Conference standings
MSAC standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|Rating
|1. Cabell Midland
|4-0
|4-0
|13.00
|2. Capital
|3-0
|3-1
|9.75
|3. Huntington
|2-1
|2-1
|9.00
|4. Riverside
|1-1
|2-1
|8.67
|5. Spring Valley
|2-1
|3-1
|8.50
|6. George Washington
|2-1
|2-2
|6.50
|6. Parkersburg
|1-2
|2-2
|6.50
|8. South Charleston
|1-2
|1-3
|3.50
|9. Woodrow Wilson
|0-3
|1-3
|3.25
|10. Hurricane
|0-3
|1-3
|3.00
|11. St. Albans
|0-2
|0-4
|0.00
Cardinal Conference standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Mingo Central
|3-0
|3-1
|1. Poca
|3-0
|4-0
|1. Winfield
|3-0
|3-1
|4. Sissonville
|3-1
|3-1
|5. Herbert Hoover
|2-1
|2-2
|6. Chapmanville
|1-3
|1-3
|6. Scott
|0-2
|0-3
|6. Wayne
|0-2
|0-3
|9. Logan
|0-3
|0-4
|9. Nitro
|0-3
|1-3
Other schools standings: Class AAA
|School
|Record
|Parkersburg South
|4-0
|Greenbrier East
|2-2
|Ripley
|1-3
Other schools standings: Class AA
|School
|Record
|Man
|4-0
|Nicholas County
|3-1
|Clay County
|2-1
|Point Pleasant
|1-1
|Roane County
|1-1
|Braxton County
|0-4
Other schools standings: Class A
|School
|Record
|Buffalo
|3-1
|Tolsia
|3-1
|Tug Valley
|3-1
|Webster County
|2-2
|Ravenswood
|1-2
|Van
|1-3
|Wahama
|1-3
|Sherman
|0-4
Conference leaders
MSAC rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Jakob Caudill, Mid.
|81
|567
|7.0
|5
|Caden Easterling, Riv.
|62
|487
|7.9
|6
|J.J. Roberts, Mid.
|22
|422
|19.2
|8
|Bryson Singer, Park.
|62
|404
|6.5
|2
|Christian Hill, Hurr.
|75
|402
|5.4
|4
|Tay Calloway, Cap.
|48
|388
|8.1
|5
|Brocton Blair, Hunt.
|36
|327
|9.1
|2
|Luke Christopher, SV
|41
|288
|7.0
|2
|David Livingston, SV
|35
|278
|7.9
|4
|Jaimelle Claytor, SA
|28
|274
|9.8
|3
|Isaiah Vaughn, Mid.
|32
|260
|8.1
|1
|Devin Jackson, Hunt.
|24
|243
|10.1
|1
MSAC passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|A. Womack, Hurr.
|57-105
|840
|9
|3
|Trey Dunn, SC
|45-82
|644
|3
|7
|Evan Landers, Cap.
|45-73
|639
|7
|3
|R.T. Alexander, GW
|52-93
|612
|9
|4
|Bryson Singer, Park.
|28-67
|536
|5
|4
|Caden McCoy, SA
|26-58
|335
|2
|4
|M. McMillen, WW
|40-68
|332
|3
|5
|Ta' Blackwell, Hunt.
|12-40
|275
|4
|1
|Nate Ellis, SV
|11-28
|192
|4
|2
MSAC receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Braeden Mason, Par.
|21
|351
|16.7
|1
|Chase Hager, Hurr.
|16
|243
|15.2
|3
|Alex Mazelon, GW
|18
|235
|13.1
|3
|Ryan Moses, Hurr.
|16
|232
|14.5
|2
|B. McCallister, GW
|16
|227
|14.2
|2
|Corbin Page, SV
|7
|223
|31.9
|4
|K.J. Taylor, Capital
|14
|210
|15.0
|2
|Nate Barham, Hurr.
|6
|199
|33.2
|2
|Kerion Martin, Cap.
|8
|187
|23.4
|2
|Sam Potts, Parkers.
|6
|181
|30.2
|2
MSAC scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|J.J. Roberts, Midland
|8
|0
|0
|48
|Tay Calloway, Capital
|6
|0
|0
|36
|Caden Easterling, Riv.
|6
|0
|0
|36
|Jakob Caudill, Midland
|5
|0
|0
|30
|Diallo Mitchell, Hunt.
|5
|0
|0
|30
|Jaimelle Claytor, SA
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Christian Hill, Hurr.
