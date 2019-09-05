MSAC standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Cabell Midland
|1-0
|1-0
|1. Riverside
|1-0
|1-0
|1. South Charleston
|1-0
|1-0
|4. Hurricane
|0-0
|1-0
|4. Parkersburg
|0-0
|1-0
|4. Spring Valley
|0-0
|1-0
|4. Huntington
|0-0
|0-0
|4. Capital
|0-0
|0-1
|9. George Washington
|0-1
|0-1
|9. St. Albans
|0-1
|0-1
|9. Woodrow Wilson
|0-1
|0-1
Note: MSAC champion determined by SSAC rating points.
Cardinal Conference standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Herbert Hoover
|1-0
|1-0
|1. Poca
|1-0
|1-0
|1. Sissonville
|1-0
|1-0
|4. Logan
|0-0
|0-1
|4. Mingo Central
|0-0
|0-1
|4. Wayne
|0-0
|0-1
|4 Winfield
|0-0
|0-1
|8. Scott
|0-1
|0-1
|8. Chapmanville
|0-1
|0-1
|8. Nitro
|0-1
|0-1
Other schools standings: Class AAA
|School
|Record
|Greenbrier East
|1-0
|Parkersburg South
|1-0
|Ripley
|0-1
Other schools standings: Class AA
|School
|Record
|Clay County
|1-0
|Man
|1-0
|Nicholas County
|1-0
|Point Pleasant
|0-0
|Braxton County
|0-1
|Roane County
|0-1
Other schools standings: Class A
|School
|Record
|Webster County
|1-0
|Ravenswood
|1-0
|Buffalo
|0-1
|Sherman
|0-1
|Tolsia
|0-1
|Tug Valley
|0-1
|Van
|0-1
|Wahama
|0-1
MSAC rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Caden Easterling, Riv.
|23
|255
|11.1
|3
|Christian Hill, Hurr.
|13
|173
|13.3
|3
|Bryson Singer, Park.
|21
|155
|7.4
|0
|Charlie Pierson, Riv.
|9
|121
|13.4
|1
|Javante Elzy, River.
|9
|111
|12.3
|1
|Luke Christopher, SV
|8
|110
|13.8
|0
|Nate Ellis, SV
|11
|99
|9.0
|1
|J.J. Roberts, Midland
|6
|91
|15.2
|1
MSAC passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|Austin Womack, Hurr.
|11-12
|300
|4
|0
|Trey Dunn, SC
|5-9
|138
|1
|1
|Bryson Singer, Park.
|6-15
|126
|2
|0
|Caden McCoy, SA
|9-18
|99
|1
|0
|R.T. Alexander, GW
|11-23
|90
|1
|3
|Evan Landers, Cap.
|8-20
|90
|0
|1
|M. McMillen, WW
|8-14
|67
|1
|1
MSAC receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Qwailei Turner, SC
|2
|97
|48.5
|1
|Ryan Moses, Hurr.
|4
|80
|20.0
|2
|Chase Hager, Hurr.
|1
|77
|77.0
|1
|Nate Barham, Hurr.
|2
|65
|32.5
|1
|K.J. Taylor, Capital
|4
|64
|16.0
|0
|A. Cunningham, Hurr.
|2
|52
|26.0
|0
MSAC scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|Caden Easterling, Riv.
|3
|0
|0
|18
|Christian Hill, Hurr.
|3
|0
|0
|18
|Matt Curry, Parkers.
|2
|0
|1
|14
|Jakob Caudill, Midland
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Caiden Davis, SC
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Isaac Isabell, GW
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Jaydyn Johnson, Mid.
|2
|0
|0
|12
|David Livingston, SV
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Ryan Moses, Hurr.
|2
|0
|0
|12
Cardinal rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Ethan Payne, Poca
|13
|295
|22.7
|4
|Zach Paxton, HH
|23
|133
|5.8
|2
|Chase Berry, Chap.
|19
|120
|6.3
|0
|Trevor Lowe, Nitro
|20
|119
|6.0
|1
|Jackson Foster, Siss.
