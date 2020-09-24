Conference standings
MSAC standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Cabell Midland
|1-0
|2-0
|1. Hurricane
|1-0
|1-0
|1. Spring Valley
|1-0
|2-0
|4. Capital
|0-0
|0-0
|4. George Washington
|0-0
|0-0
|4. Riverside
|0-0
|0-0
|4. South Charleston
|0-0
|0-0
|4. St. Albans
|0-0
|0-0
|9. Parkersburg
|0-1
|2-1
|10. Huntington
|0-2
|0-3
Cardinal standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Wayne
|1-0
|1-1
|2. Poca
|0-0
|1-0
|2. Chapmanville
|0-0
|0-0
|2. Herbert Hoover
|0-0
|0-0
|2. Logan
|0-0
|0-0
|2. Nitro
|0-0
|0-0
|2. Sissonville
|0-0
|0-0
|2. Winfield
|0-0
|0-0
|9. Scott
|0-1
|1-1
Other schools standings (Class AAA)
|School
|Record
|Greenbrier East
|2-1
|Ripley
|2-1
|Parkersburg South
|1-2
|Woodrow Wilson
|0-3
Other schools standings (Class AA)
|School
|Record
|Clay County
|3-0
|Point Pleasant
|1-1
|Mingo Central
|0-0
|Braxton County
|1-2
|Lincoln County
|1-2
|Nicholas County
|1-2
|Roane County
|1-2
Other schools standings (Class A)
|School
|Record
|Tolsia
|2-0
|Buffalo
|1-0
|Tug Valley
|1-0
|Man
|0-0
|Sherman
|1-1
|Van
|1-1
|Ravenswood
|0-3
|Wahama
|0-3
|Webster County
|0-3
Class AAA leaders
Class AAA rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|Bryson Singer, Park.
|52
|334
|6.4
|5
|Jakob Caudill, Mid.
|36
|323
|9.0
|6
|Quentin Wilson, GE
|32
|284
|8.9
|0
|Devin Gaines, South
|57
|274
|4.8
|3
|Kadin Hall, Ripley
|52
|256
|4.9
|4
|Colby Piner, GE
|31
|243
|7.8
|2
Class AAA passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|Sam Schuler, South
|90-122
|957
|8
|3
|Gavin Lochow, Hunt.
|36-68
|394
|0
|3
|M. McMillen, WW
|24-52
|300
|2
|3
|Monquelle Davis, GE
|18-39
|297
|4
|2
|Ty Stephens, Ripley
|19-35
|238
|2
|3
|Jack Roy, SV
|14-29
|192
|3
|1
Class AAA receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|Cyrus Traugh, South
|36
|355
|9.9
|3
|Levi Rice, South
|14
|228
|16.3
|2
|L. Francisco, South
|16
|198
|12.3
|1
|Colby Piner, GE
|7
|171
|24.4
|2
Class AAA scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|Jakob Caudill, Midland
|6
|0
|0
|36
|Colby Piner, GE
|5
|0
|0
|30
|Joey Ramsey, Ripley
|5
|0
|0
|30
|Bryson Singer, Park.
|5
|0
|0
|30
|Nate Baker, GE
|4
|0
|2
|28
Class AA leaders
Class AA rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|Isaiah Smith, LC
|50
|402
|8.0
|3
|Klay Matthews, Scott
|47
|319
|6.8
|4
|Elijah Payton, Clay
|55
|292
|5.3
|2
|Jordan McKinney, NC
|48
|280
|5.8
|5
|Jacob Williams, NC
|43
|223
|5.2
|4
Class AA passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|Grant Krajeski, Clay
|54-95
|732
|8
|3
|Hunter Bush, PP
|29-38
|387
|4
|0
|J. McKinney, NC
|27-42
|351
|0
|0
|Gabe Bates, LC
|27-44
|261
|2
|4
|Jett Cogar, Braxton
|12-32
|243
|2
|3
Class AA receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|Caleb Atha, Clay
|19
|258
|13.6
|3
|G. Kesterson, NC
|14
|227
|16.2
|0
Class AA scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|Jordan McKinney, NC
|5
|0
|0
|30
|Klay Matthews, Scott
|4
|0
|1
|26
|Ethan Payne, Poca
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Jacob Williams, NC
|4
|0
|0
|24
Class A leaders
Class A rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|C.J.Winnell, Sherman
|43
|309
|7.2
|5
|Connpr Bell, Webster
|51
|299
|5.9
|2
|John Wilson, Tolsia
|41
|262
|6.4
|3
|Andrew Roush, Wah.
|48
|232
|4.8
|2
|Shaun Booth, Van
|11
|223
|20.3
|3
|Kase Stewart, Wah.
|37
|205
|5.5
|2
Class A passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|Davy Jarrell, Sherm.
|15-28
|229
|1
|2
|Joby Sorrell, TV
|14-26
|124
|0
|2
Class A receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|T.J. Hager, Sherman
|3
|100
|33.3
|1
|Alex Kirk, Sherman
|7
|91
|13.0
|0
Class A scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|C.J. Winnell, Sherman
|5
|0
|0
|30
|John Wilson, Tolsia
|4
|0
|1
|26