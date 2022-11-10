Prep football standings, stats -- Nov. 11 Nov 10, 2022 13 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Conference standings MSAC standings Pos-School Conf All Rating x-1. Huntington 8-1 9-1 14.5 2. Hurricane 6-2 8-2 12.8 3. George Wash. 6-2 8-2 12.7 4. Spring Valley 7-2 8-2 12.3 5. Cabell Midland 5-3 6-3 10.4 6. Parkersburg 4-4 4-6 5.5 7. Capital 3-6 3-7 4.0 8. Riverside 2-6 3-7 3.7 9. South Charleston 1-8 1-9 1.2 10. St. Albans 0-8 0-10 0.0 x-NOTE: Huntington wins MSAC title. League champion determined by SSAC rating. Cardinal standings Pos--School Conf All x-1. Winfield 8-0 9-1 2. Scott 7-1 9-1 3. Herbert Hoover 6-2 7-2 4. Chapmanville 5-3 7-3 5. Logan 4-4 6-4 6. Wayne 2-6 4-6 6. Nitro 2-6 3-7 8. Sissonville 1-7 2-8 8. Poca 1-7 2-8 x-NOTE: Winfield wins Cardinal title. Other schools standings (Class AAA) School Record Parkersburg South 9-1 Woodrow Wilson 6-4 Greenbrier East 4-6 Ripley 3-7 Lincoln County 1-9 Other schools standings (Class AA) School Record Roane County 10-0 Clay County 8-1 Nicholas County 7-3 Point Pleasant 5-5 Mingo Central 4-6 Braxton County 1-9 Other schools standings (Class A) School Record Van 10-0 Wahama 10-0 Man 7-3 Tug Valley 6-4 Webster County 4-6 Buffalo 3-7 Ravenswood 2-8 Sherman 2-8 Tolsia 1-8 Conference leaders MSAC rushing Player, School Attempts Yards Average TD Jerem. Riffle, Hurr. 189 1835 9.7 18 Curtis Jones, Mid. 158 1119 7.1 11 Zah Jackson, Hunt. 85 941 11.1 12 Ryan Wolfe, Mid. 129 854 6.6 13 Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 89 798 9.0 10 Zaky Roberts, Mid. 69 616 8.9 6 Eli Littlejohn, SA 101 515 5.1 7 Bruin Booth, SV 70 487 7.0 7 Dalton Fouch, SV 82 486 5.9 3 A. Valentine, GW 78 466 6.0 7 Aiydn Cooke, Park. 92 447 4.9 5 Mondrell Dean, Hurr. 53 424 8.0 10 MSAC passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int Abe Fenwick, GW 153-238 2186 25 9 D. Parsons, Park. 144-249 1947 22 7 Vellaithambi, Hurr. 113-187 1902 18 8 G. Lochow, Hunt. 97-150 1759 25 2 Dalton Fouch, SV 70-139 1244 11 4 Jake Walker, River. 70-143 1068 12 3 Fern. Valdivia, Cap. 74-136 784 8 12 Elijah Samples, SA 45-115 471 3 12 Ryan Wolfe, Mid. 15-32 383 2 1 MSAC receiving Player, School Receptions Yards Average TD Wayne Harris, Hunt. 41 793 19.3 12 Tyshawn Dues, Hurr. 31 662 21.4 8 Hayden Hatfield, GW 39 659 16.9 4 Keegan Sack, GW 48 628 13.1 12 A. Valentine, GW 35 537 15.3 6 Austin Fleming, Park. 36 535 14.9 4 Michael Terrell, River. 22 465 21.1 2 M. McNeeley, Hunt. 18 436 24.2 7 Anthony Ice, Park. 38 397 10.5 5 Kyndon Kessee, SV 20 394 19.7 5 MSAC scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Jeremiah Riffle, Hurr. 19 0 0 114 Keegan Sack, GW 19 0 0 114 Casey Stanley, Park. 7 6 31 92 Wayne Harris, Hunt. 15 0 0 90 Zah Jackson, Hunt. 15 0 0 90 Ryan Wolfe, Midland 13 0 0 78 Anthony Valentine, GW 13 0 0 78 Mondrell Dean, Hurr. 11 0 0 66 Curtis Jones, Mid. 11 0 0 66 Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 10 0 0 60 Cardinal rushing Player, School Attempts Yards Average TD Kohl Farmer, Chap. 224 1297 5.8 21 Caden Beam, Winfield 157 1177 7.5 17 Bray Boggs, Winfield 120 1154 9.6 15 Dane Hatfield, HH 148 1087 7.4 16 Jaxson Damron, Way. 171 1086 6.4 16 Rocco Frye, Hoover 130 931 7.2 12 Preston Cooper, Sct. 150 862 5.8 10 Jordan Wolfe, Poca 130 678 5.2 9 Brody Dalton, Chap. 87 530 6.1 10 Mikey Toscano, Nit. 136 517 3.8 4 Cardinal passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int E. Taylor, Sisson. 