|11
|114
|10.4
|0
|Nick Vance, Winfield
|18
|111
|6.2
|0
|E. Thompson, Siss.
|10
|86
|8.6
|1
|Ben Kee, Hoover
|16
|77
|4.8
|0
|John Covert, Win.
|23
|76
|3.3
|1
Cardinal passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|Trevor Lowe, Nitro
|18-24
|295
|3
|1
|Daylin Goad, MC
|8-14
|137
|1
|3
|Nick Vance, Win.
|12-19
|132
|2
|0
|Jay Cook, Poca
|7-10
|130
|2
|0
|P, Shamblin, Sisson.
|10-21
|123
|2
|0
|Chase Berry, Chap.
|9-18
|72
|0
|1
|Nick Grayam, HH
|3-9
|70
|1
|0
|Jordan Hayes, Log.
|5-12
|68
|1
|1
Cardinal receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Drew Hatfield, MC
|7
|107
|15.3
|1
|Dallas Hazelett, Nit.
|4
|104
|26.0
|1
|Anthony Jackson, Nit.
|8
|93
|11.6
|1
|K. Johnson, Nitro
|4
|88
|22.0
|1
|Hunter Morris, Win.
|5
|84
|16.8
|0
|Austin Fisher, Siss.
|4
|75
|18.8
|1
|Corey Townsend, Log.
|4
|65
|16.3
|1
|Toby Payne, Poca
|2
|50
|25.0
|1
|Nathan Harper, HH
|1
|48
|48.0
|1
Cardinal scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|Ethan Payne, Poca
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Zach Paxton, HH
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Several tied at 6
|
|
|
|
Other schools rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Reece Nutter, Web.
|15
|181
|12.1
|3
|Josh Moody, Man
|2
|156
|78.0
|2
|Timmy Baker, Nich.
|14
|154
|11.0
|2
|Devin Gaines, South
|19
|146
|7.7
|1
|Marion Lawson, GE
|21
|117
|5.6
|1
|Lucas Lynch, Clay
|18
|103
|5.7
|3
|Dawson Tharp, Web.
|13
|103
|7.9
|1
|Justin Hill, Nicholas
|16
|101
|6.3
|1
|Zach O'Dell, Nich.
|13
|100
|7.7
|1
|Justin Paletti, Brax.
|6
|100
|16.7
|0
|T.J. Hager, Sherman
|20
|93
|4.7
|2
|Brandon Penn, PS
|10
|88
|8.8
|1
|David Stewart, Van
|15
|84
|5.6
|0
|Brady Green, Van
|4
|81
|20.3
|1
Other schools passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|Brandon Penn, PS
|13-27
|274
|4
|0
|Grant Krajeski, Clay
|25-33
|242
|3
|0
|Ethan Varney, TV
|11-25
|172
|1
|1
|Caleb Milton, Man
|4-4
|160
|3
|0
|Monquelle Davis, GE
|2-2
|112
|2
|0
|Logan Conley, Brax.
|14-20
|100
|2
|1
Other schools receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Dylan Day, South
|6
|149
|24.8
|2
|Logan Vance, Clay
|8
|138
|17.3
|3
|Kyle King, GE
|3
|127
|42.3
|2
|Caleb May, TV
|7
|123
|17.6
|1
|Quentin Moody, Man
|2
|108
|54.0
|2
Other schools scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|Lucas Lynch, Clay
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Logan Vance, Clay
|3
|0
|2
|22
|Reece Nutter, Web.
|3
|0
|1
|20
|Kyle King, GE
|3
|0
|0
|18
|Timmy Baker, Nich.
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Colby Buzzard, Sher.
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Dylan Day, South
|2
|0
|0
|12
|T.J. Hager, Sherman
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Josh Moody, Man
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Quentin Moody, Man
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Nick Plumley, Man
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Jadyn Stewart, Brax.
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Noah Westfall, Ripley
|2
|0
|0
|12
NOTE: Stats do not include Roane County, Scott and Tolsia, which have not provided reports. Stats can be emailed to rickryan@wvgazettemail by noon Thursday.