Conference standings
MSAC standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|Rating
|1. Cabell Midland
|8-0
|8-0
|14.38
|2. Spring Valley
|6-1
|7-1
|12.00
|3. Huntington
|4-2
|4-3
|8.29
|4. George Washington
|4-2
|4-3
|8.14
|5. Riverside
|3-3
|4-3
|7.71
|6. Parkersburg
|2-3
|4-3
|7.43
|7. Capital
|3-3
|3-4
|6.14
|8. Hurricane
|2-5
|3-5
|5.38
|9. South Charleston
|2-4
|2-5
|4.14
|10. Woodrow Wilson
|0-6
|1-6
|2.14
|11. St. Albans
|0-4
|1-7
|1.13
Cardinal standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Poca
|6-0
|7-0
|2. Mingo Central
|5-1
|5-2
|2. Winfield
|5-1
|5-2
|4. Chapmanville
|4-3
|4-3
|4. Sissonville
|4-3
|4-3
|6. Herbert Hoover
|3-3
|3-4
|7. Nitro
|2-4
|3-4
|8. Logan
|1-5
|1-6
|8. Scott
|1-5
|1-6
|10. Wayne
|0-6
|0-7
Other schools standings: Class AAA
|School
|Record
|Parkersburg South
|7-0
|Greenbrier East
|5-2
|Ripley
|3-4
Other schools standings: Class AA
|School
|Record
|Man
|7-0
|Clay County
|5-2
|Nicholas County
|5-2
|Roane County
|2-4
|Point Pleasant
|1-4
|Braxton County
|1-7
|Lincoln County
|0-8
Other schools standings: Class A
|School
|Record
|Buffalo
|4-3
|Tolsia
|4-3
|Tug Valley
|4-3
|Ravenswood
|3-4
|Wahama
|3-5
|Webster County
|3-5
|Van
|2-5
|Sherman
|1-6
Conference leaders
MSAC rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Jakob Caudill, Mid.
|142
|1164
|8.2
|9
|C. Easterling, Riv.
|139
|1146
|8.2
|9
|J.J. Roberts, Mid.
|72
|935
|13.0
|14
|Bryson Singer, Park.
|127
|844
|6.7
|4
|Christian Hill, Hurr.
|152
|780
|5.1
|9
|Brocton Blair, Hunt.
|102
|736
|7.2
|7
|Luke Christopher, SV
|89
|550
|6.2
|6
|Tay Calloway, Cap.
|70
|488
|7.0
|7
|David Livingston, SV
|59
|462
|7.8
|6
|Hayden Hass, Mid.
|51
|456
|8.9
|8
|Rodney Toler, SA
|48
|434
|9.0
|3
|Nate Ellis, SV
|64
|426
|6.7
|5
MSAC passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|A. Womack, Hurr.
|141-239
|1915
|20
|8
|Trey Dunn, SC
|77-131
|1316
|8
|7
|R.T. Alexander, GW
|99-165
|1273
|16
|6
|Evan Landers, Cap.
|81-141
|1042
|10
|10
|Bryson Singer, Park.
|56-124
|1006
|11
|6
|Ta' Blackwell, Hunt.
|54-115
|954
|8
|3
|Javante Elzy, River.
|17-42
|478
|5
|4
|Nate Ellis, SV
|22-51
|460
|11
|2
|Caden McCoy, SA
|27-60
|350
|2
|4
|M. McMillen, WW
|45-81
|347
|3
|6
MSAC receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Braeden Mason, Par.
|39
|616
|15.8
|4
|B. McCallister, GW
|36
|548
|15.2
|5
|Ryan Moses, Hurr.
|36
|511
|14.2
|5
|Nate Barham, Hurr.
|23
|457
|19.9
|7
|A. Cunningham, Hurr.
|37
|447
|12.1
|3
|Alex Mazelon, GW
|29
|418
|14.4
|6
|Corbin Page, SV
|13
|387
|29.8
|9
|Chase Hager, Hurr.
|29
|384
|13.2
|4
|Noah Waynick, Hunt.
|16
|358
|22.4
|3
|Kerion Martin, Cap.
|15
|343
|22.9
|5
|K.J. Taylor, Capital
|24
|327
|13.6
|2
MSAC scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|J.J. Roberts, Midland
|14
|0
|0
|84
|Caden Easterling, Riv.
|10
|0
|4
|68
|Christian Hill, Hurr.
|10
|0
|0
|60
|Corbin Page, SV
|10
|0
|0
|60
|Jakob Caudill, Midland
|9
|0
|0
|54
|Romeo Dunham, SC
|9
|0
|0
|54
|Hayden Hass, Mid.
|9
|0
|0
|54
|Sam Potts, Parkers.
|5
|1
|20
|53
|Zane Porter, SV
|2
|1
|34
|49
Cardinal rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Ethan Payne, Poca
|125
|1754
|14.0
|29
|Nick Vance, Winf.
|93
|849
|9.1
|10
|Trevor Lowe, Nitro
|126
|847
|6.7
|16
|Cam Foster, Nitro
|110
|816
|7.4
|7
|John Covert, Win.
|159
|734
|4.6
|14
|Dylan Griffith, Siss.
|108
|688
|6.4
|8
|Chase Berry, Chap.
