Conference standings
MSAC standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|Rating
|1. Cabell Midland
|3-0
|3-0
|13.00
|2. Riverside
|1-1
|2-1
|8.67
|3. Capital
|2-0
|2-1
|8.33
|3. Parkersburg
|1-1
|2-1
|8.33
|5. Huntington
|1-1
|1-1
|7.00
|5. Spring Valley
|1-1
|2-1
|7.00
|7. George Washington
|1-1
|1-2
|4.33
|7. South Charleston
|1-1
|1-2
|4.33
|7. Woodrow Wilson
|0-2
|1-2
|4.33
|10. Hurricane
|0-2
|1-2
|3.67
|11. St. Albans
|0-1
|0-3
|0.00
Cardinal Conference standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Sissonville
|3-0
|3-0
|2. Mingo Central
|2-0
|2-1
|2. Poca
|2-0
|3-0
|2. Winfield
|2-0
|2-1
|5. Herbert Hoover
|2-1
|2-1
|6. Wayne
|0-1
|0-2
|7. Logan
|0-2
|0-3
|7. Nitro
|0-2
|1-2
|7. Scott
|0-2
|0-3
|10. Chapmanville
|0-3
|0-3
Other schools standings: Class AAA
|School
|Record
|Parkersburg South
|3-0
|Greenbrier East
|2-1
|Ripley
|1-2
Other schools standings: Class AA
|School
|Record
|Man
|3-0
|Nicholas County
|2-1
|Clay County
|1-1
|Roane County
|1-1
|Point Pleasant
|0-1
|Braxton County
|0-3
Other schools standings: Class A
|School
|Record
|Buffalo
|2-1
|Tolsia
|2-1
|Tug Valley
|2-1
|Webster County
|2-1
|Ravenswood
|1-1
|Van
|1-2
|Wahama
|1-2
|Sherman
|0-3
Conference leaders
MSAC rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|C. Easterling, River.
|62
|487
|7.9
|6
|J.J. Roberts, Mid.
|18
|395
|21.9
|8
|Jakob Caudill, Mid.
|51
|385
|7.6
|3
|Christian Hill, Hurr.
|54
|342
|6.3
|3
|Bryson Singer, Park.
|45
|290
|6.4
|0
|Jaimelle Claytor, SA
|28
|274
|9.8
|3
|Tay Calloway, Cap.
|36
|265
|7.4
|4
|Isaiah Vaughn, Mid.
|32
|260
|8.1
|1
|Luke Christopher, SV
|32
|231
|7.2
|2
|Nate Ellis, SV
|37
|209
|5.7
|4
|D. Livingston, SV
|29
|202
|7.0
|4
|Devin Jackson, Hunt.
|20
|197
|9.9
|1
MSAC passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|A. Womack, Hurr.
|41-70
|630
|8
|3
|Trey Dunn, SC
|37-62
|604
|3
|6
|R.T. Alexander, GW
|44-81
|533
|7
|4
|Evan Landers, Cap.
|27-54
|442
|4
|1
|Bryson Singer, Park.
|19-44
|409
|5
|3
|Caden McCoy, SA
|21-44
|297
|2
|3
|Ta' Blackwell, Hunt.
|7-28
|203
|2
|0
|M. McMillen, WW
|24044
|203
|2
|2
|Javantze Elzy, River.
|7-17
|170
|0
|1
|Nate Ellis, SV
|10-27
|162
|3
|2
MSAC receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|B. McCallister, GW
|15
|220
|14.7
|2
|Braden Mason, Park.
|11
|209
|19.0
|1
|Alex Mazelon, GW
|16
|205
|12.8
|3
|Nate Barham, Hurr.
|6
|199
|33.2
|2
|Sam Potts, Parkers.
|6
|181
|30.2
|2
|Chase Hager, Hurr.
|11
|170
|15.5
|2
|Kerion Martin, Cap.
|6
|165
|27.5
|2
|Jaimelle Claytor, SA
|6
|142
|23.7
|1
|Quay Sutton, SC
|9
|132
|14.7
|0
|Ryan Moses, Hurr.
|10
|124
|12.4
|2
MSAC scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|J.J. Roberts, Midland
|8
|0
|0
|48
|Caden Easterling, Riv.
|6
|0
|0
|36
|Tay Calloway, Capital
|5
|0
|0
|30
|Jaimelle Claytor, SA
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Jaydyn Johnson, Mid.
|4
|0
|0
|24
|David Livingston, SV
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Diallo Mitchell, Hunt.
