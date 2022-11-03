Prep football standings, stats -- Nov. 4 Nov 3, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Conference standings MSAC standings Pos-School Conf All Rating 1. Hurricane 6-1 8-1 13.8 2. Huntington 7-1 8-1 13.7 3. Spring Valley 6-2 7-2 12.1 4. George Wash. 6-2 7-2 11.9 5. Cabell Midland 4-3 5-3 9.6 6. Parkersburg 4-4 4-5 6.0 7. Riverside 2-5 3-6 4.1 8. Capital 2-6 2-7 3.0 9. South Charleston 1-7 1-8 1.3 10. St. Albans 0-7 0-9 0.0 NOTE: MSAC champion determined by SSAC rating. Cardinal standings Pos--School Conf All 1. Winfield 8-0 8-1 2. Scott 6-1 8-1 3. Herbert Hoover 5-2 6-2 4. Chapmanville 5-3 6-3 5. Logan 4-3 6-3 6. Wayne 2-5 4-5 6. Nitro 2-5 3-6 8. Sissonville 1-7 1-8 9. Poca 0-7 1-8 Other schools standings (Class AAA) School Record Parkersburg South 8-1 Woodrow Wilson 6-3 Greenbrier East 3-6 Ripley 3-7 Lincoln County 1-8 Other schools standings (Class AA) School Record Roane County 9-0 Clay County 7-1 Nicholas County 6-3 Point Pleasant 5-4 Mingo Central 3-6 Braxton County 1-8 Other schools standings (Class A) School Record Wahama 9-0 Van 9-0 Man 7-2 Tug Valley 6-3 Buffalo 3-6 Webster County 3-6 Sherman 2-7 Ravenswood 2-8 Tolsia 1-8 Conference leaders MSAC rushing Player, School Attempts Yards Average TD Jerem. Riffle, Hurr. 159 1635 10.3 17 Curtis Jones, Mid. 141 989 7/0 9 Zah Jackson, Hunt. 72 880 12.2 12 Ryan Wolfe, Mid. 120 732 6.1 12 Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 65 704 10.8 7 Zaky Roberts, Mid. 62 528 8.5 4 Eli Littlejohn, SA 97 498 5.1 6 Dalton Fouch, SV 82 486 5.9 3 Bruin Booth, SV 69 463 6.7 7 Elijah Rivera, Hurr. 56 393 7.0 5 Aiydn Cooke, Park. 76 388 5.1 4 Reed Marsico, Riv. 82 383 4.7 3 MSAC passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int Abe Fenwick, GW 143-222 2057 24 8 Vellaithambi, Hurr. 97-163 1732 18 6 D. Parsons, Park. 130-222 1730 19 5 G. Lochow, Hunt. 85-129 1582 25 2 Dalton Fouch, SV 70-139 1244 11 4 Jake Walker, Riv. 70-143 1068 12 3 Fern. Valdivia, Cap. 64-122 617 4 11 Elijah Samples, SA 42-103 448 3 11 MSAC receiving Player, School Receptions Yards Average TD Wayne Harris, Hunt. 36 715 19.9 12 Tyshawn Dues, Hurr. 27 640 23.7 8 Hayden Hatfield, GW 37 621 16.8 4 Keegan Sack, GW 46 599 13.0 11 A. Valentine, GW 33 522 15.8 6 Austin Fleming, Park. 34 506 14.9 4 Michael Terrell, Riv. 22 465 21.1 2 Kyndon Kessee, SV 20 394 19.7 5 M. McNeeley, Hunt. 15 379 25.3 7 MSAC scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Jeremiah Riffle, Hurr. 18 0 0 108 Keegan Sack, GW 16 0 0 96 Wayne Harris, Hunt. 15 0 0 90 Zah Jackson, Hunt. 15 0 0 90 Casey Stanley, Park. 6 6 28 83 Ryan Wolfe, Midland 12 0 0 72 Anthony Valentine, GW 12 0 0 72 Caleb Johnson, Hurr. 0 1 53 56 Four players tied at 54 Cardinal rushing Player, School Attempts Yards Average TD Kohl Farmer, Chap. 200 1131 5.7 19 Bray Boggs, Win. 105 1047 10.0 `4 Caden Beam, Wni. 140 1037 7.4 15 Jaxson Damron, Way. 152 987 6.5 16 Dane Hatfield, HH 128 887 6.9 12 Rocco Frye, Hoover 114 813 7.1 11 Preston Cooper, Sct. 139 772 5.6 9 Jordan