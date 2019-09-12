Conference standings
MSAC standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Cabell Midland
|2-0
|2-0
|2. Capital
|1-0
|1-1
|2. Huntington
|1-0
|1-0
|2. Spring Valley
|1-0
|2-0
|5. Riverside
|1-1
|1-1
|5. South Charleston
|1-1
|1-1
|7. Hurricane
|0-1
|1-1
|7. Parkersburg
|0-1
|1-1
|7. St. Albans
|0-1
|0-2
|7. Woodrow Wilson
|0-1
|1-1
|11. George Washington
|0-2
|0-2
Cardinal Conference standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Poca
|2-0
|2-0
|1. Sissonville
|2-0
|2-0
|3. Mingo Central
|1-0
|1-1
|3. Winfield
|1-0
|1-1
|5. Herbert Hoover
|1-1
|1-1
|6. Logan
|0-1
|0-2
|6. Nitro
|0-1
|1-1
|6. Scott
|0-1
|0-2
|6. Wayne
|0-1
|0-2
|10. Chapmanville
|0-2
|0-2
Other schools standings: Class AAA
|School
|Record
|Parkersburg South
|2-0
|Greenbrier East
|1-1
|Ripley
|1-1
Other schools standings: Class AA
|School
|Record
|Man
|2-0
|Nicholas County
|2-0
|Clay County
|1-1
|Point Pleasant
|0-0
|Roane County
|1-1
|Braxton County
|0-2
Other schools standings: Class A
|School
|Record
|Webster County
|2-0
|Buffalo
|1-1
|Ravenswood
|1-1
|Tolsia
|1-1
|Tug Valley
|1-1
|Wahama
|1-1
|Sherman
|0-2
|Van
|0-2
Conference leaders
MSAC rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|C. Easterling, River.
|42
|358
|8.5
|4
|Jakob Caudill, Mid.
|33
|323
|9.8
|3
|J.J. Roberts, Mid.
|14
|219
|15.6
|5
|L. Christopher, SV
|23
|216
|9.4
|2
|Isaiah Vaughn, Mid.
|24
|216
|9.0
|1
|J. Claytor, SA
|18
|212
|11.8
|3
|Christian Hill, Hurr.
|24
|205
|8.5
|3
|Nate Ellis, SV
|22
|170
|7.7
|2
|Devin Jackson, Hunt.
|12
|144
|12.0
|1
|Bryson Singer, Park.
|26
|143
|5.5
|0
MSAC passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|Trey Dunn, SC
|22-39
|438
|2
|4
|A. Womack, Hurr.
|24-35
|391
|5
|1
|R.T. Alexander, GW
|33-63
|338
|3
|3
|Evan Landers, Cap.
|18-36
|273
|2
|1
|Bryson Singer, Park.
|12-31
|272
|3
|3
|Caden McCoy, SA
|19-37
|242
|1
|2
|M. McMillen, WW
|13-23
|133
|2
|1
|Javante Elzy, River.
|6-13
|124
|0
|0
MSAC receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|B. Mason, Parkers.
|7
|163
|23.3
|0
|B. McCallister, GW
|12
|157
|13.1
|1
|Quay Sutton, SC
|7
|126
|18.0
|0
|Alex Mazelon, GW
|13
|117
|9.0
|1
|Rodney Toler, SA
|8
|103
|12.9
|0
|Nate Barham, Hurr.
|3
|101
|33.7
|1
|Qwailei Turner, SC
|2
|97
|48.5
|1
|Chase Hager, Hurr.
|5
|96
|19.2
|1
|Ryan Moses, Hurr.
|7
|95
|13.6
|2
|J. Claytor, SA
|5
|94
|18.8
|1
MSAC scoring
|Player, School;
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|J.J. Roberts, Mid.
|5
|0
|0
|30
|Tay Calloway, Cap.
|4
|0
|0
|24
|J. Claytor, SA
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Caden Easterling, Riv.
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Jaydyn Johnson, Mid.