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Isaac Isabell, GW
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Jaydyn Johnson, Mid.
|4
|0
|0
|24
|David Livingston, SV
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Corbin Page, SV
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Zane Porter, SV
|1
|1
|15
|24
Cardinal rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Ethan Payne, Poca
|57
|1101
|19.3
|18
|Nick Vance, Win.
|53
|509
|9.6
|5
|Trevor Lowe, Nitro
|69
|431
|6.3
|7
|Dylan Griffith, Siss.
|55
|421
|7.7
|5
|Chase Berry, Chap.
|54
|356
|6.6
|4
|Cam Foster, Nitro
|61
|348
|5.7
|1
|Jackson Foster, Siss.
|38
|330
|8/7
|2
|John Covert, Win.
|65
|289
|4.5
|6
|Daylin Goad, MC
|40
|288
|7.2
|5
|Ben Kee, Hoover
|44
|268
|6.1
|0
|Zach Paxton, HH
|51
|256
|5.0
|3
Cardinal passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|Daylin Goad, MC
|48-82
|1035
|12
|4
|Nick Vance, Win.
|48-73
|714
|4
|0
|P. Shamblin, Siss.
|42-79
|581
|5
|1
|Chase Berry, Chap.
|49-75
|548
|4
|1
|Trevor Lowe, Nitro
|38-64
|504
|5
|2
|Jay Cook, Poca
|28-47
|466
|8
|2
|Nick Grayam, HH
|10-26
|287
|4
|1
|Jordan Hayes, Log.
|21-53
|224
|2
|6
Cardinal receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Drew Hatfield, MC
|37
|740
|20.0
|11
|W. Hensley, Chap.
|21
|314
|15.0
|2
|Nathan Harper, HH
|8
|265
|33.1
|4
|Hunter Morris, Win.
|13
|223
|17.2
|0
|Toby Payne, Nitro
|11
|216
|19.6
|4
|Dylan Griffith, Siss.
|12
|200
|16.7
|1
|Carson Crouch, Win.
|12
|187
|15.6
|2
|A. Jackson, Nitro
|11
|185
|16.8
|2
|Nick Haning, Sisson.
|10
|182
|18.2
|1
|Carter Perry, Win.
|12
|171
|14.3
|1
|Dallas Hazelett, Nit.
|8
|169
|21.1
|2
|Brody Dalton, Chap.
|17
|167
|9.8
|2
Cardinal scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|Ethan Payne, Poca
|19
|0
|0
|114
|Drew Hatfield, MC
|11
|0
|1
|68
|Trevor Lowe, Nitro
|7
|0
|1
|44
|Daylin Goad, MC
|5
|0
|10
|42
|Nick Grayam, HH
|7
|0
|0
|42
|John Covert, Win.
|6
|0
|0
|36
|Dylan Griffith, Siss.
|6
|0
|0
|36
|Chase Berry, Chap.
|4
|0
|3
|30
|Nathan Harper, HH
|5
|0
|0
|30
|Nick Vance, Win.
|5
|0
|0
|30
Other schools rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Reece Nutter, Web.
|71
|685
|9.7
|8
|Brandon Penn, South
|53
|569
|10.7
|6
|Tanner Copley, Tol.
|84
|478
|5.7
|5
|Devin Gaines, South
|76
|456
|6.0
|7
|Elijah Payton, Clay
|54
|427
|7.9
|1
|John Wilson, Tolsia
|42
|381
|9.1
|5
|Dawson Tharp, Web.
|49
|373
|7.6
|5
|Eli Brock, Buffalo
|63
|366
|5.8
|3
|Kyle King, GE
|51
|359
|7.0
|5
|Dalton Myers, Rlpley
|59
|358
|6.1
|5
|Josh Moody, Man
|19
|305
|16.1
|6
|Zach O'Dell, Nich.
|46
|301
|6.5
|3
|Camron Ramsey, Rip.
|46
|288
|6.3
|0
|Marion Lawson, GE
|61
|282
|4.6
|3
Other schools passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|Ethan Varney, TV
|50-86
|1047
|12
|2
|Brandon Penn, PS
|46-79
|777
|10
|1
|G. Krajeski, Clay
|61-86
|682
|8
|7
|Caleb Milton, Man
|20-40
|469
|5
|2
|Skylar Wine, Brax.
|25-62
|320
|0
|11
|Timmy Baker, Nich.
|17-32
|281
|4
|1
|Austin Kile, Buffalo
|7-17
|272
|4
|1
|Reece Nutter, Web.
|8-13
|224
|4
|0
|J. England, Buff.
|17-34
|223
|3
|2
Other schools receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Caleb May, TV
|25
|492
|19.7
|5
|Dylan Day, South
|22
|384
|17.5
|4
|Logan Vance, Clay
|22
|383
|17.4
|8
|Quentin Moody, Man
|8
|270
|33.8
|4
|Tanner Kirk, TV
|17
|261
|15.4
|3
|Dawson Tharp, Web.
|7
|239
|34.1
|3
|Dalton Jones, Buff.
|8
|233
|29.1
|4
|Baine Cogar, Brax.
|17
|231
|13.6
|0
|Ethan Colegrove, TV
|7
|211
|30.1
|2
Other schools scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|Lucas Lynch, Clay
|9
|0
|2
|58
|Reece Nutter, Web.
|7
|0
|3
|48
|Dawson Tharp, Web.
|7
|0
|3
|47
|Kyle King, GE
|7
|0
|1
|44
|Devin Gaines, South
|7
|0
|0
|42
|Josh Moody, Man
|7
|0
|0
|42
|Brandon Penn, South
|7
|0
|0
|42
|Caleb May, TV
|5
|0
|3
|36
|Logan Vance, Clay
|5
|0
|2
|34
|Tanner Copley, Tol.
|5
|0
|1
|32