Wolfe, Poca 114 615 5.4 8 Brody Dalton, Chap. 80 498 6.2 10 Mikey Toscano, Nit. 128 487 3.8 4 Cardinal passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int Matt Frye, Scott 130-223 2126 25 5 Ethan Taylor, Siss. 178-328 2083 19 12 B. Dalton, Chap. 104-173 1368 11 7 Jordan Wolfe, Poca 82-157 1258 13 6 Jaxon Cogar, Logan 85-138 1063 11 4 Dane Hatfield, HH 61-102 1023 14 9 Derek Lowe, Nitro 51-131 831 9 10 Drew Berry, Logan 48-74 533 7 4 Cardinal receiving Player, School Receptions Yards Average TD Jake Wiseman, Siss. 70 880 12.6 8 Adam Mullins, Chap. 45 617 13.7 4 Isaiah Bush, Scott 20 552 27.6 7 Aiden Slack, Logan 39 546 14.0 8 Brayden Clark, Sct. 28 537 19.2 6 Carson Brinegar, Sct. 32 512 16.0 6 Jayden Sharps, Scott 36 503 14.0 6 G. Williamson, Logan 43 497 11.6 4 Levi Paxton, HH 25 458 18.3 7 Rashaun Robbins, Nit. 35 444 12.7 2 Austin Adkins, Chap. 27 425 15.7 5 Cardinal scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Kohl Farmer, Chap. 19 0 0 114 Aiden Slack, Logan 12 4 23 107 Bray Boggs, Win. 16 0 1 98 Jaxson Damron, Way. 16 0 1 98 Caden Beam, Win. 15 0 0 90 Levi Paxton, HH 7 0 40 82 Dane Hatfield, HH 12 0 1 74 Rocco Frye, Hoover 11 0 1 66 Other schools rushing Player, School Attempts Yards Average TD S. VanMatre, Wah. 102 1274 12.5 25 Evan Roach, Point 167 1179 7.1 18 Kaleb Clark, Nich. 176 1141 6.5 15 Skyler Delk, Roane 110 1106 10.1 19 Ian Cline, GE 162 1081 6.7 15 Briar Begler, Roane 143 1068 7.5 16 Brady Green, Van 130 1066 8.2 14 TJ Hager, Sherm. 127 1012 8.0 9 Matt Moore, WW 152 1003 6.6 5 Gage Wright, South 78 940 12.1 16 Brad Harris, Buffalo 101 903 8.9 13 Adam Slone, TV 116 851 7.3 10 Robt. Shockey, South 112 833 7.4 11 Connor Lambert, Wah. 46 802 17.4 13 Bryce Leegan, Brax. 123 717 5.8 8 Other schools passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int R. Shockey, South 137-199 2068 23 5 Josh Moody, Buff. 117-224 1915 17 9 Blake Adkins, LC 102-202 1044 7 11 Noah Collins,Clay 81-125 1035 6 9 S. VanMatre, Wah. 36-63 881 14 1 Elijah Fluty, TV 68-118 814 9 5 J. Brumfield, Man 37-66 636 6 5 Brady Green, Van 36-70 621 10 2 Monq. Davis, GE 42-72 601 4 2 Other schools receiving Player, School Receptions Yards Average TD Wyatt Cobb, Buffalo 40 760 19.0 10 Cyrus Traugh, South 52 735 14.1 13 BJ Williams, Clay 57 652 11.4 6 T. Garretson, South 27 509 18.9 2 Brad Harris, Buffalo 25 415 16.6 6 Chris Williams, Buff. 20 408 20.4 3 Kase Stewart, Wah. 13 381 29.3 6 Jason Massey, Wah. 14 359 25.6 5 Chris Isaacs, Man 24 355 14.8 2 Other schools scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points S. VanMatre, Wah. 25 0 1 152 Brad Harris, Buffalo 22 0 0 132 Skyler Delk, Roane 21 0 2 130 BJ Williams, Clay 18 0 8 124 Brady Green, Van 16 0 12 120 Briar Begler, Roane 15 0 13 116 Cyrus Traugh, South 19 0 0 114 Evan Roach, Point 18 0 0 108 Ian Cline, GE 17 0 1 104 Gage Wright, South 17 0 1 104 Matt Barr, Wahama 9 0 43 97 Connor Lambert, Wah. 16 0 0 96 Byron Stewart, Van 12 0 12 96 NOTE: Stats do not include Mingo Central, Tolsia or Webster County, which have not provided reports. Stats can be sent to rickryan@hdmediallc.com. 