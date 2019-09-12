nitro stalbans2
Buy Now

St. Albans’ Jaimelle Claytor (left) ran for 194 yards and three touchdowns last week against Nitro.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Conference standings

MSAC standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Cabell Midland 2-0 2-0
2. Capital 1-0 1-1
2. Huntington 1-0 1-0
2. Spring Valley 1-0 2-0
5. Riverside 1-1 1-1
5. South Charleston 1-1 1-1
7. Hurricane 0-1 1-1
7. Parkersburg 0-1 1-1
7. St. Albans 0-1 0-2
7. Woodrow Wilson 0-1 1-1
11. George Washington 0-2 0-2

Cardinal Conference standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Poca 2-0 2-0
1. Sissonville 2-0 2-0
3. Mingo Central 1-0 1-1
3. Winfield 1-0 1-1
5. Herbert Hoover 1-1 1-1
6. Logan 0-1 0-2
6. Nitro 0-1 1-1
6. Scott 0-1 0-2
6. Wayne 0-1 0-2
10. Chapmanville 0-2 0-2

Other schools standings: Class AAA

School Record
Parkersburg South 2-0
Greenbrier East 1-1
Ripley 1-1

Other schools standings: Class AA

School Record
Man 2-0
Nicholas County 2-0
Clay County 1-1
Point Pleasant 0-0
Roane County 1-1
Braxton County 0-2

Other schools standings: Class A

School Record
Webster County 2-0
Buffalo 1-1
Ravenswood 1-1
Tolsia 1-1
Tug Valley 1-1
Wahama 1-1
Sherman 0-2
Van 0-2

Conference leaders

MSAC rushing

Player, School Att Yards Avg TD
C. Easterling, River. 42 358 8.5 4
Jakob Caudill, Mid. 33 323 9.8 3
J.J. Roberts, Mid. 14 219 15.6 5
L. Christopher, SV 23 216 9.4 2
Isaiah Vaughn, Mid. 24 216 9.0 1
J. Claytor, SA 18 212 11.8 3
Christian Hill, Hurr. 24 205 8.5 3
Nate Ellis, SV 22 170 7.7 2
Devin Jackson, Hunt. 12 144 12.0 1
Bryson Singer, Park. 26 143 5.5 0

MSAC passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Trey Dunn, SC 22-39 438 2 4
A. Womack, Hurr. 24-35 391 5 1
R.T. Alexander, GW 33-63 338 3 3
Evan Landers, Cap. 18-36 273 2 1
Bryson Singer, Park. 12-31 272 3 3
Caden McCoy, SA 19-37 242 1 2
M. McMillen, WW 13-23 133 2 1
Javante Elzy, River. 6-13 124 0 0

MSAC receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Avg TD
B. Mason, Parkers. 7 163 23.3 0
B. McCallister, GW 12 157 13.1 1
Quay Sutton, SC 7 126 18.0 0
Alex Mazelon, GW 13 117 9.0 1
Rodney Toler, SA 8 103 12.9 0
Nate Barham, Hurr. 3 101 33.7 1
Qwailei Turner, SC 2 97 48.5 1
Chase Hager, Hurr. 5 96 19.2 1
Ryan Moses, Hurr. 7 95 13.6 2
J. Claytor, SA 5 94 18.8 1

MSAC scoring

Player, School; TD FG PAT Points
J.J. Roberts, Mid. 5 0 0 30
Tay Calloway, Cap. 4 0 0 24
J. Claytor, SA 4 0 0 24
Caden Easterling, Riv. 4 0 0 24
Jaydyn Johnson, Mid. 4 0 0 24
Jakob Caudill, Mid. 3 0 0 18
Christian Hill, Hurr. 3 0 0 18
D. Livingston, SV 3 0 0 18
Diallo Mitchell, Hunt. 3 0 0 18