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Sam Potts, Parkers.
|2
|1
|4
|19
Cardinal rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Ethan Payne, Poca
|41
|844
|20.6
|13
|Dylan Griffith, Siss.
|50
|413
|8.3
|5
|Nick Vance, Winfield
|43
|378
|8.8
|4
|Trevor Lowe, Nitro
|54
|315
|5.8
|6
|Cam Foster, Nitro
|51
|287
|5.6
|1
|Jackson Foster, Sis.
|28
|276
|9.9
|2
|Ben Kee, Hoover
|44
|268
|6.1
|0
|Chase Berry, Chap.
|42
|254
|6.1
|2
|Zach Paxton, HH
|37
|201
|5.4
|3
|John Covert, Win.
|50
|200
|4.0
|5
Cardinal passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|Daylin Goad, MC
|36-54
|723
|9
|3
|Nick Vance, Win.
|35-55
|511
|2
|0
|Jay Cook, Poca
|24-40
|377
|6
|1
|Trevor Lowe, Nitro
|27-47
|372
|3
|1
|Chase Berry, Chap.
|37-60
|371
|1
|1
|P. Shamblin, Siss.
|28-53
|335
|3
|0
|Nick Grayam, HH
|7-20
|199
|3
|1
|Jordan Hayes, Log.
|12-35
|160
|2
|4
Cardinal receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Drew Hatfield, MC
|29
|528
|18.2
|8
|W. Hensley, Chap.
|18
|247
|13.7
|1
|Hunter Morris, Win.
|11
|207
|18.8
|0
|Toby Payne, Poca
|9
|187
|20.8
|3
|Nathan Harper, HH
|5
|177
|35.4
|3
|Carter Perry, Win.
|10
|151
|15.1
|1
|Ethan Miller, Poca
|9
|138
|15.3
|2
|Dallas Hazelett, Nit.
|6
|134
|22.3
|1
|Dylan Griffith, Siss.
|5
|115
|23.0
|0
Cardinal scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|Ethan Payne, Poca
|13
|0
|0
|78
|Drew Hatfield, MC
|8
|0
|1
|50
|Trevor Lowe, Nitro
|6
|0
|1
|38
|John Covert, Win.
|5
|0
|0
|30
|Dylan Griffith, Siss.
|5
|0
|0
|30
|Daylin Goad, MC
|3
|0
|9
|29
|Nick Grayam, HH
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Nathan Harper, HH
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Nick Vance, Win.
|4
|0
|0
|24
Other schools rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Reece Nutter, Web.
|60
|530
|8.8
|6
|Brandon Penn, PS
|39
|432
|11.1
|5
|Tanner Copley, Tol.
|67
|383
|5.7
|3
|Dalton Myers, Rip.
|59
|358
|6.1
|5
|Devin Gaines, South
|55
|327
|6.0
|5
|Kyle King, GE
|34
|305
|9.0
|4
|Trevor Hunt, Wah.
|48
|295
|6.2
|3
|Josh Moody, Man
|13
|290
|22.3
|5
|David Stewart, Van
|55
|278
|5.1
|2
|Eli Brock, Buffalo
|45
|277
|6.2
|2
|Marion Lawson, GE
|53
|242
|4.6
|3
|Dawson Tharp, Web.
|39
|242
|6.2
|3
|Abram Pauley, Wah.
|29
|215
|7.4
|3
Other schools passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|Ethan Varney, TV
|34-63
|675
|7
|2
|Brandon Penn, PS
|32-59
|543
|6
|1
|G. Krajeski, Clay
|38-54
|407
|5
|1
|Caleb Milton, Man
|13-25
|368
|4
|2
|Skylar Wine, Brax.
|22-55
|292
|0
|9
|Timmy Baker, Nich.
|17-32
|281
|4
|1
|Austin Kile, Buffalo
|5-13
|230
|4
|1
|Reece Nutter, Web.
|8-12
|224
|4
|0
|Kalen Booth, Van
|13-30
|212
|1
|1
|Jesse Muncy, Tol.
|12-31
|198
|1
|2
Other schools receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Caleb May, TV
|20
|407
|20.4
|4
|Logan Vance, Clay
|14
|248
|17.7
|5
|Dylan Day, South
|14
|247
|17.6
|3
|Quent. Moody, Man
|5
|211
|42.2
|3
|Kyle King, GE
|6
|192
|32.0
|2
|Baine Cogar, Brax.
|15
|178
|11.9
|0
|Dalton Jones, Buff.
|3
|173
|57.7
|3
|Luke LeRose, Nich.
|5
|162
|32.4
|2
Other schools scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|Kyle King, GE
|6
|0
|1
|38
|Josh Moody, Man
|6
|0
|0
|36
|Reece Nutter, Web.
|5
|0
|3
|36
|Brandon Penn, PS
|6
|0
|0
|36
|Logan Vance, Clay
|5
|0
|2
|34
|Devin Gaines, South
|5
|0
|0
|30
|Caleb May, TV
|4
|0
|3
|30
|Dalton Myers, Ripley
|5
|0
|0
|30
|Nick Plumley, Man
|5
|0
|0
|30
|Trevor Hunt, Wah.
|3
|0
|4
|26