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Jakob Caudill, Mid.
|3
|0
|0
|18
|Christian Hill, Hurr.
|3
|0
|0
|18
|D. Livingston, SV
|3
|0
|0
|18
|Diallo Mitchell, Hunt.
|3
|0
|0
|18
Cardinal rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Ethan Payne, Poca
|25
|599
|24.0
|9
|Ben Kee, Hoover
|44
|268
|6.1
|0
|Jackson Foster, Siss.
|20
|193
|9.7
|0
|Nick Vance, Winf.
|31
|187
|6.0
|0
|Cam Foster, Nitro
|35
|177
|5.1
|0
|Dylan Griffith, Siss.
|28
|177
|6.3
|3
|Trevor Lowe, Nitro
|37
|173
|4.7
|4
|Zach Paxton, HH
|28
|151
|5.4
|2
|John Covert, Winf.
|39
|143
|3.7
|4
|Troy Cowart, Logan
|24
|138
|5.8
|0
|Chase Berry, Chap.
|26
|135
|5.2
|0
Cardinal passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|Daylin Goad, MC
|17-28
|456
|6
|3
|Nick Vance, Win.
|27-43
|374
|2
|0
|Trevor Lowe, Nitro
|18-30
|295
|3
|1
|Jay Cook, Poca
|14-24
|271
|3
|1
|P. Shamblin, Siss.
|23-39
|251
|3
|0
|Chase Berry, Chap.
|22-39
|240
|0
|1
|Jordan Hayes, Log.
|9-23
|116
|1
|2
Cardinal receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Drew Hatfield, MC
|15
|401
|26.7
|6
|W. Hensley, Chap.
|13
|181
|13.9
|1
|Hunter Morris, Win.
|7
|150
|21.4
|0
|C. Townsend, Logan
|8
|113
|14.1
|1
|Dallas Hazelett, Nit.
|4
|104
|26.0
|1
|Toby Payne, Poca
|5
|103
|20.6
|2
|Carter Perry, Win.
|7
|99
|14.1
|1
|A. Jackson, Nitro
|8
|93
|11.6
|1
Cardinal scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|Ethan Payne, Poca
|9
|0
|0
|54
|Drew Hatfield, MC
|6
|0
|0
|36
|John Covert, Winf.
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Trevor Lowe, Nitro
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Nick Grayam, HH
|3
|0
|0
|18
|Dylan Griffith, Siss.
|3
|0
|0
|18
|Daylin Goad, MC
|2
|0
|4
|17
Other schools rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Reece Nutter, Web.
|33
|344
|10.4
|4
|Tanner Copley, Tol.
|53
|288
|5.4
|3
|Devin Gaines, South
|37
|276
|7.5
|3
|Brandon Penn, PS
|23
|231
|10.0
|3
|Dalton Myers, Rip.
|45
|224
|5.0
|3
|Dawson Tharp, Web.
|28
|191
|6.8
|3
|J. Anthony, Rav.
|26
|181
|7.0
|1
|Josh Moody, Man
|6
|178
|29.7
|3
|Timmy Baker, Nich.
|24
|174
|7.3
|3
|Elijah Payton, Clay
|29
|173
|6.0
|0
|Trevor Hunt, Wah,
|35
|163
|4.7
|2
|Abram Pauley, Wah.
|22
|158
|7.2
|2
|Marion Lawson, GE
|36
|154
|4.3
|2
|Josh Huffman, RC
|33
|152
|4.6
|1
Other schools passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|G. Krajeski, Clay
|38-54
|407
|5
|1
|Brandon Penn, PS
|24-49
|407
|5
|1
|Ethan Varney, TV
|20-44
|315
|3
|2
|Caleb Milton, Man
|8-17
|273
|4
|1
|Timmy Baker, NC
|16-30
|233
|3
|1
|M. Davis, GE
|4-5
|158
|2
|0
|J. England, Buff.
|8-18
|154
|2
|2
|Skylar Wine, Brax.
|12-32
|153
|0
|3
|Jesse Muncy, Tol.
|9-25
|151
|1
|1
|Reece Nutter, Web.
|5-5
|147
|2
|0
|Jaycob Creel, Rav.
|6-12
|143
|1
|2
Other schools receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Logan Vance, Clay
|14
|248
|17.7
|5
|Caleb May, TV
|12
|218
|18.2
|2
|Dylan Day, South
|10
|198
|19.8
|3
|Q. Moody, Man
|4
|189
|47.3
|3
|Kyle King, GE
|5
|173
|34.6
|2
|Baine Cogar, Brax.
|11
|150
|13.6
|0
Other schools scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|Reece Nutter, Web.
|5
|0
|3
|36
|Logan Vance, Clay
|5
|0
|2
|34
|Dylan Day, South
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Josh Moody, Man
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Lucas Lynch, Clay
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Nick Plumley, Man
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Noah Westfall, Rip.
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Dawson Tharp, Web.
|3
|0
|2
|21
|Eleven tied at 18