Cardinal rushing

Player, School Att Yards Avg TD
Ethan Payne, Poca 25 599 24.0 9
Ben Kee, Hoover 44 268 6.1 0
Jackson Foster, Siss. 20 193 9.7 0
Nick Vance, Winf. 31 187 6.0 0
Cam Foster, Nitro 35 177 5.1 0
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 28 177 6.3 3
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 37 173 4.7 4
Zach Paxton, HH 28 151 5.4 2
John Covert, Winf. 39 143 3.7 4
Troy Cowart, Logan 24 138 5.8 0
Chase Berry, Chap. 26 135 5.2 0

Cardinal passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Daylin Goad, MC 17-28 456 6 3
Nick Vance, Win. 27-43 374 2 0
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 18-30 295 3 1
Jay Cook, Poca 14-24 271 3 1
P. Shamblin, Siss. 23-39 251 3 0
Chase Berry, Chap. 22-39 240 0 1
Jordan Hayes, Log. 9-23 116 1 2

Cardinal receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Avg TD
Drew Hatfield, MC 15 401 26.7 6
W. Hensley, Chap. 13 181 13.9 1
Hunter Morris, Win. 7 150 21.4 0
C. Townsend, Logan 8 113 14.1 1
Dallas Hazelett, Nit. 4 104 26.0 1
Toby Payne, Poca 5 103 20.6 2
Carter Perry, Win. 7 99 14.1 1
A. Jackson, Nitro 8 93 11.6 1

Cardinal scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Ethan Payne, Poca 9 0 0 54
Drew Hatfield, MC 6 0 0 36
John Covert, Winf. 4 0 0 24
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 4 0 0 24
Nick Grayam, HH 3 0 0 18
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 3 0 0 18
Daylin Goad, MC 2 0 4 17

Other schools rushing

Player, School Att Yards Avg TD
Reece Nutter, Web. 33 344 10.4 4
Tanner Copley, Tol. 53 288 5.4 3
Devin Gaines, South 37 276 7.5 3
Brandon Penn, PS 23 231 10.0 3
Dalton Myers, Rip. 45 224 5.0 3
Dawson Tharp, Web. 28 191 6.8 3
J. Anthony, Rav. 26 181 7.0 1
Josh Moody, Man 6 178 29.7 3
Timmy Baker, Nich. 24 174 7.3 3
Elijah Payton, Clay 29 173 6.0 0
Trevor Hunt, Wah, 35 163 4.7 2
Abram Pauley, Wah. 22 158 7.2 2
Marion Lawson, GE 36 154 4.3 2
Josh Huffman, RC 33 152 4.6 1

Other schools passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
G. Krajeski, Clay 38-54 407 5 1
Brandon Penn, PS 24-49 407 5 1
Ethan Varney, TV 20-44 315 3 2
Caleb Milton, Man 8-17 273 4 1
Timmy Baker, NC 16-30 233 3 1
M. Davis, GE 4-5 158 2 0
J. England, Buff. 8-18 154 2 2
Skylar Wine, Brax. 12-32 153 0 3
Jesse Muncy, Tol. 9-25 151 1 1
Reece Nutter, Web. 5-5 147 2 0
Jaycob Creel, Rav. 6-12 143 1 2

Other schools receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Avg TD
Logan Vance, Clay 14 248 17.7 5
Caleb May, TV 12 218 18.2 2
Dylan Day, South 10 198 19.8 3
Q. Moody, Man 4 189 47.3 3
Kyle King, GE 5 173 34.6 2
Baine Cogar, Brax. 11 150 13.6 0

Other schools scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Reece Nutter, Web. 5 0 3 36
Logan Vance, Clay 5 0 2 34
Dylan Day, South 4 0 0 24
Josh Moody, Man 4 0 0 24
Lucas Lynch, Clay 4 0 0 24
Nick Plumley, Man 4 0 0 24
Noah Westfall, Rip. 4 0 0 24
Dawson Tharp, Web. 3 0 2 21
Eleven tied at 18