Cap vs Hurr 3
Hurricane tailback Christian Hill is 185 rushing yards short of 4,000 for his career.

 F. BRIAN FERGUSON | Gazette-Mail

Conference standings

MSAC standings

Pos--School Conf All Rating
1. Cabell Midland 3-0 3-0 13.00
2. Riverside 1-1 2-1 8.67
3. Capital 2-0 2-1 8.33
3. Parkersburg 1-1 2-1 8.33
5. Huntington 1-1 1-1 7.00
5. Spring Valley 1-1 2-1 7.00
7. George Washington 1-1 1-2 4.33
7. South Charleston 1-1 1-2 4.33
7. Woodrow Wilson 0-2 1-2 4.33
10. Hurricane 0-2 1-2 3.67
11. St. Albans 0-1 0-3 0.00

Cardinal Conference standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Sissonville 3-0 3-0
2. Mingo Central 2-0 2-1
2. Poca 2-0 3-0
2. Winfield 2-0 2-1
5. Herbert Hoover 2-1 2-1
6. Wayne 0-1 0-2
7. Logan 0-2 0-3
7. Nitro 0-2 1-2
7. Scott 0-2 0-3
10. Chapmanville 0-3 0-3

Other schools standings: Class AAA

School Record
Parkersburg South 3-0
Greenbrier East 2-1
Ripley 1-2

Other schools standings: Class AA

School Record
Man 3-0
Nicholas County 2-1
Clay County 1-1
Roane County 1-1
Point Pleasant 0-1
Braxton County 0-3

Other schools standings: Class A

School Record
Buffalo 2-1
Tolsia 2-1
Tug Valley 2-1
Webster County 2-1
Ravenswood 1-1
Van 1-2
Wahama 1-2
Sherman 0-3

Conference leaders

MSAC rushing

Player, School Att Yards Avg TD
C. Easterling, River. 62 487 7.9 6
J.J. Roberts, Mid. 18 395 21.9 8
Jakob Caudill, Mid. 51 385 7.6 3
Christian Hill, Hurr. 54 342 6.3 3
Bryson Singer, Park. 45 290 6.4 0
Jaimelle Claytor, SA 28 274 9.8 3
Tay Calloway, Cap. 36 265 7.4 4
Isaiah Vaughn, Mid. 32 260 8.1 1
Luke Christopher, SV 32 231 7.2 2
Nate Ellis, SV 37 209 5.7 4
D. Livingston, SV 29 202 7.0 4
Devin Jackson, Hunt. 20 197 9.9 1

MSAC passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
A. Womack, Hurr. 41-70 630 8 3
Trey Dunn, SC 37-62 604 3 6
R.T. Alexander, GW 44-81 533 7 4
Evan Landers, Cap. 27-54 442 4 1
Bryson Singer, Park. 19-44 409 5 3
Caden McCoy, SA 21-44 297 2 3
Ta' Blackwell, Hunt. 7-28 203 2 0
M. McMillen, WW 24044 203 2 2
Javantze Elzy, River. 7-17 170 0 1
Nate Ellis, SV 10-27 162 3 2

MSAC receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Avg TD
B. McCallister, GW 15 220 14.7 2
Braden Mason, Park. 11 209 19.0 1
Alex Mazelon, GW 16 205 12.8 3
Nate Barham, Hurr. 6 199 33.2 2
Sam Potts, Parkers. 6 181 30.2 2
Chase Hager, Hurr. 11 170 15.5 2
Kerion Martin, Cap. 6 165 27.5 2
Jaimelle Claytor, SA 6 142 23.7 1
Quay Sutton, SC 9 132 14.7 0
Ryan Moses, Hurr. 10 124 12.4 2

MSAC scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
J.J. Roberts, Midland 8 0 0 48
Caden Easterling, Riv. 6 0 0 36
Tay Calloway, Capital 5 0 0 30
Jaimelle Claytor, SA 4 0 0 24
Jaydyn Johnson, Mid. 4 0 0 24
David Livingston, SV 4 0 0 24
Diallo Mitchell, Hunt. 4 0 0 24
Sam Potts, Parkers. 2 1 4 19

