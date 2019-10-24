2019 0928 midland
Buy Now

Cabell Midland fullback Jakob Caudill, here lunging for extra yardage against Capital, leads the MSAC in rushing with 1,164 yards.

 SHOLTEN SINGER | Herald-Dispatch

Conference standings

MSAC standings

Pos--School Conf All Rating
1. Cabell Midland 8-0 8-0 14.38
2. Spring Valley 6-1 7-1 12.00
3. Huntington 4-2 4-3 8.29
4. George Washington 4-2 4-3 8.14
5. Riverside 3-3 4-3 7.71
6. Parkersburg 2-3 4-3 7.43
7. Capital 3-3 3-4 6.14
8. Hurricane 2-5 3-5 5.38
9. South Charleston 2-4 2-5 4.14
10. Woodrow Wilson 0-6 1-6 2.14
11. St. Albans 0-4 1-7 1.13

Cardinal standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Poca 6-0 7-0
2. Mingo Central 5-1 5-2
2. Winfield 5-1 5-2
4. Chapmanville 4-3 4-3
4. Sissonville 4-3 4-3
6. Herbert Hoover 3-3 3-4
7. Nitro 2-4 3-4
8. Logan 1-5 1-6
8. Scott 1-5 1-6
10. Wayne 0-6 0-7

Other schools standings: Class AAA

School Record
Parkersburg South 7-0
Greenbrier East 5-2
Ripley 3-4

Other schools standings: Class AA

School Record
Man 7-0
Clay County 5-2
Nicholas County 5-2
Roane County 2-4
Point Pleasant 1-4
Braxton County 1-7
Lincoln County 0-8

Other schools standings: Class A

School Record
Buffalo 4-3
Tolsia 4-3
Tug Valley 4-3
Ravenswood 3-4
Wahama 3-5
Webster County 3-5
Van 2-5
Sherman 1-6

Conference leaders

MSAC rushing

Player, School Att Yards Avg TD
Jakob Caudill, Mid. 142 1164 8.2 9
C. Easterling, Riv. 139 1146 8.2 9
J.J. Roberts, Mid. 72 935 13.0 14
Bryson Singer, Park. 127 844 6.7 4
Christian Hill, Hurr. 152 780 5.1 9
Brocton Blair, Hunt. 102 736 7.2 7
Luke Christopher, SV 89 550 6.2 6
Tay Calloway, Cap. 70 488 7.0 7
David Livingston, SV 59 462 7.8 6
Hayden Hass, Mid. 51 456 8.9 8
Rodney Toler, SA 48 434 9.0 3
Nate Ellis, SV 64 426 6.7 5

MSAC passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
A. Womack, Hurr. 141-239 1915 20 8
Trey Dunn, SC 77-131 1316 8 7
R.T. Alexander, GW 99-165 1273 16 6
Evan Landers, Cap. 81-141 1042 10 10
Bryson Singer, Park. 56-124 1006 11 6
Ta' Blackwell, Hunt. 54-115 954 8 3
Javante Elzy, River. 17-42 478 5 4
Nate Ellis, SV 22-51 460 11 2
Caden McCoy, SA 27-60 350 2 4
M. McMillen, WW 45-81 347 3 6

MSAC receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Avg TD
Braeden Mason, Par. 39 616 15.8 4
B. McCallister, GW 36 548 15.2 5
Ryan Moses, Hurr. 36 511 14.2 5
Nate Barham, Hurr. 23 457 19.9 7
A. Cunningham, Hurr. 37 447 12.1 3
Alex Mazelon, GW 29 418 14.4 6
Corbin Page, SV 13 387 29.8 9
Chase Hager, Hurr. 29 384 13.2 4
Noah Waynick, Hunt. 16 358 22.4 3
Kerion Martin, Cap. 15 343 22.9 5
K.J. Taylor, Capital 24 327 13.6 2

MSAC scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
J.J. Roberts, Midland 14 0 0 84
Caden Easterling, Riv. 10 0 4 68
Christian Hill, Hurr. 10 0 0 60
Corbin Page, SV 10 0 0 60
Jakob Caudill, Midland 9 0 0 54
Romeo Dunham, SC 9 0 0 54
Hayden Hass, Mid. 9 0 0 54
Sam Potts, Parkers. 5 1 20 53
Zane Porter, SV 2 1 34 49