|100
|580
|5.8
|6
|Ben Kee, Hoover
|88
|580
|6.6
|1
|Daylin Goad, MC
|75
|557
|7.4
|12
|Jackson Foster, Siss.
|68
|516
|7.6
|4
|Aaron Adkins, Way.
|83
|437
|5.3
|5
|Jon Chinn, Wayne
|63
|426
|6.8
|4
Cardinal passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|Daylin Goad, MC
|122-187
|1861
|19
|4
|Jordan Hayes, Log.
|83-153
|1202
|10
|10
|Jay Cook, Poca
|53-84
|951
|15
|2
|Nick Vance, Win.
|59-102
|915
|7
|3
|Chase Berry, Chap.
|80-125
|878
|4
|2
|Trevor Lowe, Nitro
|70-119
|803
|7
|2
|P. Shamblin, Siss.
|54-111
|795
|7
|4
|Nick Grayam, HH
|18-49
|482
|4
|3
Cardinal receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Drew Hatfield, MC
|80
|1231
|15.4
|16
|Toby Payne, Poca
|23
|559
|24.3
|10
|C. Townsend, Logan
|35
|555
|15.9
|3
|W. Hensley, Chap.
|33
|464
|14.1
|2
|Aiden Slack, Logan
|28
|451
|16.1
|7
|Hunter Morris, Win.
|18
|358
|19.9
|2
|Nathan Harper, HH
|11
|319
|29.0
|4
|A. Jackson, Nitro
|24
|301
|12.5
|2
|Brody Dalton, Chap.
|29
|298
|10.3
|2
|Devin Hatfield, MC
|19
|290
|15.3
|2
|Nick Haning, Siss.
|17
|285
|16.8
|2
Cardinal scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|Ethan Payne, Poca
|30
|0
|0
|180
|Trevor Lowe, Nitro
|16
|0
|4
|104
|Daylin Goad, MC
|12
|0
|22
|98
|Drew Hatfield, MC
|16
|0
|1
|98
|John Covert, Win.
|14
|0
|2
|88
|Toby Payne, Poca
|12
|0
|0
|72
|Nick Vance, Winfield
|10
|0
|0
|60
|Cam Foster, Nitro
|9
|0
|1
|56
|Chase Berry, Chap.
|8
|0
|3
|54
|Dylan Griffith, Siss.
|9
|0
|0
|54
|Aiden Slack, Logan
|8
|0
|2
|52
Other schools rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Reece Nutter, Web.
|128
|1154
|9.0
|14
|Brandon Penn, South
|113
|1013
|9.0
|10
|Elijah Payton, Clay
|141
|899
|6.4
|5
|Devin Gaines, South
|127
|837
|6.6
|14
|Jacob Anthony, Rav
|106
|734
|6.9
|8
|Dawson Tharp, Web.
|84
|705
|8.4
|11
|Tanner Copley, Tol.
|116
|686
|5.9
|7
|Cam Ramsey, Rip.
|90
|649
|7.2
|4
|Kyle King, GE
|73
|625
|8.6
|11
|John Wilson, Tol.
|90
|569
|6.3
|7
|Eli Brock, Buffalo
|104
|554
|5.3
|4
|Josh Huffman, RC
|95
|515
|5.4
|6
|Marion Lawson, GE
|99
|507
|5.1
|5
|C.J. Winnell, Sher.
|100
|469
|4.7
|5
Other schools passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|G. Krajeski, Clay
|137-196
|1866
|23
|12
|Ethan Varney, TV
|105-188
|1820
|27
|8
|Brandon Penn, PS
|79-134
|1227
|14
|2
|Caleb Milton, Man
|41-75
|913
|8
|3
|S. Greathouse, RC
|26-56
|434
|4
|4
|Monquell Davis, GE
|11-22
|375
|3
|2
|J. England, Buffalo
|32-68
|374
|5
|6
|Kadin Wright, Web.
|16-30
|372
|3
|2
Other schools receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Logan Vance, Clay
|47
|1064
|22.6
|17
|Caleb May, TV
|58
|1005
|17.3
|14
|Dylan Day, South
|38
|616
|16.2
|5
|Baine Cogar, Brax.
|33
|540
|16.4
|0
|Dawson Tharp, Web.
|15
|411
|27.4
|6
|Quentin Moody, Man
|12
|363
|30.3
|4
|Tanner Kirk, TV
|25
|342
|13.7
|7
|Caleb Atha, Clay
|32
|332
|10.4
|5
|Kyle King, GE
|9
|314
|34.9
|3
|Sam Milton, Man
|11
|304
|27.6
|2
|Dalton Jones, Buffalo
|13
|287
|22.1
|5
Other schools scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|Logan Vance, Clay
|17
|0
|5
|112
|Dawson Tharp, Web.
|16
|0
|5
|104
|Caleb May, TV
|15
|0
|6
|102
|Reece Nutter, Web.
|14
|0
|6
|96
|Kyle King, GE
|14
|0
|1
|86
|Devin Gaines, South
|14
|0
|0
|84
|Josh Moody, Man
|11
|0
|0
|66
|Brandon Penn, South
|10
|0
|0
|60
|Luke LeRose, Nich.
|9
|0
|1
|56