, Siss. 11-20 163 1 1
Dane Hatfield, HH 11-13 126 0 0
Brody Dalton, Chap. 9-26 107 0 0
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 14-22 105 0 1
Brycen Brown, Win. 4-12 96 1 1

Cardinal receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
Brayden Perdue, Siss. 4 81 20.3 0
Carson Kirk, Logan 1 57 57.0 1
Jacob Burns, Hoover 4 56 14.0 0
Devin Hatfield, HH 6 54 9.0 0
Carter Perry, Win. 2 54 27.0 1

Cardinal scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Rylen Murdock, Wayne 2 0 1 14
Hunter Bartley, HH 2 0 0 12
Kohl Farmer, Chap. 2 0 0 12
Kobe Vanhoose, Way. 2 0 0 12
Woodard-Jones, Poca 2 0 0 12

Other schools rushing

Player, School Att Yards Average TD
Kaleb Clark, Nich. 22 143 6.5 1
Robert Shockey, PS 20 141 7.1 0
Isaiah Smith, LC 15 102 6.8 0
Ian Cline, GE 25 101 4.2 0

Other schools passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Robert Shockey, PS 16-23 201 2 1
Noah Collins, Clay 16-42 169 2 1
I. Canterbury, Man 13-27 166 1 1
M. McMillen, WW 12-17 156 1 0
Monquelle Davis, GE 7-10 140 3 0
Logan Bennett, Nich. 10-20 135 0 1

Other schools receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
Cyrus Traugh, South 11 125 11.4 1
BJ Williams, Clay 5 94 18.8 0
Ian Cline, GE 2 88 44.0 2
E. Cunningham, Brax. 4 82 20.5 0

Other schools scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Ian Cline, GE 2 0 0 12
Matteo McKinney, Clay 2 0 0 12
Darmonte Mitchell, WW 2 0 0 12
Elijah Redfern, WW 2 0 0 12