sc cabell scrimmage3
Cabell Midland’s Jackson Fetty (center), following the blocking of Chandler Schmidt, leads the MSAC in rushing with 630 yards on 111 carries.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Conference standings

MSAC standings

Pos--School Conf All Rating
1. Huntington 4-0 4-0 14.00
2. South Charleston 2-0 3-0 12.67
3. Cabell Midland 3-1 3-1 9.75
4. George Washington 2-0 3-1 9.50
4. Spring Valley 3-1 3-1 9.50
6. Parkersburg 1-2 2-2 6.75
7. Capital 1-2 1-3 3.00
8. Hurricane 0-3 1-3 2.75
9. St. Albans 0-3 1-3 2.25
10. Riverside 0-3 0-4 0.00

Note: MSAC champion determined by SSAC rating points.

Cardinal standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Herbert Hoover 3-0 4-0
2. Logan 2-0 3-1
2. Poca 2-0 2-0
4. Scott 2-1 3-1
4. Winfield 2-1 2-2
6. Sissonville 1-2 1-3
7. Chapmanville 1-3 1-3
8. Nitro 0-3 0-4
8. Wayne 0-3 1-3

Other schools standings (Class AAA)

School Record
Greenbrier East 3-1
Lincoln County 3-1
Parkersburg South 2-2
Woodrow Wilson 1-2
Ripley 1-3

Other schools standings (Class AA)

School Record
Clay County 2-0
Point Pleasant 3-1
Nicholas County 2-1
Roane County 2-1
Mingo Central 1-2
Braxton County 1-3

Other schools standings (Class A)

School Record
Sherman 3-1
Man 2-1
Buffalo 1-1
Van 1-1
Tolsia 0-2
Tug Valley 0-3
Wahama 0-3
Webster County 0-3
Ravenswood 0-4

Conference leaders

MSAC rushing

Player, School Att Yards Average TD
Jackson Fetty, CM 111 630 5.7 4
Mason Moran, CM 36 442 12.3 4
Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 51 378 7.4 5
Andrew Baria, River. 60 359 6.0 3
Jace Caldwell, SV 36 341 9.5 4
Bryson Singer, Park. 67 303 4.5 5
Trey Dunn, SC 30 270 9.0 4
Amari Felder, Hunt. 25 250 10.0 3
Shawn James, Cap. 42 239 5.7 4

MSAC passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
JacQai Long, Cap. 63-113 912 7 3
Abe Fenwick, GW 47-92 850 9 5
Trey Dunn, SC 47-78 835 13 3
Ismael Borrero, Hur. 56-87 808 4 5
Dalton Fouch, SV 40-63 669 10 0
Gavin Lochow, Hnt. 35-60 620 7 3
Jake Walker, River. 41-93 466 2 5
David Parsons, Park. 27-43 322 2 3

MSAC receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
Shawn James, Cap. 19 385 20.3 5
Chase Hager, Hurr. 23 369 16.0 3
Ty Bartrum, SV 16 347 21.7 6
Noah Waynick, Hunt. 12 332 27.7 3
T. Fitzpatrick, GW 18 328 18.2 5
Chris McCorkle, SC 10 273 27.3 4
Wayne Harris, SC 17 250 14.7 4
Brock Jeffries, Riv. 12 227 18.9 2
Trenton Tiggle, Cap. 15 198 13.2 0

MSAC scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Shawn James, Cap. 9 0 0 54
Ty Bartrum, SV 8 0 1 50
Chandler Schmidt, CM 8 0 0 48
Jace Caldwell, SV 6 0 0 36
Amari Felder, Hunt. 6 0 0 36
Taran Fitzpatrick, GW 6 0 0 36
Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 5 0 0 30
Bryson Singer, Park. 5 0 0 30
Jonny Aya-ay, Hunt. 0 3 17 26

Cardinal rushing

Player, School Att Yards Average TD
Cooper Martin, Scott 89 457 5.1 6
Brody Dalton, Chap. 59 407 6.9 4
Kobe Vanhoose, Way. 50 356 7.1 4
Dane Hatfield, HH 40 319 8.0 4
Bryson Tate, Win. 58 315 5.4 4
Hunter Bartley, HH 48 311 6.5 4
Woodard-Jones, Poc. 29 253 8.7 3

Cardinal passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Jordan Hayes, Log. 54-94 914 10 5
B. Thompson, Siss. 56-95 750 4 3
Matt Frye, Scott 27-51 690 6 2
Dane Hatfield, HH 38-59 563 5 2
Brycen Brown, Win. 40-70 504 5 5
Brody Dalton, Chap. 33-66 316 4 0
Jordan Wolfe, Poca 18-33 289 4 1

Cardinal receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
Carson Kirk, Logan 16 341 21.3 4
Jayden Sharps, Sct. 15 339 22.6 1
Brayden Perdue, Sis. 21 328 15.6 1
Aiden Slack, Logan 20 318 15.9 4
Devin Hatfield, HH 14 246 17.6 3
Toby Payne, Poca 11 217 19.7 4
Carter Perry, Win. 14 213 15.2 3
Jacob Burns, HH 12 190 15.8 1

Cardinal scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Cooper Martin, Scott 6 0 2 40
Hunter Bartley, HH 6 0 0 36
Landon Stone, Scott 6 0 0 36
Levi Paxton, HH 0 3 23 33
Brody Dalton, Chap. 5 0 1 32
Aiden Slack, Logan 4 0 8 32
Kobe Vanhoose, Way. 5 0 1 32
Toby Payne, Poca 5 0 0 30

Other schools rushing

Player, School Att Yards Average TD
Isaiah Smith, LC 62 624 10.1 5
Gavin Jeffers, PP 55 589 10.7 5
Evan Roach, PP 71 519 7.3 13
Ian Cline, GE 102 517 5.1 4
Isaiah Casto, Raven. 83 510 6.1 3
Kaleb Clark, Nich. 77 476 6.2 4
Robert Shockey, PS 74 437 5.9 5
Skyler Delk, Roane 57 400 7.0 4
Brady Green, Van 59 400 6.8 5
C.J. Winnell, Sherm. 53 349 6.6 5

Other schools passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Robt. Shockey, PS 66-99 773 8 4
Gabe Bates, LC 34=53 555 8 1
TJ Hager, Sherm. 29-57 493 5 4
M. McMillen, WW 39-69 493 3 3
Jacob Bowling, Rav. 20-40 416 4 5
Monquelle Davis, GE 28-44 396 7 1
I. Canterbury, Man 27-50 385 4 2
Logan Bennett, Brax. 21-52 312 2 6
Ty Stephens, Rip. 23-55 306 5 2

Other schools receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
Cyrus Traugh, PS 46 498 10.8 5
Isaiah Smith, LC 7 218 31.1 2
Nolan Shimp, LC 13 194 14.9 3
Elijah Redfern, WW 12 188 15.7 2
E. Cunningham, Brax. 6 180 30.0 1

Other schools scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Evan Roach, PP 13 0 0 78
Isaiah Smith, LC 9 0 0 54
Cyrus Traugh, South 8 0 0 48
Andrew Pritt, Braxton 6 0 5 46
Kaleb Clark, Nich. 6 0 1 38
Ian Cline, GE 6 0 1 38
Gavin Jeffers, PP 6 0 0 36

Note: Statistics do not include Mingo Central, Tolsia and Wahama, which have not provided complete reports.

