Conference standings

MSAC standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Cabell Midland 1-0 2-0
1. Hurricane 1-0 1-0
1. Spring Valley 1-0 2-0
4. Capital 0-0 0-0
4. George Washington 0-0 0-0
4. Riverside 0-0 0-0
4. South Charleston 0-0 0-0
4. St. Albans 0-0 0-0
9. Parkersburg 0-1 2-1
10. Huntington 0-2 0-3

Cardinal standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Wayne 1-0 1-1
2. Poca 0-0 1-0
2. Chapmanville 0-0 0-0
2. Herbert Hoover 0-0 0-0
2. Logan 0-0 0-0
2. Nitro 0-0 0-0
2. Sissonville 0-0 0-0
2. Winfield 0-0 0-0
9. Scott 0-1 1-1

Other schools standings (Class AAA)

School Record
Greenbrier East 2-1
Ripley 2-1
Parkersburg South 1-2
Woodrow Wilson 0-3

Other schools standings (Class AA)

School Record
Clay County 3-0
Point Pleasant 1-1
Mingo Central 0-0
Braxton County 1-2
Lincoln County 1-2
Nicholas County 1-2
Roane County 1-2

Other schools standings (Class A)

School Record
Tolsia 2-0
Buffalo 1-0
Tug Valley 1-0
Man 0-0
Sherman 1-1
Van 1-1
Ravenswood 0-3
Wahama 0-3
Webster County 0-3

Class AAA leaders

Class AAA rushing

Player, School Att Yards Average TD
Bryson Singer, Park. 52 334 6.4 5
Jakob Caudill, Mid. 36 323 9.0 6
Quentin Wilson, GE 32 284 8.9 0
Devin Gaines, South 57 274 4.8 3
Kadin Hall, Ripley 52 256 4.9 4
Colby Piner, GE 31 243 7.8 2

Class AAA passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Sam Schuler, South 90-122 957 8 3
Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 36-68 394 0 3
M. McMillen, WW 24-52 300 2 3
Monquelle Davis, GE 18-39 297 4 2
Ty Stephens, Ripley 19-35 238 2 3
Jack Roy, SV 14-29 192 3 1

Class AAA receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
Cyrus Traugh, South 36 355 9.9 3
Levi Rice, South 14 228 16.3 2
L. Francisco, South 16 198 12.3 1
Colby Piner, GE 7 171 24.4 2

Class AAA scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Jakob Caudill, Midland 6 0 0 36
Colby Piner, GE 5 0 0 30
Joey Ramsey, Ripley 5 0 0 30
Bryson Singer, Park. 5 0 0 30
Nate Baker, GE 4 0 2 28

Class AA leaders

Class AA rushing

Player, School Att Yards Average TD
Isaiah Smith, LC 50 402 8.0 3
Klay Matthews, Scott 47 319 6.8 4
Elijah Payton, Clay 55 292 5.3 2
Jordan McKinney, NC 48 280 5.8 5
Jacob Williams, NC 43 223 5.2 4

Class AA passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Grant Krajeski, Clay 54-95 732 8 3
Hunter Bush, PP 29-38 387 4 0
J. McKinney, NC 27-42 351 0 0
Gabe Bates, LC 27-44 261 2 4
Jett Cogar, Braxton 12-32 243 2 3

Class AA receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
Caleb Atha, Clay 19 258 13.6 3
G. Kesterson, NC 14 227 16.2 0

Class AA scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Jordan McKinney, NC 5 0 0 30
Klay Matthews, Scott 4 0 1 26
Ethan Payne, Poca 4 0 0 24
Jacob Williams, NC 4 0 0 24

Class A leaders

Class A rushing

Player, School Att Yards Average TD
C.J.Winnell, Sherman 43 309 7.2 5
Connpr Bell, Webster 51 299 5.9 2
John Wilson, Tolsia 41 262 6.4 3
Andrew Roush, Wah. 48 232 4.8 2
Shaun Booth, Van 11 223 20.3 3
Kase Stewart, Wah. 37 205 5.5 2

Class A passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Davy Jarrell, Sherm. 15-28 229 1 2
Joby Sorrell, TV 14-26 124 0 2

Class A receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
T.J. Hager, Sherman 3 100 33.3 1
Alex Kirk, Sherman 7 91 13.0 0

Class A scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
C.J. Winnell, Sherman 5 0 0 30
John Wilson, Tolsia 4 0 1 26