Prep football: Standings, statistics -- Sept. 23 Sep 23, 2021 55 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Buy Now Cabell Midland’s Jackson Fetty (center), following the blocking of Chandler Schmidt, leads the MSAC in rushing with 630 yards on 111 carries. CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Conference standings MSAC standings Pos--School Conf All Rating 1. Huntington 4-0 4-0 14.00 2. South Charleston 2-0 3-0 12.67 3. Cabell Midland 3-1 3-1 9.75 4. George Washington 2-0 3-1 9.50 4. Spring Valley 3-1 3-1 9.50 6. Parkersburg 1-2 2-2 6.75 7. Capital 1-2 1-3 3.00 8. Hurricane 0-3 1-3 2.75 9. St. Albans 0-3 1-3 2.25 10. Riverside 0-3 0-4 0.00 Note: MSAC champion determined by SSAC rating points. Cardinal standings Pos--School Conf All 1. Herbert Hoover 3-0 4-0 2. Logan 2-0 3-1 2. Poca 2-0 2-0 4. Scott 2-1 3-1 4. Winfield 2-1 2-2 6. Sissonville 1-2 1-3 7. Chapmanville 1-3 1-3 8. Nitro 0-3 0-4 8. Wayne 0-3 1-3 Other schools standings (Class AAA) School Record Greenbrier East 3-1 Lincoln County 3-1 Parkersburg South 2-2 Woodrow Wilson 1-2 Ripley 1-3 Other schools standings (Class AA) School Record Clay County 2-0 Point Pleasant 3-1 Nicholas County 2-1 Roane County 2-1 Mingo Central 1-2 Braxton County 1-3 Other schools standings (Class A) School Record Sherman 3-1 Man 2-1 Buffalo 1-1 Van 1-1 Tolsia 0-2 Tug Valley 0-3 Wahama 0-3 Webster County 0-3 Ravenswood 0-4 Conference leaders MSAC rushing Player, School Att Yards Average TD Jackson Fetty, CM 111 630 5.7 4 Mason Moran, CM 36 442 12.3 4 Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 51 378 7.4 5 Andrew Baria, River. 60 359 6.0 3 Jace Caldwell, SV 36 341 9.5 4 Bryson Singer, Park. 67 303 4.5 5 Trey Dunn, SC 30 270 9.0 4 Amari Felder, Hunt. 25 250 10.0 3 Shawn James, Cap. 42 239 5.7 4 MSAC passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int JacQai Long, Cap. 63-113 912 7 3 Abe Fenwick, GW 47-92 850 9 5 Trey Dunn, SC 47-78 835 13 3 Ismael Borrero, Hur. 56-87 808 4 5 Dalton Fouch, SV 40-63 669 10 0 Gavin Lochow, Hnt. 35-60 620 7 3 Jake Walker, River. 41-93 466 2 5 David Parsons, Park. 27-43 322 2 3 MSAC receiving Player, School Rec Yards Average TD Shawn James, Cap. 19 385 20.3 5 Chase Hager, Hurr. 23 369 16.0 3 Ty Bartrum, SV 16 347 21.7 6 Noah Waynick, Hunt. 12 332 27.7 3 T. Fitzpatrick, GW 18 328 18.2 5 Chris McCorkle, SC 10 273 27.3 4 Wayne Harris, SC 17 250 14.7 4 Brock Jeffries, Riv. 12 227 18.9 2 Trenton Tiggle, Cap. 15 198 13.2 0 MSAC scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Shawn James, Cap. 9 0 0 54 Ty Bartrum, SV 8 0 1 50 Chandler Schmidt, CM 8 0 0 48 Jace Caldwell, SV 6 0 0 36 Amari Felder, Hunt. 6 0 0 36 Taran Fitzpatrick, GW 6 0 0 36 Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 5 0 0 30 Bryson Singer, Park. 5 0 0 30 Jonny Aya-ay, Hunt. 0 3 17 26 Cardinal rushing Player, School Att Yards Average TD Cooper Martin, Scott 89 457 5.1 6 Brody Dalton, Chap. 59 407 6.9 4 Kobe Vanhoose, Way. 50 356 7.1 4 Dane Hatfield, HH 40 319 8.0 4 Bryson Tate, Win. 58 315 5.4 4 Hunter Bartley, HH 48 311 6.5 4 Woodard-Jones, Poc. 29 253 8.7 3 Cardinal passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int Jordan Hayes, Log. 54-94 914 10 5 B. Thompson, Siss. 56-95 750 4 3 Matt Frye, Scott 27-51 690 6 2 Dane Hatfield, HH 38-59 563 5 2 Brycen Brown, Win. 40-70 504 5 5 Brody Dalton, Chap. 33-66 316 4 0 Jordan Wolfe, Poca 18-33 289 4 1 Cardinal receiving Player, School Rec Yards Average TD Carson Kirk, Logan 16 341 21.3 4 Jayden Sharps, Sct. 15 339 22.6 1 Brayden Perdue, Sis. 21 328 15.6 1 Aiden Slack, Logan 20 318 15.9 4 Devin Hatfield, HH 14 246 17.6 3 Toby Payne, Poca 11 217 19.7 4 Carter Perry, Win. 14 213 15.2 3 Jacob Burns, HH 12 190 15.8 1 Cardinal scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Cooper Martin, Scott 6 0 2 40 Hunter Bartley, HH 6 0 0 36 Landon Stone, Scott 6 0 0 36 Levi Paxton, HH 0 3 23 33 Brody Dalton, Chap. 5 0 1 32 Aiden Slack, Logan 4 0 8 32 Kobe Vanhoose, Way. 5 0 1 32 Toby Payne, Poca 5 0 0 30 Other schools rushing Player, School Att Yards Average TD Isaiah Smith, LC 62 624 10.1 5 Gavin Jeffers, PP 55 589 10.7 5 Evan Roach, PP 71 519 7.3 13 Ian Cline, GE 102 517 5.1 4 Isaiah Casto, Raven. 83 510 6.1 3 Kaleb Clark, Nich. 77 476 6.2 4 Robert Shockey, PS 74 437 5.9 5 Skyler Delk, Roane 57 400 7.0 4 Brady Green, Van 59 400 6.8 5 C.J. Winnell, Sherm. 53 349 6.6 5 Other schools passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int Robt. Shockey, PS 66-99 773 8 4 Gabe Bates, LC 34=53 555 8 1 TJ Hager, Sherm. 29-57 493 5 4 M. McMillen, WW 39-69 493 3 3 Jacob Bowling, Rav. 20-40 416 4 5 Monquelle Davis, GE 28-44 396 7 1 I. Canterbury, Man 27-50 385 4 2 Logan Bennett, Brax. 21-52 312 2 6 Ty Stephens, Rip. 23-55 306 5 2 Other schools receiving Player, School Rec Yards Average TD Cyrus Traugh, PS 46 498 10.8 5 Isaiah Smith, LC 7 218 31.1 2 Nolan Shimp, LC 13 194 14.9 3 Elijah Redfern, WW 12 188 15.7 2 E. Cunningham, Brax. 6 180 30.0 1 Other schools scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Evan Roach, PP 13 0 0 78 Isaiah Smith, LC 9 0 0 54 Cyrus Traugh, South 8 0 0 48 Andrew Pritt, Braxton 6 0 5 46 Kaleb Clark, Nich. 6 0 1 38 Ian Cline, GE 6 0 1 38 Gavin Jeffers, PP 6 0 0 36 Note: Statistics do not include Mingo Central, Tolsia and Wahama, which have not provided complete reports. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Statistics Mingo Central Rating Report Sociology Note Trending Now Articles ArticlesSouthridge developer says he made bid to buy Town Center mallDouble-counted doses push WV's national-low COVID-19 vaccination rate even lowerRyan Pritt: Is it time again for WVU to buck a trend?COVID-19 surge, lack of WV mandates halt Autumn Colors Express runs this fallMarshall football: Plenty of GW flavor when Herd faces Appalachian StateJudge dismisses some of former Chemours employees' claims they were fired for reporting Belle site workplace, environmental violationsCrawford flips vote, Kanawha school board approves estimated $2M contract it earlier rejectedWVU's Bartlett tries to stay positive after brother's deathKanawha's school board rejected an over $2M contract last week. The debate will continue ThursdayParachutists bail in pandemic on West Virginia's Bridge Day Upcoming Events