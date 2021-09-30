agate Prep football: Standings, statistics -- Sept. 30 Sep 30, 2021 8 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Buy Now Lincoln County's Isaiah Smith has run for 813 yards and eight touchdowns this season and caught 10 passes for 237 yards and two more scores. CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Conference standings MSAC standings Pos--School Conf All Rating 1. Huntington 5-0 5-0 14.2 2. Cabell Midland 4-1 4-1 11.0 3. Spring Valley 4-1 4-1 10.6 4. George Wash. 2-0 3-1 10.0 5. South Charleston 2-1 3-1 9.5 6. Parkersburg 1-3 2-3 5.6 7. Hurricane 1-3 2-3 4.8 8. Capital 1-3 1-4 2.4 9. St. Albans 0-4 1-4 1.8 10. Riverside 0-3 0-4 0.0 Note: MSAC champion determined by SSAC rating points. Cardinal standings Pos--School Conf All 1. Herbert Hoover 4-0 5-0 2. Poca 2-0 3-0 3. Scott 3-1 4-1 3. Winfield 3-1 3-2 5. Logan 2-1 3-2 6. Sissonville 1-3 1-4 6. Wayne 1-3 2-3 8. Chapmanville 1-4 1-4 9. Nitro 0-4 0-5 Other schools standings (Class AAA) School Record GreenbrierEast 3-1 Lincoln County 3-2 Parkersburg South 3-2 Woodrow Wilson 2-2 Ripley 1-4 Other schools standings (Class AA) School Record Point Pleasant 4-1 Nicholas County 3-1 Roane County 3-1 Clay County 2-1 Braxton County 1-3 Mingo Central 1-3 Other schools standings (Class A) School Record Sherman 4-1 Van 2-1 Man 2-2 Buffalo 1-2 Tug Valley 1-3 Wahama 1-3 Tolsia 0-3 Webster County 0-4 Ravenswood 0-5 Conference leaders MSAC rushing Player, School Att Yards Average TD Jackson Fetty, CM 134 786 5.9 5 Mason Moran, CM 46 540 11.7 5 Gavin Lochow, Hnt. 58 404 7.0 5 Jace Caldwell, SV 46 395 8.6 5 Andrew Baria, Riv. 60 359 6.0 3 Amari Felder, Hunt. 27 314 11.6 4 Shawn James, Cap. 56 306 5.5 5 MSAC passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int JacQai Long, Cap. 81-142 1067 7 4 I. Borrero, Hurr. 67-101 1004 5 8 Dalton Fouch, SV 48-77 918 13 0 Trey Dunn, SC 55-100 908 13 6 Abe Fenwick, GW 47-92 850 9 5 Gavin Lochow, Hnt. 47-83 783 8 3 Jake Walker, River. 41-93 466 2 5 David Parsons, Par. 37-60 439 3 4 MSAC receiving Player, School Rec Yards Average TD Ty Bartrum, SV 19 420 22.1 8 Noah Waynick, Hunt. 15 407 27.1 4 Shawn James, Cap. 24 403 16.8 5 Chase Hager, Hurr. 24 378 15.8 3 T. Fitzpatrick, GW 18 328 18.2 5 Chris McCorkle, SC 10 273 27.3 4 Wayne Harris, SC 17 250 14.7 4 Trenton Tiggle, Cap. 19 238 12.5 0 MSAC scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points C. Schmidt, CM 12 0 0 72 Ty Bartrum, SV 10 0 1 62 Shawn James, Cap. 10 0 0 60 Jace Caldwell, SV 8 0 0 48 Amari Felder, Hunt. 7 0 0 42 Taran Fitzpatrick, GW 6 0 0 36 Bryson Singer, Park. 6 0 0 36 Olivia Charles, CM 0 3 24 33 Cardinal rushing Player, School Att Yards Average TD Bryson Tate, Win. 87 576 6.6 7 Cooper Martin, Sct. 104 525 5.1 8 Kobe Vanhoose, Way. 71 510 7.2 5 Dane Hatfield, HH 49 509 10.4 6 Hunter Bartley, HH 60 413 6.9 8 Brody Dalton, Chap. 59 407 6.9 4 Woodard-Jones, Poc. 48 378 7.9 4 Kohl Farmer, Chap. 82 374 4.6 5 Braxton Smith, Nitro 71 337 4.7 2 Cardinal passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int Jordan Hayes, Log. 59-107 1009 10 5 Matt Frye, Scott 35-67 816 6 3 B. Thompson, Siss. 66-95 750 4 3 Dane Hatfield, HH 45-66 632 7 2 Brycen Brown, Win. 41-73 529 6 5 Jordan Wolfe, Poca 26-50 380 5 3 Brody Dalton, Chap. 33-66 316 4 0 Cardinal receiving Player, School Rec Yards Average TD Aiden Slack, Logan 26 432 16.6 5 Brayden Perdue, Sis. 27 398 14.7 1 Carson Kirk, Logan 19 385 20.3 5 Jayden Sharps, Sct. 18 381 21.2 1 Toby Payne, Poca 16 281 17.6 5 Devin Hatfield, HH 16 261 16.3 4 Jacob Burns, HH 14 220 15.7 2 Carter Perry, Win. 14 213 15.2 3 Cardinal scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Cooper Martin, Scott 8 0 2 52 Hunter Bartley, HH 8 0 0 48 Levi Paxton, HH 0 3 33 43 Landon Stone, Scott 7 0 0 42 Bryson Tate, Win. 7 0 0 42 Aiden Slack, Logan 5 0 10 40 Kobe Vanhoose, Way. 6 0 1 38 Other school rushing Player, School Att Yards Average TD Isaiah Smith, LC 83 813 9.8 8 Gavin Jeffers, PP 73 739 10.1 9 Evan Roach, Point 93 658 7.1 16 Kaleb Clark, Nich. 88 625 7.1 7 Isaiah Casto, Rav. 94 562 6.0 3 Ian Cline, GE 102 517 5.1 4 Robert Shockey, PS 88 510 5/.8 6 Skyler Delk, Roane 77 500 6.5 6 Tanner Kirk, TV 47 469 10/0 5 C. Buzzard, Sher. 41 450 11.0 3 Other schools passing Player,School Comp-Att Yards TD Int Robt. Shockey, PS 80-116 1003 9 5 M. McMillen, WW 49-85 651 5 4 Gabe Bates, LC 43-68 612 8 1 TJ Hager, Sherm. 32-62 525 5 4 I. Canterbury, Man 34-71 508 5 7 Jacob Bowling, Rav. 25-47 505 4 6 Ty Stephens, Rip. 38-78 449 8 3 Monquelle Davis, GE 28-44 396 7 1 Other schools receiving Player, School Rec Yards Average TD Cyrus Traugh, South 53 636 12.0 6 J. Harless, Man 17 285 16.8 4 Keynan Cook, WW 18 281 15.6 2 Isaiah Smith, LC 10 237 23.7 2 Nolan Shimp, LC 15 212 14.1 3 Other schools scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Evan Roach, Point 16 0 0 96 Isaiah Smith, LC 12 0 0 72 Cyrus Traugh, South 10 0 0 60 Kaleb Clark, Nich. 9 0 1 56 Gavin Jeffers, Point 9 0 0 54 Andrew Pritt, Braxton 6 0 5 46 Skyler Delk, Roane 6 0 2 40 Note: Statistics do not include Clay County, Mingo Central, Tolsia or Wahama, which have not provided complete reports to the Gazette-Mail. 