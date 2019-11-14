riverside easterling
Riverside’s Caden Easterling led the MSAC in rushing with 1,438 yards. It’s his third straight season with more than 1,000 yards on the ground.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Conference standings

MSAC standings

Pos--School Conf All Rating
1. Cabell Midland 9-0 10-0 15.4
2. Spring Valley 7-1 9-1 13.7
3. George Washington 7-2 7-3 10.6
4. Huntington 5-4 5-5 7.8
5. Capital 5-4 5-5 7.6
6. Parkersburg 2-4 5-5 7.3
7. South Charleston 4-5 4-6 5.9
8. Hurricane 3-6 4-6 5.8
9. Riverside 3-5 4-6 5.6
10. Woodrow Wilson 0-8 1-9 1.7
11. St. Albans 0-6 1-9 0.9

Cardinal standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Poca 9-0 10-0
2. Mingo Central 8-1 8-2
3. Winfield 7-2 7-3
4. Sissonville 6-3 6-4
5. Chapmanville 5-4 5-5
6. Herbert Hoover 4-5 4-6
7. Nitro 3-6 4-6
8. Logan 1-8 1-9
8. Scott 1-8 1-9
8. Wayne 1-8 1-9

Other schools standings (Class AAA)

School Record
Parkersburg South 9-1
Greenbrier East 7-3
Ripley 4-6

Other schools standings (Class AA)

School Record
Man 8-2
Nicholas County 8-2
Clay County 7-2
Roane County 5-4
Point Pleasant 4-4
Braxton County 1-9
Lincoln County 1-9

Other schools standings (Class A)

School Record
Tolsia 7-3
Tug Valley 6-3
Buffalo 6-4
Webster County 4-6
Ravenswood 3-7
Van 3-7
Wahama 3-7
Sherman 1-9

Conference leaders

MSAC rushing

Player, School Att Yards Avg TD
Caden Easterling, Riv. 198 1438 7.3 10
Jakob Caudill, Mid. 185 1434 7.8 12
J.J. Roberts, Mid. 99 1104 11.2 17
Bryson Singer, Park. 167 1059 6.3 6
Christian Hill, Hurr. 196 1031 5.3 12
Brocton Blair, Hunt. 145 982 6.8 9
Luke Christopher, SV 123 741 6.0 9
Tay Calloway, Cap. 111 686 6.2 10
David Livingston, SV 87 635 7.3 6
Hunter Payne, SA 128 534 4.2 3
Hayden Hass, Mid. 64 529 8.3 9
Mondrell Dean, SC 92 523 5.7 6

MSAC passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
R.T. Alexander, GW 142-236 2077 26 10
A. Womack, Hurr. 161-287 2065 22 10
Trey Dunn, SC 122-210 1875 14 10
Evan Landers, Cap. 117-202 1488 19 11
Ta' Blackwell, Hun. 75-172 1235 10 5
Bryson Singer, Par. 74-175 1204 13 14
Javante Elzy, River. 30-70 620 5 4
Nate Ellis, SV 27-59 529 13 2
M. McMillen, WW 50-89 360 3 6
Caden McCoy, SA 27-60 350 2 4

MSAC receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Avg TD
B. McCallister, GW 48 754 15.7 7
Braeden Mason, Par. 39 616 15.8 4
Alex Mazelon, GW 43 615 14.3 10
Ryan Moses, Hurr. 44 588 13.4 6
Kerion Martin, Cap. 25 519 20.8 8
Nate Barham, Hurr. 27 501 18.6 7
Chase Hager, Hurr. 37 457 12.4 5
A. Cunningham, Hurr. 39 452 11.6 4
K.J. Taylor, Capital 32 427 13.3 4
Corbin Page, SV 16 426 26.6 10
Chance Knox, Cap. 39 418 10.7 6

MSAC scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
J.J. Roberts, Mid. 17 0 0 192
Romeo Dunham, SC 15 0 0 90
Christian Hill, Hurr. 13 0 0 78
Caden Easterling, Riv. 11 0 4 74
Jakob Caudill, Mid. 12 0 0 72
Sam Potts, Parkers. 7 1 26 71
Zane Porter, SV 4 2 41 71
Tay Calloway, Cap. 11 0 0 66
Hayden Hass, Mid. 11 0 0 66
Corbin Page, SV 11 0 0 66

