2019 0921 midland
Buy Now

Hurricane quarterback Austin Womack leads the MSAC in passing with 840 yards.

 Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch

Conference standings

MSAC standings

Pos--School Conf All Rating
1. Cabell Midland 4-0 4-0 13.00
2. Capital 3-0 3-1 9.75
3. Huntington 2-1 2-1 9.00
4. Riverside 1-1 2-1 8.67
5. Spring Valley 2-1 3-1 8.50
6. George Washington 2-1 2-2 6.50
6. Parkersburg 1-2 2-2 6.50
8. South Charleston 1-2 1-3 3.50
9. Woodrow Wilson 0-3 1-3 3.25
10. Hurricane 0-3 1-3 3.00
11. St. Albans 0-2 0-4 0.00

Cardinal Conference standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Mingo Central 3-0 3-1
1. Poca 3-0 4-0
1. Winfield 3-0 3-1
4. Sissonville 3-1 3-1
5. Herbert Hoover 2-1 2-2
6. Chapmanville 1-3 1-3
6. Scott 0-2 0-3
6. Wayne 0-2 0-3
9. Logan 0-3 0-4
9. Nitro 0-3 1-3

Other schools standings: Class AAA

School Record
Parkersburg South 4-0
Greenbrier East 2-2
Ripley 1-3

Other schools standings: Class AA

School Record
Man 4-0
Nicholas County 3-1
Clay County 2-1
Point Pleasant 1-1
Roane County 1-1
Braxton County 0-4

Other schools standings: Class A

School Record
Buffalo 3-1
Tolsia 3-1
Tug Valley 3-1
Webster County 2-2
Ravenswood 1-2
Van 1-3
Wahama 1-3
Sherman 0-4

Conference leaders

MSAC rushing

Player, School Att Yards Avg TD
Jakob Caudill, Mid. 81 567 7.0 5
Caden Easterling, Riv. 62 487 7.9 6
J.J. Roberts, Mid. 22 422 19.2 8
Bryson Singer, Park. 62 404 6.5 2
Christian Hill, Hurr. 75 402 5.4 4
Tay Calloway, Cap. 48 388 8.1 5
Brocton Blair, Hunt. 36 327 9.1 2
Luke Christopher, SV 41 288 7.0 2
David Livingston, SV 35 278 7.9 4
Jaimelle Claytor, SA 28 274 9.8 3
Isaiah Vaughn, Mid. 32 260 8.1 1
Devin Jackson, Hunt. 24 243 10.1 1

MSAC passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
A. Womack, Hurr. 57-105 840 9 3
Trey Dunn, SC 45-82 644 3 7
Evan Landers, Cap. 45-73 639 7 3
R.T. Alexander, GW 52-93 612 9 4
Bryson Singer, Park. 28-67 536 5 4
Caden McCoy, SA 26-58 335 2 4
M. McMillen, WW 40-68 332 3 5
Ta' Blackwell, Hunt. 12-40 275 4 1
Nate Ellis, SV 11-28 192 4 2

MSAC receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Avg TD
Braeden Mason, Par. 21 351 16.7 1
Chase Hager, Hurr. 16 243 15.2 3
Alex Mazelon, GW 18 235 13.1 3
Ryan Moses, Hurr. 16 232 14.5 2
B. McCallister, GW 16 227 14.2 2
Corbin Page, SV 7 223 31.9 4
K.J. Taylor, Capital 14 210 15.0 2
Nate Barham, Hurr. 6 199 33.2 2
Kerion Martin, Cap. 8 187 23.4 2
Sam Potts, Parkers. 6 181 30.2 2

MSAC scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
J.J. Roberts, Midland 8 0 0 48
Tay Calloway, Capital 6 0 0 36
Caden Easterling, Riv. 6 0 0 36
Jakob Caudill, Midland 5 0 0 30
Diallo Mitchell, Hunt. 5 0 0 30
Jaimelle Claytor, SA 4 0 0 24
Christian Hill, Hurr. 4 0 0 24
Isaac Isabell, GW 4 0 0 24
Jaydyn Johnson, Mid. 4 0 0 24
David Livingston, SV 4 0 0 24
Corbin Page, SV 4 0 0 24
Zane Porter, SV 1 1 15 24