Cardinal rushing

Player, School Att Yards Avg TD
Ethan Payne, Poca 125 1754 14.0 29
Nick Vance, Winf. 93 849 9.1 10
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 126 847 6.7 16
Cam Foster, Nitro 110 816 7.4 7
John Covert, Win. 159 734 4.6 14
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 108 688 6.4 8
Chase Berry, Chap. 100 580 5.8 6
Ben Kee, Hoover 88 580 6.6 1
Daylin Goad, MC 75 557 7.4 12
Jackson Foster, Siss. 68 516 7.6 4
Aaron Adkins, Way. 83 437 5.3 5
Jon Chinn, Wayne 63 426 6.8 4

Cardinal passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Daylin Goad, MC 122-187 1861 19 4
Jordan Hayes, Log. 83-153 1202 10 10
Jay Cook, Poca 53-84 951 15 2
Nick Vance, Win. 59-102 915 7 3
Chase Berry, Chap. 80-125 878 4 2
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 70-119 803 7 2
P. Shamblin, Siss. 54-111 795 7 4
Nick Grayam, HH 18-49 482 4 3

Cardinal receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Avg TD
Drew Hatfield, MC 80 1231 15.4 16
Toby Payne, Poca 23 559 24.3 10
C. Townsend, Logan 35 555 15.9 3
W. Hensley, Chap. 33 464 14.1 2
Aiden Slack, Logan 28 451 16.1 7
Hunter Morris, Win. 18 358 19.9 2
Nathan Harper, HH 11 319 29.0 4
A. Jackson, Nitro 24 301 12.5 2
Brody Dalton, Chap. 29 298 10.3 2
Devin Hatfield, MC 19 290 15.3 2
Nick Haning, Siss. 17 285 16.8 2

Cardinal scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Ethan Payne, Poca 30 0 0 180
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 16 0 4 104
Daylin Goad, MC 12 0 22 98
Drew Hatfield, MC 16 0 1 98
John Covert, Win. 14 0 2 88
Toby Payne, Poca 12 0 0 72
Nick Vance, Winfield 10 0 0 60
Cam Foster, Nitro 9 0 1 56
Chase Berry, Chap. 8 0 3 54
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 9 0 0 54
Aiden Slack, Logan 8 0 2 52

Other schools rushing

Player, School Att Yards Avg TD
Reece Nutter, Web. 128 1154 9.0 14
Brandon Penn, South 113 1013 9.0 10
Elijah Payton, Clay 141 899 6.4 5
Devin Gaines, South 127 837 6.6 14
Jacob Anthony, Rav 106 734 6.9 8
Dawson Tharp, Web. 84 705 8.4 11
Tanner Copley, Tol. 116 686 5.9 7
Cam Ramsey, Rip. 90 649 7.2 4
Kyle King, GE 73 625 8.6 11
John Wilson, Tol. 90 569 6.3 7
Eli Brock, Buffalo 104 554 5.3 4
Josh Huffman, RC 95 515 5.4 6
Marion Lawson, GE 99 507 5.1 5
C.J. Winnell, Sher. 100 469 4.7 5

Other schools passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
G. Krajeski, Clay 137-196 1866 23 12
Ethan Varney, TV 105-188 1820 27 8
Brandon Penn, PS 79-134 1227 14 2
Caleb Milton, Man 41-75 913 8 3
S. Greathouse, RC 26-56 434 4 4
Monquell Davis, GE 11-22 375 3 2
J. England, Buffalo 32-68 374 5 6
Kadin Wright, Web. 16-30 372 3 2

Other schools receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Avg TD
Logan Vance, Clay 47 1064 22.6 17
Caleb May, TV 58 1005 17.3 14
Dylan Day, South 38 616 16.2 5
Baine Cogar, Brax. 33 540 16.4 0
Dawson Tharp, Web. 15 411 27.4 6
Quentin Moody, Man 12 363 30.3 4
Tanner Kirk, TV 25 342 13.7 7
Caleb Atha, Clay 32 332 10.4 5
Kyle King, GE 9 314 34.9 3
Sam Milton, Man 11 304 27.6 2
Dalton Jones, Buffalo 13 287 22.1 5

Other schools scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Logan Vance, Clay 17 0 5 112
Dawson Tharp, Web. 16 0 5 104
Caleb May, TV 15 0 6 102
Reece Nutter, Web. 14 0 6 96
Kyle King, GE 14 0 1 86
Devin Gaines, South 14 0 0 84
Josh Moody, Man 11 0 0 66
Brandon Penn, South 10 0 0 60
Luke LeRose, Nich. 9 0 1 56