Cardinal rushing

Player, School Att Yards Avg TD
Ethan Payne, Poca 41 844 20.6 13
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 50 413 8.3 5
Nick Vance, Winfield 43 378 8.8 4
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 54 315 5.8 6
Cam Foster, Nitro 51 287 5.6 1
Jackson Foster, Sis. 28 276 9.9 2
Ben Kee, Hoover 44 268 6.1 0
Chase Berry, Chap. 42 254 6.1 2
Zach Paxton, HH 37 201 5.4 3
John Covert, Win. 50 200 4.0 5

Cardinal passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Daylin Goad, MC 36-54 723 9 3
Nick Vance, Win. 35-55 511 2 0
Jay Cook, Poca 24-40 377 6 1
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 27-47 372 3 1
Chase Berry, Chap. 37-60 371 1 1
P. Shamblin, Siss. 28-53 335 3 0
Nick Grayam, HH 7-20 199 3 1
Jordan Hayes, Log. 12-35 160 2 4

Cardinal receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Avg TD
Drew Hatfield, MC 29 528 18.2 8
W. Hensley, Chap. 18 247 13.7 1
Hunter Morris, Win. 11 207 18.8 0
Toby Payne, Poca 9 187 20.8 3
Nathan Harper, HH 5 177 35.4 3
Carter Perry, Win. 10 151 15.1 1
Ethan Miller, Poca 9 138 15.3 2
Dallas Hazelett, Nit. 6 134 22.3 1
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 5 115 23.0 0

Cardinal scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Ethan Payne, Poca 13 0 0 78
Drew Hatfield, MC 8 0 1 50
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 6 0 1 38
John Covert, Win. 5 0 0 30
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 5 0 0 30
Daylin Goad, MC 3 0 9 29
Nick Grayam, HH 4 0 0 24
Nathan Harper, HH 4 0 0 24
Nick Vance, Win. 4 0 0 24

Other schools rushing

Player, School Att Yards Avg TD
Reece Nutter, Web. 60 530 8.8 6
Brandon Penn, PS 39 432 11.1 5
Tanner Copley, Tol. 67 383 5.7 3
Dalton Myers, Rip. 59 358 6.1 5
Devin Gaines, South 55 327 6.0 5
Kyle King, GE 34 305 9.0 4
Trevor Hunt, Wah. 48 295 6.2 3
Josh Moody, Man 13 290 22.3 5
David Stewart, Van 55 278 5.1 2
Eli Brock, Buffalo 45 277 6.2 2
Marion Lawson, GE 53 242 4.6 3
Dawson Tharp, Web. 39 242 6.2 3
Abram Pauley, Wah. 29 215 7.4 3

Other schools passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Ethan Varney, TV 34-63 675 7 2
Brandon Penn, PS 32-59 543 6 1
G. Krajeski, Clay 38-54 407 5 1
Caleb Milton, Man 13-25 368 4 2
Skylar Wine, Brax. 22-55 292 0 9
Timmy Baker, Nich. 17-32 281 4 1
Austin Kile, Buffalo 5-13 230 4 1
Reece Nutter, Web. 8-12 224 4 0
Kalen Booth, Van 13-30 212 1 1
Jesse Muncy, Tol. 12-31 198 1 2

Other schools receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Avg TD
Caleb May, TV 20 407 20.4 4
Logan Vance, Clay 14 248 17.7 5
Dylan Day, South 14 247 17.6 3
Quent. Moody, Man 5 211 42.2 3
Kyle King, GE 6 192 32.0 2
Baine Cogar, Brax. 15 178 11.9 0
Dalton Jones, Buff. 3 173 57.7 3
Luke LeRose, Nich. 5 162 32.4 2

Other schools scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Kyle King, GE 6 0 1 38
Josh Moody, Man 6 0 0 36
Reece Nutter, Web. 5 0 3 36
Brandon Penn, PS 6 0 0 36
Logan Vance, Clay 5 0 2 34
Devin Gaines, South 5 0 0 30
Caleb May, TV 4 0 3 30
Dalton Myers, Ripley 5 0 0 30
Nick Plumley, Man 5 0 0 30
Trevor Hunt, Wah. 3 0 4 26