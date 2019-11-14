Conference standings
MSAC standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|Rating
|1. Cabell Midland
|9-0
|10-0
|15.4
|2. Spring Valley
|7-1
|9-1
|13.7
|3. George Washington
|7-2
|7-3
|10.6
|4. Huntington
|5-4
|5-5
|7.8
|5. Capital
|5-4
|5-5
|7.6
|6. Parkersburg
|2-4
|5-5
|7.3
|7. South Charleston
|4-5
|4-6
|5.9
|8. Hurricane
|3-6
|4-6
|5.8
|9. Riverside
|3-5
|4-6
|5.6
|10. Woodrow Wilson
|0-8
|1-9
|1.7
|11. St. Albans
|0-6
|1-9
|0.9
Cardinal standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Poca
|9-0
|10-0
|2. Mingo Central
|8-1
|8-2
|3. Winfield
|7-2
|7-3
|4. Sissonville
|6-3
|6-4
|5. Chapmanville
|5-4
|5-5
|6. Herbert Hoover
|4-5
|4-6
|7. Nitro
|3-6
|4-6
|8. Logan
|1-8
|1-9
|8. Scott
|1-8
|1-9
|8. Wayne
|1-8
|1-9
Other schools standings (Class AAA)
|School
|Record
|Parkersburg South
|9-1
|Greenbrier East
|7-3
|Ripley
|4-6
Other schools standings (Class AA)
|School
|Record
|Man
|8-2
|Nicholas County
|8-2
|Clay County
|7-2
|Roane County
|5-4
|Point Pleasant
|4-4
|Braxton County
|1-9
|Lincoln County
|1-9
Other schools standings (Class A)
|School
|Record
|Tolsia
|7-3
|Tug Valley
|6-3
|Buffalo
|6-4
|Webster County
|4-6
|Ravenswood
|3-7
|Van
|3-7
|Wahama
|3-7
|Sherman
|1-9
Conference leaders
MSAC rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Caden Easterling, Riv.
|198
|1438
|7.3
|10
|Jakob Caudill, Mid.
|185
|1434
|7.8
|12
|J.J. Roberts, Mid.
|99
|1104
|11.2
|17
|Bryson Singer, Park.
|167
|1059
|6.3
|6
|Christian Hill, Hurr.
|196
|1031
|5.3
|12
|Brocton Blair, Hunt.
|145
|982
|6.8
|9
|Luke Christopher, SV
|123
|741
|6.0
|9
|Tay Calloway, Cap.
|111
|686
|6.2
|10
|David Livingston, SV
|87
|635
|7.3
|6
|Hunter Payne, SA
|128
|534
|4.2
|3
|Hayden Hass, Mid.
|64
|529
|8.3
|9
|Mondrell Dean, SC
|92
|523
|5.7
|6
MSAC passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|R.T. Alexander, GW
|142-236
|2077
|26
|10
|A. Womack, Hurr.
|161-287
|2065
|22
|10
|Trey Dunn, SC
|122-210
|1875
|14
|10
|Evan Landers, Cap.
|117-202
|1488
|19
|11
|Ta' Blackwell, Hun.
|75-172
|1235
|10
|5
|Bryson Singer, Par.
|74-175
|1204
|13
|14
|Javante Elzy, River.
|30-70
|620
|5
|4
|Nate Ellis, SV
|27-59
|529
|13
|2
|M. McMillen, WW
|50-89
|360
|3
|6
|Caden McCoy, SA
|27-60
|350
|2
|4
MSAC receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|B. McCallister, GW
|48
|754
|15.7
|7
|Braeden Mason, Par.
|39
|616
|15.8
|4
|Alex Mazelon, GW
|43
|615
|14.3
|10
|Ryan Moses, Hurr.
|44
|588
|13.4
|6
|Kerion Martin, Cap.
|25
|519
|20.8
|8
|Nate Barham, Hurr.
|27
|501
|18.6
|7
|Chase Hager, Hurr.
|37
|457
|12.4
|5
|A. Cunningham, Hurr.
|39
|452
|11.6
|4
|K.J. Taylor, Capital
|32
|427
|13.3
|4
|Corbin Page, SV
|16
|426
|26.6
|10
|Chance Knox, Cap.
|39
|418
|10.7
|6
MSAC scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|J.J. Roberts, Mid.
|17
|0
|0
|192
|Romeo Dunham, SC
|15
|0
|0
|90
|Christian Hill, Hurr.
|13
|0
|0
|78
|Caden Easterling, Riv.
|11
|0
|4
|74
|Jakob Caudill, Mid.
|12
|0
|0
|72
|Sam Potts, Parkers.
|7
|1
|26
|71
|Zane Porter, SV
|4
|2
|41
|71
|Tay Calloway, Cap.
|11
|0
|0
|66
|Hayden Hass, Mid.
|11
|0
|0
|66
|Corbin Page, SV
|11
|0
|0
|66
Cardinal rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Ethan Payne, Poca
|158
|2367
|15.0
|43
|Nick Vance, Win.
|143
|1413
|9.9
|16
|Cam Foster, Nitro
|163
|1290
|7.9
|14
|John Covert, Win.
|209
|1107
|5.3
|22
|Dylan Griffith, Siss.
|162
|1083
|6.7
|15
|Ben Kee, Hoover
|134
|1015
|7.6
|7
|Trevor Lowe, Nitro
|154
|982
|6.4
|16
|Jackson Foster, Siss.