Cardinal rushing

Player, School Att Yards Avg TD
Ethan Payne, Poca 158 2367 15.0 43
Nick Vance, Win. 143 1413 9.9 16
Cam Foster, Nitro 163 1290 7.9 14
John Covert, Win. 209 1107 5.3 22
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 162 1083 6.7 15
Ben Kee, Hoover 134 1015 7.6 7
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 154 982 6.4 16
Jackson Foster, Siss. 108 969 9.0 8
Chase Berry, Chap. 162 903 5.6 8
Daylin Goad, MC 104 790 7.6 19
Aaron Adkins, Wayne 115 649 5.6 6

Cardinal passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Daylin Goad, MC 181-263 3040 30 5
Jordan Hayes, Log. 138-239 1964 16 16
Jay Cook, Poca 77-116 1359 19 2
Chase Berry, Chap. 128-194 1341 9 4
Nick Vance, Win. 72-129 1198 8 4
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 100-173 1100 10 4
P. Shamblin, Sisson. 57-119 807 7 4
Nick Grayam, HH 23-59 553 4 5
J. Foster, Sisson. 46-70 469 5 7

Cardinal receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Avg TD
Drew Hatfield, MC 115 1795 15.6 20
C. Townsend, Log. 57 936 16.4 6
Toby Payne, Poca 35 786 22.5 13
Aiden Slack, Logan 50 769 15.4 10
W. Hensley, Chap. 50 649 13.0 3
Devin Hatfield, MC 27 520 19.3 6
Nathan Harper, HH 20 517 25.9 5
Brody Dalton, Chap. 46 478 10.4 3
Hunter Morris, Win. 23 460 20.0 2
Isa Scales, MC 20 434 21.7 4
A. Jackson, Nitro 34 422 12.4 5

Cardinal scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Ethan Payne, Poca 46 0 0 276
Daylin Goad, MC 19 0 37 155
John Covert, Win. 22 0 2 136
Drew Hatfield, MC 21 0 3 132
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 18 0 0 108
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 16 0 4 104
Cam Foster, Nitro 16 0 1 98
Nick Vance, Win. 16 0 1 98
Toby Payne, Poca 15 0 1 92
Aiden Slack, Logan 12 0 3 78

Other schools rushing

Player, School Att Yards Avg TD
Reece Nutter, Web. 145 1517 10.5 20
Elijah Payton, Clay 190 1329 7.0 8
Brandon Penn, South 177 1281 7.2 14
John Wilson, Tol. 157 1169 7.5 13
Devin Gaines, South 185 1161 6.3 18
Cam Ramsey, Rip. 140 964 6.9 8
Marion Lawson, GE 159 917 5.8 11
Jacob Anthony, Rav. 134 915 6.8 8
Dawson Tharp, Web. 98 903 9.2 13
Kyle King, GE 114 892 7.8 12
Eli Brock, Buffalo 157 833 5.3 6
Josh Huffman, RC 162 820 5.1 9
Tanner Copley, Tol. 122 739 6.1 7
Justin Hill, Nicholas 76 737 9.7 13
Ethan Varney, TV 155 689 4.3 8

Other schools passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
G. Krajeski, Clay 172-262 2342 30 15
Ethan Varney, TV 133-240 2169 30 11
Brandon Penn, PS 1210210 1866 22 3
Caleb Milton, Man 49-100 988 8 5
J. England, Buffalo 55-109 817 9 8
S. Greathouse, RC 46-88 762 10 5
Timmy Baker, Nich. 31-60 661 9 3
Kadin Wright, Web. 24-47 544 6 2
Jett Cogar, Braxton 33-80 486 2 11
Hunter Bush, Point 45-72 476 1 0
Jesse Muncy, Tol. 34-74 466 4 4

Other schools receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Avg TD
Logan Vance, Clay 61 1280 21.0 21
Caleb May, TV 76 1230 16.2 16
Dylan Day, South 51 834 16.4 7
Baine Cogar, Brax. 38 597 15.7 0
Dalton Jones, Buffalo 21 498 23.7 8
Dawson Tharp, Web. 18 493 27.4 8
Tanner Kirk, TV 36 473 13.1 6
Caleb Atha, Clay 38 459 12.1 6
Levi Rice, South 22 411 18.7 5
Cam Bennett, RC 22 397 18.1 7

Other schools scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Reece Nutter, Web. 21 0 7 140
Logan Vance, Clay 21 0 5 136
Dawson Tharp, Web. 20 0 6 130
Caleb May, TV 17 0 8 118
Devin Gaines, South 18 0 0 108
Kyle King, GE 17 0 1 104
Brandon Penn, South 15 0 0 90
Luke LeRose, Nich. 13 0 1 80
Justin Hill, Nicholas 13 0 0 78
John Wilson, Tol. 13 0 0 78
Josh Moody, Man 12 0 0 72