Cardinal rushing

Player, School Att Yards Avg TD
Ethan Payne, Poca 57 1101 19.3 18
Nick Vance, Win. 53 509 9.6 5
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 69 431 6.3 7
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 55 421 7.7 5
Chase Berry, Chap. 54 356 6.6 4
Cam Foster, Nitro 61 348 5.7 1
Jackson Foster, Siss. 38 330 8/7 2
John Covert, Win. 65 289 4.5 6
Daylin Goad, MC 40 288 7.2 5
Ben Kee, Hoover 44 268 6.1 0
Zach Paxton, HH 51 256 5.0 3

Cardinal passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Daylin Goad, MC 48-82 1035 12 4
Nick Vance, Win. 48-73 714 4 0
P. Shamblin, Siss. 42-79 581 5 1
Chase Berry, Chap. 49-75 548 4 1
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 38-64 504 5 2
Jay Cook, Poca 28-47 466 8 2
Nick Grayam, HH 10-26 287 4 1
Jordan Hayes, Log. 21-53 224 2 6

Cardinal receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Avg TD
Drew Hatfield, MC 37 740 20.0 11
W. Hensley, Chap. 21 314 15.0 2
Nathan Harper, HH 8 265 33.1 4
Hunter Morris, Win. 13 223 17.2 0
Toby Payne, Nitro 11 216 19.6 4
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 12 200 16.7 1
Carson Crouch, Win. 12 187 15.6 2
A. Jackson, Nitro 11 185 16.8 2
Nick Haning, Sisson. 10 182 18.2 1
Carter Perry, Win. 12 171 14.3 1
Dallas Hazelett, Nit. 8 169 21.1 2
Brody Dalton, Chap. 17 167 9.8 2

Cardinal scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Ethan Payne, Poca 19 0 0 114
Drew Hatfield, MC 11 0 1 68
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 7 0 1 44
Daylin Goad, MC 5 0 10 42
Nick Grayam, HH 7 0 0 42
John Covert, Win. 6 0 0 36
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 6 0 0 36
Chase Berry, Chap. 4 0 3 30
Nathan Harper, HH 5 0 0 30
Nick Vance, Win. 5 0 0 30

Other schools rushing

Player, School Att Yards Avg TD
Reece Nutter, Web. 71 685 9.7 8
Brandon Penn, South 53 569 10.7 6
Tanner Copley, Tol. 84 478 5.7 5
Devin Gaines, South 76 456 6.0 7
Elijah Payton, Clay 54 427 7.9 1
John Wilson, Tolsia 42 381 9.1 5
Dawson Tharp, Web. 49 373 7.6 5
Eli Brock, Buffalo 63 366 5.8 3
Kyle King, GE 51 359 7.0 5
Dalton Myers, Rlpley 59 358 6.1 5
Josh Moody, Man 19 305 16.1 6
Zach O'Dell, Nich. 46 301 6.5 3
Camron Ramsey, Rip. 46 288 6.3 0
Marion Lawson, GE 61 282 4.6 3

Other schools passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Ethan Varney, TV 50-86 1047 12 2
Brandon Penn, PS 46-79 777 10 1
G. Krajeski, Clay 61-86 682 8 7
Caleb Milton, Man 20-40 469 5 2
Skylar Wine, Brax. 25-62 320 0 11
Timmy Baker, Nich. 17-32 281 4 1
Austin Kile, Buffalo 7-17 272 4 1
Reece Nutter, Web. 8-13 224 4 0
J. England, Buff. 17-34 223 3 2

Other schools receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Avg TD
Caleb May, TV 25 492 19.7 5
Dylan Day, South 22 384 17.5 4
Logan Vance, Clay 22 383 17.4 8
Quentin Moody, Man 8 270 33.8 4
Tanner Kirk, TV 17 261 15.4 3
Dawson Tharp, Web. 7 239 34.1 3
Dalton Jones, Buff. 8 233 29.1 4
Baine Cogar, Brax. 17 231 13.6 0
Ethan Colegrove, TV 7 211 30.1 2

Other schools scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Lucas Lynch, Clay 9 0 2 58
Reece Nutter, Web. 7 0 3 48
Dawson Tharp, Web. 7 0 3 47
Kyle King, GE 7 0 1 44
Devin Gaines, South 7 0 0 42
Josh Moody, Man 7 0 0 42
Brandon Penn, South 7 0 0 42
Caleb May, TV 5 0 3 36
Logan Vance, Clay 5 0 2 34
Tanner Copley, Tol. 5 0 1 32