|108
|969
|9.0
|8
|Chase Berry, Chap.
|162
|903
|5.6
|8
|Daylin Goad, MC
|104
|790
|7.6
|19
|Aaron Adkins, Wayne
|115
|649
|5.6
|6
Cardinal passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|Daylin Goad, MC
|181-263
|3040
|30
|5
|Jordan Hayes, Log.
|138-239
|1964
|16
|16
|Jay Cook, Poca
|77-116
|1359
|19
|2
|Chase Berry, Chap.
|128-194
|1341
|9
|4
|Nick Vance, Win.
|72-129
|1198
|8
|4
|Trevor Lowe, Nitro
|100-173
|1100
|10
|4
|P. Shamblin, Sisson.
|57-119
|807
|7
|4
|Nick Grayam, HH
|23-59
|553
|4
|5
|J. Foster, Sisson.
|46-70
|469
|5
|7
Cardinal receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Drew Hatfield, MC
|115
|1795
|15.6
|20
|C. Townsend, Log.
|57
|936
|16.4
|6
|Toby Payne, Poca
|35
|786
|22.5
|13
|Aiden Slack, Logan
|50
|769
|15.4
|10
|W. Hensley, Chap.
|50
|649
|13.0
|3
|Devin Hatfield, MC
|27
|520
|19.3
|6
|Nathan Harper, HH
|20
|517
|25.9
|5
|Brody Dalton, Chap.
|46
|478
|10.4
|3
|Hunter Morris, Win.
|23
|460
|20.0
|2
|Isa Scales, MC
|20
|434
|21.7
|4
|A. Jackson, Nitro
|34
|422
|12.4
|5
Cardinal scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|Ethan Payne, Poca
|46
|0
|0
|276
|Daylin Goad, MC
|19
|0
|37
|155
|John Covert, Win.
|22
|0
|2
|136
|Drew Hatfield, MC
|21
|0
|3
|132
|Dylan Griffith, Siss.
|18
|0
|0
|108
|Trevor Lowe, Nitro
|16
|0
|4
|104
|Cam Foster, Nitro
|16
|0
|1
|98
|Nick Vance, Win.
|16
|0
|1
|98
|Toby Payne, Poca
|15
|0
|1
|92
|Aiden Slack, Logan
|12
|0
|3
|78
Other schools rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Reece Nutter, Web.
|145
|1517
|10.5
|20
|Elijah Payton, Clay
|190
|1329
|7.0
|8
|Brandon Penn, South
|177
|1281
|7.2
|14
|John Wilson, Tol.
|157
|1169
|7.5
|13
|Devin Gaines, South
|185
|1161
|6.3
|18
|Cam Ramsey, Rip.
|140
|964
|6.9
|8
|Marion Lawson, GE
|159
|917
|5.8
|11
|Jacob Anthony, Rav.
|134
|915
|6.8
|8
|Dawson Tharp, Web.
|98
|903
|9.2
|13
|Kyle King, GE
|114
|892
|7.8
|12
|Eli Brock, Buffalo
|157
|833
|5.3
|6
|Josh Huffman, RC
|162
|820
|5.1
|9
|Tanner Copley, Tol.
|122
|739
|6.1
|7
|Justin Hill, Nicholas
|76
|737
|9.7
|13
|Ethan Varney, TV
|155
|689
|4.3
|8
Other schools passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|G. Krajeski, Clay
|172-262
|2342
|30
|15
|Ethan Varney, TV
|133-240
|2169
|30
|11
|Brandon Penn, PS
|1210210
|1866
|22
|3
|Caleb Milton, Man
|49-100
|988
|8
|5
|J. England, Buffalo
|55-109
|817
|9
|8
|S. Greathouse, RC
|46-88
|762
|10
|5
|Timmy Baker, Nich.
|31-60
|661
|9
|3
|Kadin Wright, Web.
|24-47
|544
|6
|2
|Jett Cogar, Braxton
|33-80
|486
|2
|11
|Hunter Bush, Point
|45-72
|476
|1
|0
|Jesse Muncy, Tol.
|34-74
|466
|4
|4
Other schools receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Logan Vance, Clay
|61
|1280
|21.0
|21
|Caleb May, TV
|76
|1230
|16.2
|16
|Dylan Day, South
|51
|834
|16.4
|7
|Baine Cogar, Brax.
|38
|597
|15.7
|0
|Dalton Jones, Buffalo
|21
|498
|23.7
|8
|Dawson Tharp, Web.
|18
|493
|27.4
|8
|Tanner Kirk, TV
|36
|473
|13.1
|6
|Caleb Atha, Clay
|38
|459
|12.1
|6
|Levi Rice, South
|22
|411
|18.7
|5
|Cam Bennett, RC
|22
|397
|18.1
|7
Other schools scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|Reece Nutter, Web.
|21
|0
|7
|140
|Logan Vance, Clay
|21
|0
|5
|136
|Dawson Tharp, Web.
|20
|0
|6
|130
|Caleb May, TV
|17
|0
|8
|118
|Devin Gaines, South
|18
|0
|0
|108
|Kyle King, GE
|17
|0
|1
|104
|Brandon Penn, South
|15
|0
|0
|90
|Luke LeRose, Nich.
|13
|0
|1
|80
|Justin Hill, Nicholas
|13
|0
|0
|78
|John Wilson, Tol.
|13
|0
|0
|78
|Josh Moody, Man
|12
|0
|0
|72