201-359 2540 26 13 Matt Frye, Scott 150-247 2477 33 5 B. Dalton, Chap. 115-190 1546 13 7 Jordan Wolfe, Poca 105-195 1500 15 6 Dane Hatfield, HH 68-110 1155 16 10 Jaxon Cogar, Logan 85-138 1063 11 4 Derek Lowe, Nitro 67-168 995 11 11 Matt Berry, Logan 61-94 724 8 7 Cardinal receiving Player, School Receptions Yards Average TD Jake Wiseman, Siss. 80 1056 13.2 10 Adam Mullins, Chap. 48 712 14.8 6 Isaiah Bush, Scott 25 669 26.8 9 G. Williamson, Logan 49 612 12.5 5 Jayden Sharps, Scott 44 611 13.9 9 C. Brinegar, Scott 35 577 16.5 8 Aiden Slack, Logan 43 572 13.3 9 B. Clark, Scott 30 564 18.8 7 Austin Adkins, Chap. 33 494 15.0 5 Levi Paxton, HH 27 494 18.3 7 Rashaun Robbins, Nit. 39 490 12.6 3 Cardinal scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Kohl Farmer, Chap. 21 0 0 126 Aiden Slack, Logan 13 4 25 115 Bray Boggs, Winfield 17 0 1 104 Dane Hatfield, HH 17 0 1 104 Caden Beam, Winfield 17 0 0 102 Jaxson Damron, Way. 16 0 1 98 Levi Paxton, HH 7 0 48 90 Isaiah Bush, Scott 12 0 0 72 Rocco Frye, Hoover 12 0 0 72 Preston Cooper, Scott 10 0 1 62 Other schools rushing Player, School Attempts Yards Average TD S. VanMatre, Wah. 115 1379 12.0 27 Kaleb Clark, Nich. 190 1362 7.2 20 Ian Cline, GE 179 1255 7.0 17 Skyler Delk, Roane 124 1241 10.0 22 Evan Roach, Point 188 1207 6.4 19 Brady Green, Van 145 1182 8.2 16 Briar Begler, Roane 149 1099 7.4 16 TJ Hager, Sherm. 139 1099 7.9 9 Matt Moore, WW 171 1092 6.4 5 Gage Wright, South 93 1089 11.7 20 C. Lambert, Wah. 53 979 18.4 15 Brad Harris, Buff. 117 966 8.3 14 Byron Stewart, Van 108 933 8.6 16 Robt. Shockey, South 132 910 6.9 12 Adam Slone, TV 124 875 7.1 11 Bryce Leegan, Brax. 146 848 5.8 10 Other schools passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int R. Shockey, South 156-224 2302 25 6 Josh Moody, Buff. 126-245 2038 17 12 Noah Collins, Clay 97-154 1316 9 9 Blake Adkins, LC 116-232 1132 7 11 S. VanMatre, Wah. 39-67 931 15 1 Elijah Fluty, TV 73-124 890 10 5 Brady Green, Van 43-81 701 11 2 J. Brumfield, Man 42-75 682 6 5 Monq. Davis, GE 42-72 601 4 2 Other schools receiving Player, School Receptions Yards Average TD Cyrus Traugh, South 59 841 14.3 14 Wyatt Cobb, Buffalo 42 820 19.5 10 BJ Williams, Clay 64 764 11.9 8 T. Garretson, South 32 566 17.7 2 Kase Stewart, Wah. 15 426 28.4 8 L. McCallister, GE 33 420 12.7 3 Brad Harris, Buffalo 26 415 16.0 6 Chris Williams, Buff. 21 409 19.5 3 Tyler Cox, Braxton 19 408 21.5 4 Brady Brewer, TV 27 385 14.3 3 Jason Massey, Van 15 384 25.6 6 Triston Walker, PS 28 383 13.7 2 Chris Isaacs, Man 26 376 14.5 2 Other schools scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Sawyer VanMatre, Wah. 27 0 1 164 Skyler Delk, Roane 24 0 3 150 Brad Harris, Buffalo 23 0 0 138 fBJ Williams, Clay 20 0 8 136 Brady Green, Van 18 0 12 132 Gage Wright, South 21 0 1 128 Kaleb Clark, Nich. 20 0 1 122 Evan Roach, Point 20 0 0 120 Byron Stewart, Van 16 0 12 120 Cyrus Traugh, South 20 0 0 120 Briar Begler, Roane 15 0 13 116 Ian Cline, GE 19 0 1 116 Matt Barr, Wahama 11 0 43 109 Connor Lambert, Wah. 18 0 0 108 NOTE: Statistics do not include Mingo Central or Tolsia, which did not provide complete reports. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesOnce-grand Charleston mansion sold at auction for $830KMarshall football: History and opponent make '75' week different for Huff, HerdUtility plans citing Inflation Reduction Act undercut Manchin criticism of Biden's coal plant closure commentsPrep volleyball: Buffalo downs Ritchie County to advance to Class A finalMarshall football: App State kicker, coach coming back to W.Va. rootsDemocratic minority cut in half as GOP strengthens super majority in midtermsBrush fires sweep through WV in advance of Nicole's arrivalGazette-Mail editorial: WV voters back GOP, but not its policiesGoodwin: Vote was a 'resounding voice' saying 'keep doing what you're doing'Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. to perform in 12 WV cities for his annual 'Home For The Holidays' tour